In which the pond has to turn on all the lights to help the reptiles run up a squillion dollar bill ...

The pond doesn't like to go over old doggie vomit, even if it's as fresh as yesterday, but for once the pond found something with which it was in furious agreement, as the dog botherer rabbited on in the usual way about the ABC and climate science …
Indeed, indeed, how insufferable those pious cardigan-wearing prigs at the ABC are.
The pond is regularly nagged about turning off the lights to save electricity, or more to the point, given the outrageous charges, money, but to what point?
The pond likes to leave lights on all over the house 24/7 and keep appliances pointlessly running, because it's the manly, dog botherer thing to do. And it can be the womanly thing too. Want to heat the bathroom? Just keep your hair dryer blazing away hour after hour, and if it explodes and the house burns down, you'll be as snug as a doggie lover in a warm blazing rug.
As for News Corp, if you drive past at night, and notice that someone has turned off all the lights, in some maniacal fit of environmental or bill-saving insanity, please honk loudly, and then write a furious letter to the editor advising that you can't stand the rag turning all ABC cardigan wearer. The pond loves to run-up squillion dollar electricity bills, so the reptiles should be aiming at a mega squillion …keep on all the lights, keep all the bulbs blinking ...
Look at it as a small contribution to fucking the planet, doggie botherer style.
Now perhaps some see the pond's tone as sarcastic, but nothing could be further from the truth. You could hit a moronic dog botherer around the head with a club - perhaps a mashie or a niblick - and he'd think it was some kind of love tap …
And yesterday the pond failed in another mission … to keep track of the work of the cult master …
And so on and on, because it seems the WSJ is also infested with Catholics …
But with those jobs done, the pond must perforce explain, why this interest in yesterday, because it seems so far away?
Sadly, it's because today's reptile effort is below par, and needs more than a niblick, a brassie, a spoon, a mashie or a jigger for the pond to get around the course.
The good news is that the war on China has been won …
Pity about the barley, but the pond is sure the farmers will understand.
Of course there's a reason that Xi hastily backed down … what with the onion muncher returning to the fray, backing the pastie Hastie …
And so came the pond's first duty for the day, drawing the short straw with "Killer" Creighton, who in turn drew the Tom Jellett short straw ...
Not the cult master, not by a long way, or even a country mile.
And the best that can be said about a sojourn with the "Killer" is a chance to let loose a few cartoonists, perhaps an infallible Pope …
Now back to "Killer" Creighton, and don't you worry about "Killer", he counts himself as amongst the 'leet, a strange posture for a reptile, and he's doing fine ...
Yes, "Killer" is alright Jack and Jill, but he does still yearn to live in America, as we all do …
But back to the "Killer", celebrating that he's one of the fortunate minority, one of the corporate elites.
The pond doesn't know how many years it's endured the reptiles railing at the 'leets, yet with refreshing honesty, the jogging "Killer" admits that he and his mob are just that ...
Indeed, indeed, how lucky to be a member of the corporate Murdochian 'leet … let's face it there are too many 'leetists out there who refuse to admit they're a member of the 'leet …
It's amazing how a few cartoons can help the pond get through the musings of a corporate 'leetist, especially as having first talked blithely of the need for the killing fields, "Killer" Creighton can now talk with extreme satisfaction about slashing workers, just to teach them a productivity lesson ...
Yes, it's all good, if you're a member of the corporate 'leet, and by good fortune, also soundly up yourself … as for the pond, it has a few reservations …
And so to a trifle, a soupçon, a ‘Je ne sais quoi’, a bagatelle, a bauble, a gewgaw, a trinket, a whatnot, a knicknack, a curio …because the Sexton today was very grave, but also, for a reptile, remarkably short …
Hmm, the pond isn't certain, but perhaps the very grave Sexton left out a few examples … say, south Sudan, Montenegro, east Timor, Palau, Eritrea, and so on, and that's without going into the break-up of the Soviet empire, or mentioning countries that unluckily went the other way, such as Tibet … but mentioning China again does allow the pond to slip in the immortal Rowe of the day … with more Rowe here …
Meanwhile, the very grave Sexton goes on to prove that any treaty or agreement is only worth the paper it's printed on, and maybe not even that ...
Yes, who cares if a government signed an agreement, when really it was only Tony Blair … and they wonder why some young states are suspicious of the values at work in western countries … while the pond must resist the urge to bring up memories of Neville Chamberlain waving a piece of paper in the air as if it meant something. Not while Adolf or the venerable Sexton are around ...
Now normally that would be enough for the pond … what with feeding the Godwin's Law swear jar, it could just step away, leaving the computer, the heater and all the study lights running, in best dog botherer approved style, upsetting the cardigan-wearers, and torn up an agreement or three, because that's what grave Sextons do, in the very best Adolf style, but the point of the pond is to make stray readers suffer beneath mounds of reptile inanity, so how could the pond ignore Dame Groan?
It's true that the reptiles presented her absolutely barebones, with no illustration of any kind, even though she brought good news, and is a reliable cartoon coat hanger ...
"Strong commercial incentives"?
What on earth does that mean?
Gasp, could Dame Groan have gone commie prevert socialist in these troubled times, and done a most un-reptile thing, and contemplated government incentivisation?
Might the glory days still yet return?
It's not Lobbecke, but oh the memories … and soon the first Dame Groan Holden XYJ will be rolling out into the world … but only if we can get rid of any of this nonsense about the environment and development approvals.
Once we can get rid of all this stuff, who knows what we can produce. Perhaps an NBN 1.0001, or a Snowy upgrade .003 ...
Ah yes, it'll all be better if bigger projects can be made smaller projects, and everyone can get their snout in the trough … we just need to make sure there's enough cheese to go round for everyone ...
Okay, it doesn't have much to do with Dame Groan, but she does have an important point to make.
The destruction of the country must proceed apace, because development should be synonymous with destruction, and where's the harm in that. Please, turn on another light bulb, chew through a little gas, help with productivity …and whatever you do, do it without any of those bloody imports, those cursed furriners, because dinkum Australians are ready to do the hard yards building Dame Groan's Vision, like they did in the Snowy and like they now do every day, picking strawberries and such like, doing the hard yards, taking the pill up the middle ...
All levels of government must commit to ensure that Dame Groan's Vision happens!
Never you mind about the private sector, it's the guvinment wot must do it.
Good luck with that, but thank the long absent lord, it's all up to the government … and next week, Dame Groan will explain the joys of Keynesian economic theory … while the pond will settle for the cult of personality …
