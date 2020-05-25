In which the pond spends a dull Monday with the usual suspects ...

Before jumping into the shallow end of climate science denialism with the dog botherer, a couple of notes …
First, can it be agreed that The Insiders is now well past its use-by date, and there is absolutely no point watching a show which allows the bromancer to rabbit on about coal, and sundry other matters, unchecked …
The lizard Oz's science denialism is best approached with tongs, mask and in print form, where it can be dissected. Luckily, there's no transcript for The Insiders, so now anyone wanting to know what happened will be forced to sit through to the end to see Annabel Crabb attempt a feeble retort, while watching Speers demonstrate that he's completely useless as a moderator …unless you happen to be a bin rat or a rat with wings, that'd be like sitting down to a meal of week-old fish market chips ...
Second, what is it with the lizard Oz and Hong Kong? This day the lizard Oz in its digital and tree-killing editions was more concerned to run a beat-up about the source of the virus and slag off Daniel Andrews, while tossing Hong Kong aside by slotting the news down the page next to the dog botherer, a fate worse than death …
Call the pond a conspiracy theorist if you like, but the pond thinks the signs are there that the reptiles really don't give a flying fuck about human rights abuses in China, or any of the other complaints that might be mounted. This is a war on the Labor party, conducted by proxy and barely disguised…
There are thousands back in the streets in Hong Kong, and yet the reptiles have gone doggo …
And with that noted, it's on with the usual Monday fare of reptile, dog fucker climate science denialism …
Because, you know, the planet is in such good shape …
But all this comes from the lizard Oz's deeply ingrained belief that climate science is a fraud and a hoax, and while we have advanced a little along the spectrum - a retreat from absolute denialism to the pretence that the effects of climate change are greatly exaggerated - the routine, ritual cries for Australia to do nothing actually come from that original comprehensively denialist stance.
There is then, as with The Insiders, nothing to be said. It's like debating the existence of God or the source of the current pandemic …just a standard encounter with dog fucker hot air, and the pretence that somehow he's a font of scientific wisdom and insight ...
The reptiles operate on the big lie, and there's no bigger pants on fire, shameless liar than the dog botherer, trotting out the line that Australia is one of the relatively few nations that has met its global undertakings and reduced emissions. It's up there with the Donald boasting about how well the US is doing in relation to the pandemic and turning figures upside down.
Some of the data is now a little aged, but nothing much has shown signs of changing - apart from the current reduction in economic activity, which will in due course be a blip - since the Graudian published a story in July 2010, Australia's emissions reach the highest on record, driven by electricity sector …
And that's why certain readers recorded dissatisfaction watching The Insiders … there's no chance to say, 'whoa, horsie or doggy fucker or bullshit artist bromancer, what about this?' Have last seasons's bushfires already been erased from the admittedly small hard drive reptile brain?
Opened up to a fierce political attack? From a man who said climate science was crap, urged on by reptiles who still maintain to this day that climate science is crap, a hoax and a fraud, and freely strut about the ABC celebrating their deep love of dinkum clean Oz coal …please, spare the pond the suffering, there's already far too much suffering in the world. Just think of the suffering of Boris and Dominic and one rule for them, and one rule for the rest ...
And so to the cult master's offering of the day …
There's nothing much to be said about the cult master this day. But there's also no need to go with George, or even with Josh, reduced in status this day to lizard Oz "contributor" …
Actually Josh, you're a taxpayer-funded politician, not a lizard Oz "contributor" explaining how you dropped a lazy $60 billion …
Never mind, this day the reptiles have gone to war with certain Premiers, and the Caterist has boldly headed north to toad land, though his last venture there to study the movement of flood water in quarries produced a spectacular own goal ...
What's interesting in this? Nothing really, except the usual, and the way that the reptiles are always selective in their targets. Hong Kong? Forget it, it's all about comrade Dan.
Borders? What about South Australia? Forget it, it's always the toads …
Yes, yes, but what about the impudent crow eaters? Oh that's a different matter.
Penbo, having disgraced himself and forced the reptiles to apologise to the Ruby Princess Commissioner, decided to swing the other way …
So why not an assault on this impudent, recalcitrant upstart, and the crow eater state premier? Need the pond state the bleeding obvious?
Yes, yes, but what about the crow eaters? Was there no room to take them down too? The uppity upstarts with their idle boasting and their usual talk of eastern staters … frequently riddled with hints and innuendoes about eastern states tainted by the stain of convict blood …
Nope, nada, zilch, nothing. The impudent upstart can get away with it, because the Caterist has never got over nearly drowning in those quarry waters ...
And so to set the washing machine to rinse and repeat … because the Major went down exactly the same path ...
Yes, because havin' a brew is what a territory full of rampant alcoholism is what everybody requires …
To be fair, the Major did at least mention the defiant, disreputable crow eaters, but about this time the pond began to feel like it usually does when reading the reptiles … a nightmare where the pond's struggling in slo-mo to get to an island of sanity, but is trapped in a bowl of marshmallow, where the same nonsense is repeated over and over again ...
Why not the same dire prophecies about South Australia? Why bother to ask, why not just enjoy a Rowe cartoon or two, with more Rowe here …
In the end, the reptiles are best thought of as cartoon coat hangers, which is why it now seems that The Insiders exists mainly so that a few cartoons and photos can turn up towards the end of the show …
And now, because the pond needs a little space before catching up on an infallible Pope, here's the Major obligingly being a wardrobe spacer with a final gobbet offering more of the same…
So much hot air, so much bullshit sent north, and yet no bullshit available for export to South Australia?
And yes, so much for Hong Kong, as if somehow what's going down there is all about comrade Dan. Even the lizard Oz editorialist couldn't resist …
But what about being bold and brave, and cutting off coal supplies to teach Xi a lesson? What about putting Hong Kong at the top of the page?
Sorry, when it comes to war, the reptiles puff out their chests, and strut around with the bravado of a peacock Mussolini, dishing it out to comrade Dan but ducking away from Xi. The pond hasn't seen such bold, brave, knock 'em down military glory since the days of Colonel Blimp …
But enough of that, here, have a slightly aged, but not worn, Pope as a wrap-up to this day's exceedingly limp reptile proceedings…the pandemic has really taken the starch out of them ...
