In which the pond is forced to spend time with canonical Henry and non-canonical Luke ...

Wow, the pond was feeling jaded, it being Friday and all, and the pond desperately trying to remember what that day meant, and what a weekend was, and meanwhile the reptiles had turned themselves into the WSJ so that they could indulge in the internecine warfare that is reducing the USA to ashes …
… but that at least gave the pond a moment of humour, what with the reptiles desperate to maintain the war on China, and urge others into the fray …
Poor old Richo, in his dotage, senility incarnate, and spoiler alert, all the pond could take was the last few pars ...
The Donald? So it's come to this in the lizard Oz war on China? We must rely on the Donald? And perhaps press-gang Boris into ship?
The only thing the pond relies on the Donald for is a goodly supply of cartoons …
As for the UK taking a firm stand, the pond was reminded of a Bell cartoon celebrating the united, coherent approach of the UK government on assorted matters …
A cartoon about the Tories? This day the pond is looking for a cartoon-led recovery.
Why? Just look at the dismal alternatives the pond faced this day.
Killer Creighton still loose and on the prowl?
Is it any wonder that the pond seized on the hole in the bucket man, even though everyone, including most of the jaded reptiles, had long been over the Pellist matter … but give Henry his due, any chance to celebrate the medieval church is right down his medievalist mind-set alley ...
Sheesh, it must have been a slow day in what passes for a mind in its dotage or in Henry's hunt for column fodder … just when all the other reptiles had given up, along he comes with a hectoring lecture ...
Yes, that great renewal of canon law in the 11th century, which produced the wonderful Inquisition in the twelfth century, starting with the Cathars and the Waldensians, but then doing spiffing work right through to the nineteenth century … and let's not forget the ongoing work of the church right to the present time, doling out to justice to naughty books, women's rights, homosexuals and any other stray, passing heretic …
Why the pond will line up for a serve of that cocktail any time …
Okay, okay, the pond is doing a little conflation, but is that any worse than our Henry suddenly going full Catholic for the Catholic Boys' Daily?
At this point, the pond realised there was no point in arguing with our Henry - perhaps someone in the comments section might be moved by the absurdity of it all - and began to worry how it might slip in something remotely relevant to our current situation.
Say an immortal Rowe …
Or an infallible Pope, still tucked behind a paywall, but re-tweeting Wendy Bacon's tribute to Jack Mundey, who did more for Sydney than an entire set of The Australian from its very beginning pulped and used for garden mulch in the Botanic Gardens ...
Sorry, relevance isn't really the pond's game, nor is it our Henry's, which is why he never manages to fix the hole in the bucket ...
When the pond reflects on all the injustices and travesties of justice inflicted on the world by prattling priests, supported by our Henry, one can only marvel at the way these believers in the next world and imaginary friends, also tend to enthusiastic support of the Donald, capitalism and all that …
With all those cartoons gone, what to do for a little more filler? The pond was so desperate that it even thought about the Oz editorialist …
But what they meant to say, at tedious length, was that they were urgin' the Queensland government to avoid the Virgin … and the pond decided it could avoid that form of reptile discourse, or should it be intercourse, except to suggest that perhaps the Australian government should stop subsidising the reptiles, and columnists of the Caterist kind ...
Even the cult master himself was no guide ...
Poor Luke. Clearly he'd made it hard even for the cult master …
In the old days, this used to be called a colour piece, something to distract and lighten the mood … like a New Yorker cartoon …
You know, something to glance at while spilling milk from the parritch on to the page … so the pond glanced, even though it knew it was wrong, even though it knew it would end in tears ...
Ross Campbell andy Lennie Lower must be rolling in their graves.
So this is what the lizards of Oz have come to … the cult master assigned to this wan attempt to do a Lennie Lower, the WSJ trotted out, our Henry saying his prayers to an invisible friend in the next life, and, in a non-religious way, the reptiles offering their very own version of non-canonical Luke … trying to make death by virus seem a pleasant alternative to a life involving reptile reading ...
The drive-in?
Good luck finding one. There's a list here - the pond knows nothing of its accuracy - and a wiki here, but non-canonical Luke might as well have ended his ramble by saying that "there's always the moon made of green cheese" or "there's always something interesting to read in the lizard Oz that doesn't involve the war on China, frock-loving Pellists or General Killer Creighton, ably assisted by Lt Musk" …
But the pond understands the desperation, and so does The New Yorker …
Roll on weekend, whatever that is, whatever it means ...
