In which the pond starts with the savvy Savva and ends with reptile crickets ...

It had to be as close to a lay-down misère the reptiles had ever offered on a lazy Thursday - the savvy Savva, the cult master, and SloMo as a beefy boofhead cross-dressing tranny Goldilocks supping at the parritch …
But after that, things started to go down hill …
And that last par brought back to the pond the sense of doom it first felt when the reptiles first mentioned SloMo's grand new plan, along with all the talk of Bob …
The pond is constantly reminded of Bob because he decorates the wall of the local pub, and everyone in the comrade game stops by to get a selfie …
And immediately SloMo announced his new vision, the pundits began to argue whether it was Hawke 2.0 or not…
Curiously the ABC, Nine, and the like were determined SloMo's plans were nothing like Hawke, while the likes of the Bolter, nattering "Ned" and sundry other reptiles saw signs of Hawke, for good or ill, while even the logarithms slipped in a reminder that Scottie from marketing had been big at the Hawke memorial …
By the end of it all, the pond had not the foggiest clue what SloMo was proposing - nor did SloMo, it seems - and the biggest question was whether he was Hawke reincarnate, or just a naughty boy …
There you go, as clear as mud, and the savvy Savva still clearly has little time for SloMo in drag… or out … and she too doesn't seem to have any idea of what Scottie from marketing is flogging ...
After all that, still no answer to the fundamental question - is SloMo Bob Hawke, or just a naughty boy?As for a new era in industrial relations, please wake the pond when it begins … or more likely, when it's over before it ever begins …
And so to a reptile supplement, because you always need a little zinc with the hydroxychloroquine … or maybe you don't …
The pond could have gone with the reptiles' war on comrade Dan, dressed up as a war on China …
The bromancer was in fine form, until he produced a flurry of floozies assuring his readers that comrade Dan was an impotent wretch …
Okay, Victoria is a third world country … every NS Welcher knows that … but why all the fuss, if nothing is going to happen of a third world kind?
It can't work both ways …is it devious Comrade Dan a common or garden slut doing the wily Chinese bidding, or is it wretched impotent Dan incapable of doing anything, even if allowed into the Chinese harem, because SloMo will have the shears and the tar to hand?
Immediately that deep sense of ennui the reptiles have been producing of late swept over the pond, and it looked elsewhere for distraction.
Things have been going splendidly in the UK …
… but the US is the gold standard, and this little WSJ agonised snippet caught the pond's eye …
Of late the lizard Oz might just as well be thought of the lizard Oz as the WSJ in drag, and always asking all the wrong questions, when surely the obvious one was "What if America had followed the Donald?"
Sadly the immortal Rowe provided an immediate answer, with more answers here …
And that required a reference to the homage ...
So the pond was much delayed in getting around to considering "What if America had followed the Donald?"
Certainly not. No way Sweden. Keep your Volvo personvagnar…
If the figures are any guide, the United States should have followed the Donald, and become a world leader, only threatened in its status by Boris and Bolsonaro … (though the latter might end up getting taken down by fake news before he can truly match it with the Donald)…
Is the pond so transparent? As transparent as the Donald thought Xi was?
Of course the WSJ snippet was just an excuse to run a few cartoons, and celebrate the ongoing American delusion that it did well handling the pandemic, though that delusion is only available on Fox News, Fox and Friends, in the White House, and in other Murdochian institutions like the WSJ, standing shoulder to shoulder with Alex Jones ...
Thanks to the WSJ, that sort of American flag waving has been turning up more and more in the lizard Oz … when the pond much prefers other American images of unity … and strong standing together ...
The pond watches enough US television to see the amazing crowds huddled together in all sorts of locations, in a desperate desire to die, and meanwhile, the WSJ seems to think it's living in a land run by skilled strategists ...
Um …
And while we're at a fractured response, the lizard Oz editorialist is still conducting a war on recalcitrant states …
The pond sometime feels like the odd person, the exception to the rule, while out and about, retaining a quaint desire to keep wearing a mask, as if it's the polite thing to do, especially when coming close to people who can't avoid also being close (as in a medical procedure), but this little blurb reminds the pond how selective the reptile wars can be …
Nota bene "to a lesser extent South Australia and Tasmania."
Why that phrasing? Well the trouble for the reptiles is that Peter Gutwein in Tasmania is a Liberal recalcitrant, and croweater Steven Marshall is similarly a Liberal recalcitrant, equally defiant on the matter of borders …
… which is why you get this sort of stuff coming from the likes of defiant, recalcitrant croweater Penbo, as previously noted by the pond, and not long ago at that …
And so on …and on ... no need to go on with it like a Penbo in full recalcitrant flight …
It puts the reptiles in a tricky position, so of course they have to keep railing at recalcitrant sandgropers and the toads, while pretending there's something different about SA and Tasmania… and this is how weird it gets ...
Senator Birmingham is a hapless South Australian? Somehow that puts him in the running for cheap shots?
But billy goat butt and lizard Oz editorialist, see the defiant Penbo … and see how far you get in convict-free land saying that no one wants to visit South Australia, because it's a useless place full of dingbats and aunts sitting on the verandah under the wisteria …
They might just as easily have argued that South Australia is a basket case, in desperate need of tourists … but no, the reptiles are a bit like the Donald when it comes to picking on states.
As a result, the pond finds the reptile contortions, distortions and antics endlessly amusing … but then the pond was fascinated by the sight of small boys picking the wings off flies …
Oh and as for that bushfire Royal Commission … even the Terror managed a mention …
But in the land of the lizards of Oz?
Maestro, please, the sound of crickets ...
