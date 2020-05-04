In which the pond looks at the Moore bump in reptile land ...

The pond had been wondering when the Michael Moore bump would hit the lizards of Oz hard, what with Bill McKibben already out and about in a rebuttal in the Rolling Stone here, written more in sorrow than anger …
Naturally the pond reckoned without the monomaniacal fervour of the dog botherer and his intense fear and loathing of an Islamic, who by any account, is a tad smarter than the dog man …
Please, don't worry, the dog botherer will succumb to the Moore bump in due course, but is it possible to imagine a face more shocking, challenging, and dare the pond say it, exuding pure evil?
Now this is a tad odd, because not so far away from the dog botherer, there was the Major explaining how good the bushfires were, because they kept - if the pond might put it crudely - the chinks out of town, and by the way, Kerry Stokes is a Commie chink lover …
Sadly the pond had to walk past the Major Mitchell enthusing about the positive effects of the bushfire, because the dog botherer was about to go full Moore bump ...
The pond always loves it when a cretin adopts a serious tone, and berates other cretins for their shallow comprehension … talking of an almost mystical complexity that the dog botherer alone seems to have mastered …
It's true that the pond was a tad alarmed by the implication in that line about "the lack of global warming during the 1960s and 70s." Never mind if it's true or not.
It seemed to hint that there might have been a growth in global warming in later times, no lack, but a surfeit, an abundance.
That's the kind of heresy that might see the dog botherer drummed out of the climate denialist league of gentlemen comprehenders …
Fortunately it was only a way for the dog botherer to cogently explain that we get caught coming and going, and there doesn't seem any point to doing anything about pollution. The dirtier the planet, the better we'll be off in responding to a global warming that doesn't exist ...
No wonder the pond feels hornswoggled and bamboozled whenever the dog botherer gets going, but there was one last pleasure to be had.
It takes an exceptional skill to blather about people preferring cliches, deceptions and exaggerated simplicities in the very same sentence that began with "alarmists", that being the preferred form of deep thinking for dog botherers grappling with deep and complex issues …
Why it allows the pond to grapple with those same deep andy complex issues with an exaggerated complexity. What a fuckwit he is.
And so the Moore bump with the Caterist, another certified expert, famous for his ability to predict the movement of flood waters in quarries.
It's wonderful to see how the reptiles have fallen into line with Moore, though it does involve some convoluted distortions …because while a Caterist might cherry pick a line or two, it must be remembered that Satan is only a broken clock, and care has to be taken with the cherry picking ...
But the pond knew that this was the reptile piece du jour, because the Caterist had been blessed by a vision from the cult master ...
Talk about a tone setter, in that the pond didn't have the first clue what the symbolism might mean … but it does set the mood, because the pond never has the first clue about what the frequently cratering Caterist is banging on about ...
Now there are a host of studies that aren't so sanguine about fracking, but let's not go over old ground.
Let us instead celebrate the way the Caterist has stayed resolute in his rejection of Moore, and remains firm in his determined celebration of the laws of physics and the facts...
What joy then to remind people that the Caterist story about those bloody dams is available in pdf form at Media Watch here, with a splendid illustration at the top of the page …
And there were some remarkably self-congratulatory lines, beyond the valley of the delusional ...
Scientific observation? So that's how you cop a huge defamation payout? Well the pond won't worry about repeating the defamatory and decidedly unscientific observations - you have to read them to marvel at them - though the pond will note that some rigorous scientific observation could be found in these pars …
It feels somewhat surreal to watch Walter Sofronoff, QC, preside over the second flood inquiry, hearing the evidence ignored the first time around. The public hearings are being held in the Gatton Community Centre, five kilometres downstream from Grantham. It was the building where I first met Lisa in November 2013. She arrived in dark glasses with a cap pulled over her eyes, carrying an empty fruit carton stuffed with documents. More than one person had told me Lisa was bonkers. As she gave her evidence to the commission this week – lucid, perceptive and measured – it was clear she was anything but.
Oh sorry, as often happens with the Caterist, the pond got distracted, and we should return to the Caterist explaining in his scientific way that fracking is fucking marvellous … and that Moore is often wrong, but somehow strangely right ...
Yes, a pandemic changes everything, and soon we may cheerfully return to fucking the planet with wild abandon … can't get enough of that helpful dog botherer pollution.
And in the interim, please trust the Caterist, he knows everything about climate science and quarries … though how weird it must seem to some that values sometimes change in ways that even the Caterist didn't imagine …
Not to worry, that's just the way of handling the tipping point, as we at last head into the Caterist's last gobbet ...
Say what? The Caterist will generously allow windmills and solar to stay? By golly, a few heads are going to roll at the club for gentlemen climate scientist denialists ….
And so to a special treat.
Now the pond has already noted how the Major Mitchell has carried on with the war on China, and the recovering reformed feminist the Oreo is also on hand to warn of the dangers of those Commie swine lurking up north …
Sadly the pond had to abandon these favourites, because Luke delivered a ripper worthy of a slater, and the reptiles thought it so important that, for at least a nanosecond, they put it at the head of the commentary section …
Why was the pond so pleased? Well Luke featured a demonic figure almost down there with Waleed ...
And his message was a poignant one.
Has there ever been a better country on earth than dinkum Australia for its treatment of its indigenous citizens? How kind and considerate we were to the Kanakas. Why even now it's way better to be a black on welfare than a suffering white.
Come to think of it, has there ever been a better thing for the world than western imperialism, bringing civilisation to the unwashed, the unkempt and the bigoted?
Did India get a good dose of hatred of homosexuality from the Poms? Did the United States show the world how it's done with its devotion to slavery and all that followed? What about King Leopold II in the Congo Free State?
Tut tut, all this is nothing, not when our Luke gets going on explaining how everyone else is racist, seemingly unaware of that mote in his own eye ...
Ah the Hebrew bible. The pond was wondering when Luke might get around to that. In such tricky moments, the pond often reverts to the Skeptic's Bible, and gobbets like these …
The pond compressed that as much as possible, to the point of having to click on the text to enlarge it for reading, and yet there's reams more at the source, including some examples from the New Testament ...
The pond apologises, it not being a meditative Sunday, but does offer the ameliorating circumstance of inhuman provocation ...
Indeed, there's nothing like the core principles in our very own Murdochian tradition …
And if the pond might add a personal note as a closer, when are we going to built a wall to keep those difficult, pesky Victorians out?
Why on the weekend, poor old Dan Tehan was forced to treat politics as a game of Vatican roulette, and announce, with a grunt and a gasp, "I withdraw"!
Luckily the immortal Rowe was on hand to celebrate his Onanistic ways … with more Rowe here ...
I wonder if the Executive Director of the Menzies Research Centre will speak/message the Editor about being awarded today's Lobbecke. I thought the Cult Master better illustrated what we think the Executive Director thought he was trying to say than the ED managed to do.ReplyDelete
Particularly when I came to this in the Executive Director's writing 'the palate (sic) of resources from which we can draw now includes wind and solar.'
The Lobbecke has left me mystified by his choice of a filament bulb, unless that is intended as denial of the one useful thing Mr Turnbull did when he had ministerial power, in promoting low demand lights. Anyway, over to the augurs who contribute to these discussions, for (ho ho) enlightenment.
Other Anonymous