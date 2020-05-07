In which the pond relishes some local clowns before heading abroad with the bromancer ...

The pond usually prefers to get its entertainment out of news of Tom Cruise shooting a feature in space - why use CGI and green screen when Scientology has taught you to fly and breathe in a vacuum of your own stupidity?
Or there's the latest doings of Elon, an endless marvel of entertaining tweets, or the cannibalistic ranting of Alex Jones, or the weirdness of Jacob Wohl, or the prancing about of barking mad fundamentalist Xians, preferably in Florida or Queensland - did you hear the one about the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing still flogging bleach?
The pond rarely pays attention to local follies, especially when it concerns NSW state politicians, but the cavorting of late has been so spectacular, the savvy Savva's talk of clowns is beguiling … and besides, who would you want to read?
Poor Shanners, it's a dirty job, but some reptile has got to do it, so they sent in the bouffant one, but the pond would rather jab itself all day with a rusty nail in the hope of getting lockjaw than actually read his guff …
No, the savvy Savva can sense there's some fun to be had, and while the NSW Liberal party is no Alex Jones - oh they try, they do try, we do our best to entertain Victorians, it should be admired for all the hard work the local pollies put in …
And now, please maestro, a rollicking drum roll, here they are ...
Perhaps Barilaro might have breached the awareness shield of the average conscious Victorian.
Perhaps in the past he has crossed state borders because he's a climate denialist twit of singular stupidity and incompetence, as in …
Those who haven't caught up with his nonsensical antics can go here, but the pond must get on with relishing the savvy Savva …
Of course Andrew Constance is currently in charge of NSW Transport, which in terms of competence, makes him roughly on a par with the Digital Transformation Agency rolling out that virus app …
Poor old Randall Brugeaud had to face the music, but insiders tell the pond that this is another Peter Alexander ripper, a Saturday night special, and a timely reminder that Malware himself brought us the notion of "transformation", or raising souls from the digital NBN dead …
But that's another comedy, with the states struggling to work out what they can do with the data, the bits that can be harvested, while others salivate at the prospect, and once again the pond has distracted itself from the local cavortings ...
Ah Warren. That reminds the pond of his heroic work fucking over Redfern and kicking out the blacks so that whities could feel safe, and the pond could drive through and see all the millennials at play …
The pond isn't certain how that photo got on to a Carlton tweet about Mundine, but if nothing else it proves the infinite capacity for distraction from the savvy Savva. There's only so much local comedy the pond can take in a sitting, but please, allow room for a final gobbet ...
Oh please forgive them savvy Savva, please don't make them disappear. In these troubled times, NSW needs its climate-denialist clowns and its very unique* Transport system (*ABC 24 approved).
How else to delight Victorians and make them feel superior, and besides, every so often the immortal Rowe can enjoy himself too, with more enjoyable Rowe here …
Eden? Chucked out of Eden?
And so to another treat, because the bromancer has decided to have a few words about the US …
Yes, yes, the pond is aware that the cult master went elsewhere …
But if the lizards of Oz have got a cult master, the pond will see them and raise them an infallible Pope …
And that, as Seth Meyer, doing his best with The Thorn Birds, is a segue. Forget the Sharma in a bubble, let's get back to the bubble known as the bromancer …
Is not the very sight of the Donald at the top of the story even funnier, more terrifying and scary than anything the boogeyman might offer, while calling from inside the house? (Remember masks are no longer allowed in horror films, you must wander about the plant with no mask on, if you're to be a manly serial killer).
But why, some fictional reader somewhere rhetorically asks, is the bromancer in his very own bubble?
Well see if you can find any mention in what follows below of Fox News' role in the debacle.
Say Laura Ingraham and Rudy Giuliani laughing at contact tracing, or spruiking hydroxychloroquine in a way that would make the snake oil salesman himself feel proud ...
Fox News and the Murdochians are at the very heart of the current American lunacy … but will the bromancer dare to go there?
Put it another way…
… or another, if you prefer …
But nota bene, in his attempt to talk some sense, how the bromancer simply can't go there. He simply can't raise the spectre of the Murdochian Fox News clowns, many of them urging people to sacrifice themselves as if they're storming a beach at Normandy in the glory days …because there are more important things than living … (yes, Tucker and Christie are the first to shoulder arms and lead by example, like the WWII heroes they are)
That's about as bold as the bromancer dares get:
There are lots of reasons the US is in such a mess,but of course we shouldn't overstate it. Ideological commentators of all stripes cherry pick statistics to support whatever was their pre-coronavirus outlook.
It goes without saying that Fox has been wild about Sweden, and somehow think that the US is going to be the new Sweden, laughing, eating, surfing and drinking in the Florida sunshine, and all the Donald cares is how he's doing in the ratings …
Meanwhile, the band has broken up ...
Is it wrong to marvel at a country that has inflicted, is inflicting and will continue to inflict ongoing personal tragedies on its citizens?
Is it wrong to note the role that Fox News and the Murdochians have played in this mess, what with them being behind that plausible human robot Jared, and the rest of the nepotic crowd of narcissists?
Come on bromancer, last chance to call them all out …
That's it? No mention of the liars, the frauds, the hustlers, the bullshit artists, the disaster of the Donald, and the disaster known as Fox News? No mention of all the lies?
Oh never mind, we've always got Eden-Monaro and the infallible Pope for a little light relief from the horror, the horror …
