In which the pond wearies with the reptile war on China ...

The pond started watching Netflix's Trial by Media the other night, and landed in such a meta level of reflexive media wanking that it even surpassed alleged environmentalist George Clooney flogging useless polluting capsules for a company caught up in a child labour scandal …
You see, there was much talk of Warners making the original trash TV show that caused the fuss and inspired the murder, and then making even more money by recycling the trial on Court TV, but then the documentary itself used extensive footage from the Court TV coverage.
The pond would have loved to have sat in on the negotiations for the use of that footage, but strangely Netflix didn't tell us how much they were paying the new owners for the footage. It was all a bit like Clooney sipping on capsule coffee, while displaying his environmental credentials …
But why start there to get to the here of the ongoing reptile war on China?
To be honest, there are days when the reptiles don't just offer fear, loathing and nausea … sometimes there's a goodly mix of tedium, boredom and déjà vu, which is why the pond decided to put China down the page, and turn first to the savvy Savva …
What a relief. She could be knocked over in a couple of gobbets, and she'd been blessed by the cult master, and his evocation of a banana republic somehow made fond memories of ancient reading burble up to the front of the pond brain …(or even worse, watching …)
Yes, the pond is aware that it will offend the serious sci fi buffs out there … Howard Keel! But really, look how the creature immediately targets a comely blonde. The cult master must surely be marked down for failing to put a blonde in the arms of the hideous, walking, talking, stalking, killing Banana Man …
Strange, the pond feels a little delirious and light-headed. On with the savvy Savva ...
Oh that's cruel. Comparing the banana man to a banana republic, and finding he was a bit like the green ones they pack into the supermarkets these days (how the pond yearns for the bananas to be found on Samoa, so banana-ish that Josh himself might stalk the land as a delicious deficit flavour). But the savvy Savva didn't stop there ...
Sleep-inducing? Tentative? Smug? Failure? Lingering hesitation?
Now if the pond happened to read that report card, D- for hesitation, the pond would have hesitated to hand it over to the parents …
But of course there's no hesitation in the delusional gung ho world of the rest of the reptiles, with the bromancer leading the charge …
Stop right there.
Friends with China? That's about as delusional as the Donald saying he's friends with Xi, or the Donald saying he's friends with Kim Jong Un or friends with Vlad the impaler …
You have to have a peculiar definition of friendship to go there. But the bromancer was friends, nay in a deep bromance with the onion muncher, so perhaps there's an explanation somewhere in that Freudian mess ...
The pond must interrupt the bromancer's list to point out how bizarre things have become, what with the reptiles enlisting the unions in the war with China, and putting this at the top of the digital page and the tree killer edition …
The enemy of my enemy is somehow enlisted in the cause? But back to the bromancer list ...
What a pity that they didn't spend some time shoring up their position by diplomacy before taunting the dragon. What a pity the support has been late in coming, and the Chinese have fixated on SloMo, who must be hoping that speaking in tongues will deliver the rapture some time soon ...
As usual, the pond had to go elsewhere to discover the real mischief makers …
James Paterson, a Liberal senator from Victoria, accused Australian higher education institutions of being too dependent on the Chinese student market, while the NSW senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has called for Australia to “decouple” from China economically and seek compensation from Beijing for the impacts of Covid-19.
A fellow China hawk, Andrew Hastie, is collecting signatures on a petition for Australia to safeguard its sovereignty against “authoritarian regimes like the Chinese Communist party”. (Graudian here).
It's the member for the Philippines and other hard right loons who want to bung on a trade war in the middle of a pandemic? As for the subject matter, it's like reading the past month of stories in the lizard Oz about the war with China.
And the pond sometimes mocks the US for having the Donald at the head of trade policies?
Who to blame? Well, we don't have the Canadians or the Mexicans, but bugger it, we have the hapless now towing Kiwis ...
Oh dear, does the war with China mean we must have our very own 'dear leader' rhetoric?
Meanwhile, the headlines provide a ringing endorsement of the bromancer's supine love for SloMo, which bids fair to be a much more passionate dance than anything the onion muncher experienced …
And so to simplistic Simon peddling exactly the same line, because the reptiles always travel in packs …
Stop right there. Morrison is playing a long game?
It's the middle of a world pandemic, and somehow SloMo has taken on Australian exceptionalism with Chinese characteristics, because as everyone knows, whenever anyone talks about the Chinese, the word is always the long game …
Simplistic Simon apparently thinks that talk of the "long game" (a one iron for the Donald?) and using words like "fiercely" will see the dragon head to the corner ...
Harden the view? Simplistic Simon knows what farmers are thinking? A random scan of the headlines beats any reptile polling …
Listen simplistic Simon, the pond has never viewed the Chinese government favourably.
The pond has never been deluded into thinking that Xi wants to be a friend, or even a kindly uncle, or eldest brother … it's a transactional relationship of the Donald kind, and right at the moment, the transactions are heading south ...
How desperate has it got? Well, apparently the reptiles think that the 'both siderism' of the New York Times means it's a leftist rag, as if its dalliance with the CIA and its love of the Iraq war (where is Judith Miller these days?) makes it leftie …
But it's a sign of desperate reptile times, that they must trawl amongst the unions and the New York Times for support, while the member for the Philippines, the pastie Hastie and others go about the business of adding some ginger and chili to the stir fry ...
What the fuck does that last sentence mean?
How about "SloMo and the reptiles should be reminded that where there are the greatest rewards - bathing in glory from a grateful world in reality too fucked over by the pandemic to give a toss - there are also the greatest risks, such as reptile delusional thinking about embarking on a trade war for dubious results" - because the Chinese aren't going to make life easy for an international inquiry if and when it ever gets going. They haven't even shut down the wet markets ..
When are the reptiles going to demand that we stop shipping iron ore and coal to China, as a way of helping the planet and bringing the Chinese to their senses? Oh it's just a pond joke, though the impending trade war is no joke for others ...
And where did all this begin? Well locally we can turn to the tabloid lies and nonsense of the Murdochian kind, peddled by the fraudulent Sharri offering conspiracy theories without any evidence …
Just imagine a similar headline in China. SloMo's Batty Science. SloMo BatMan …maybe with a nice illustration naming names …
The reptiles have been at the heart of all this, and about all the farmers of Australia are going to get as a reward is pain in the middle of a pandemic, while the likes of simplistic Simon spout meaningless jingoistic bulldust …
Even the supposedly sober lizard Oz editorialist succumbed to reptile delusions …
Actually Xi is doing exactly what that carnival barker and snake oil salesman the Donald is doing, as he seeks electoral salvation by blaming China …unless he can find someone else to blame …
Sorry, the pond is so bored by the war with China … and pathetic rhetorical flourishes down there with the phoney war that began the real war way back when ...
What exactly does the glib "we should be wary, realistic and seize our destiny" mean? How can we use "this horrible crisis to strengthen our foundations and assert our values"?
By dumping meat and ploughing in the barley crop?
It's easy for the reptiles, locked in their bunkers to scribble this shit, while following the US line, not that the US line is remotely consistent from day to day …
That was long after the Chinese had stopped fudging (more here), and around the time on January 30th that WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, and long before the Donald, looking for an out, began peddling China conspiracy theories …
Is this the most elaborate ruse yet that the reptiles have devised to distract from the disaster known as the Donald? And if a few farmers must pay the price, what care the reptiles in their Surry Hills bunker?
But there's no getting around the cause of the disaster in the United States. Other countries managed the crisis well … but the reptiles have to dance around all that, so they can maintain the rage with China …along with the member for the Philippines ...
It's left to the immortal Rowe to point out the bleeding obvious, with more Rowe here …
