In which prime Angus beef goes on show and our Henry meanders down louse lane ...

The lizard Oz outdid itself this day, with this awesome juxtaposition at the top of the digital page …
Never mind that back in the day European colonials introduced diseases all over the world that did considerable damage to indigenous populations (''damage" is reptile speak for mass deaths) … instead just marvel at the cartoon ...
All thoughts of the cult master Lobbecke were swept from the pond's mind, by the way that the Leak hadn't leaked that far from the old tree, and the entranced pond was transported back to the good old days of The Bulletin in 1895 ...
The pond wondered if, in these troubled times, the reptiles gathered in the parlour around the upright piano, and with one hand caressing the aspidistra on the what not, joined in a jolly family song ...
But enough of the good old days … let us now turn to the meat for the day, and is there any better meat than that supplied by Angus "pure beef mince" Taylor?
Contributor? The pond had thought he was actually a taxpayer-funded MP, who was supposed to contribute his thoughts directly to the Australian people, rather than hide behind a reptile paywall, but given the way he's been out and about of late, perhaps it's understandable why he'd prefer to lurk in Murdochian HQ, where nary a cross word will be said to him, and certainly not of the kind to be found in the Graudian and Nine ...
Frankly the pond couldn't imagine beefy Angus delivering a boo to a goose, let alone energy security ...
Yes, yes, no doubt it's a great idea to buy oil cheap and then store it at vast ongoing expense on American soil, but what about those other matters, including that one here? You know, the splitting of the hairs on the cow ...
In the old days, there might have been jokes about Angus being economical with the truth, but the pond prefers an even older approach.
When confronted with an egregious bald-faced liar, why not say so? But please, let us enjoy your splendid plans and incisive thinking, as detailed here …
Humble apologies, the pond had intended to run another gobbet of distilled minced beef ...
Why not just stick to dinkum clean Oz coal, old chum? Buy cheap and then pay a motza for storage far across the ocean? Why you'd make more sense pretending an invisible document had all the reality of Santa Clause ...
But is it possible to leave the preening, boasting pure Angus beef there? Surely not, surely we should visit the Graudian here …with the bureaucrats finally failing in their heroic mission to prevent the truth, at least partially, coming out ...
Sack him? He's about as good as they've got, the lying, mendacious fraud ...
And with all that done and dusted, the pond knows that there is an insatiable appetite for reptile fodder, and who better as a makeweight than good old Henry, ready to fix the hole in the capitalist bucket ...
Suddenly it's a 'louse'? It's a thing of which we dare not speak the name? And how about a snap of long-forgotten comrade Bill to remind us that the reptiles never forget … as our Henry travels back in time to lousy days ...
How they love Stalin and Lenin and all that … what a nice distraction it makes from the achievements of Fox News …
Never mind, our Henry has something important on his mind. Please, long absent lord, whatever you do, spare the rich. Deliver them from taxes ...
Indeed, indeed, won't someone think of the long suffering rich? Must only Henry trumpet their cause?
They've suffered so much, and each day the pond sheds a tear at the pity of it all. Up against the entitled gig economy contractor, the humble rich do so much for the country, and are never given proper credit.
Why the next thing you know, the idle poor, the scallywags and the scumbags, will be thinking they're entitled, and don't understand the blessings showered down upon them by the Murdochians …
And so to a clever Henry variant, which will please students of the art of the billy goat butt.
Note his style in the next gobbet.
This is first to mock proposals deriving from immense old curiosity shops in a futile search for discarded treasures, but instead of using 'but', instead revert to a 'form of words', as in "to say that is not to dismiss the proposals entirely."
Frankly to say that, immediately made the pond dismiss the doddering old Henry entirely … but dammit, the pond loves a good rummage and the finding of discarded treasures in immense old curiosity shops and even Vinnies, and what fun it would be to dust off "tax the filthy rich" …
And now we really must endure the final gobbet of simplistic blather ...
Actually the pond wonders if the spread has been brought to a standstill. There's a little more to the world than Australia, or what our Henry dreams of in his limited imaginings and restricted world, and at some point, we will have to return to international travel and hotspots, and dealing with all that might be helped by the government having a little in its coffers… perhaps a tax on the rich might help this worthy cause?
And now back to the war on China and Twiggy, where the pond started this day, because the lizard Oz editorialist couldn't resist chipping in …in the usual righteous and pompous tones, when really it wanted to sound just like a Leak cartoon ...
Of course it all went pear-shaped awhile ago in relation to China…
Talk about fighting words from the deviant orientals.
How could the devious fiends treat pure clean dinkum Oz coal like that? And now the lizard Oz editorialist must step up to the plate to put them in their place...
Yes, noodle-sipping Twiggy, we know your game. Why you're just a lickspittle lackey for a foreign power, unlike the reptiles, devoted servants of an American corporation owned and run by foreigners.
Remember, we're at one with the Donald, and you, Twiggy, are a shocking man, and what an appalling suggestion about the Donald, who is doing such a fine job …
Now you, gentle reader, your dog, cat, the gatepost and the mailman might marvel at the lizard Oz telling business to stay out of politics, when the lizard Oz business is routinely in politics, and assorted reptiles over the years have explained to business how they must fund the coalition government, the IPA, and sundry other ventures … but that's part of the rich dose of irony the reptiles serve in their breakfast cereals on a daily basis, making them the pond restaurant of snap and crackle choice ...
Say what? The reptiles welcome the success of selling iron ore? And perhaps even fucking the planet with dinkum sweet pure clean Oz coal?
Oh well, never mind, the pond really didn't expect the reptiles to take on the Chinese in any meaningful way, not when they can mouth platitudes and keep on with the selling. They really are just sluts, who will flog their coal and iron ore and gas to anyone with a good line of credit ...
But what's that about standing for parliament?
He should do a Clive Palmer? Sweet long absent lord, and didn't that work out well?
But here the pond must apologise for its lack of insight and memory.
There's surely nothing like a studious businessman in charge of a large economy, and each day we can track the amazing progress made, in no small part thanks to the diligent work of the immortal Rowe, with more here …
