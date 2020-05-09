In which the pond endures another lockdown with the dog botherer and Dame Slap .

Faced with the dog botherer doing a dose of his usual climate science denialism at the top of the lizard Oz page, the pond was forced to wonder if there was any good news out there …
Perhaps Pete Evans getting the chop, perhaps mighty Tamworth once again becoming the centre of the universe?
Oh dear … but hang on a tic, wait a mo, not so fast chairman, there is good news, and you won't read it on the front page of the reptile rag, but it's been all over the Nine papers, the Graudian and Crikey …
There's more if you can get inside the paywall, but just that was enough to put the pond in a good mood, and run with the dog botherer …
The message is clear. If you want to fuck the planet, ye who enter reptile Valhalla of denialism must abandon all hopes of shared international obligations …
But wait, you ask, was there any good news about Sky, occasional home of the dog botherer? It turns out that there was …
Less than three million subscribers in a population heading towards 25 million. The pond can report with some grim satisfaction that it seems the virus is being contained …
But what about the pond, spreading the virus, aiding in the contamination? Well, it's a dirty job, but someone has to demonstrate reptile thinking to the world ...
Fuck it, it has to be said, he's a moron, but did anybody else gloat in the unseemly way that the pond has been gloating? They did, they did …
Bill, oh Bill, no mention of the dog botherer amongst that illustrious array? Never mind, it gets even weirder when the dog botherer gets to talking about sex ...
Remember the good old days when the dog botherer was just a straight-out climate science denialist setting all sets of hares loose, as in a piece on 27th November 2011?
Comical really, the cry for an open-minded, informed and objective debate, when, to echo a Cold Chisel song, the dog botherer's mind has always been closed … didn't the dog botherer assert in his headline to his piece this day that "science is clear on climate and the pandemic"?
It seems way back when the science wasn't clear at all, at least in the fog-laden brain of the dog botherer. Oh no, there were uncertainties, and variabilities and implications, from the grandstanding one ...
But at least the pond has reached the final gobbet …and it's short …more good news
Science suggests we cannot come up with a vaccine for global warming?
The pond apologises. Did the pond just call the dog botherer moronic?
The pond deeply apologises to morons everywhere …and promises not to defame morons in the future, and will even foreswear the use of sub-moronic, but speaking of the need for a segue ...
Yes, Dame Slap is at it again, when really it would be a lot simpler if she just said that she wanted all the student sheep to fall in line with the IPA and Gina and Dame Slap herself, and baa baa away at the top of the faraway tree …
Now of course the pond knows what sort of university Dame Slap prefers …
Sorry, the pond has put on its MAGA hat, and will continue the Dame Slap waltz ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, one of the pond's favourite memories is of a highlander Scottish lecturer shredding a dinkum student with a lowland Scottish name to pieces in a tutorial about the Hundred Years War - no guessing at his bias, or how that tutorial went down.
Is it wrong to suggest that these millennial sooks need to harden the fuck up? Or is that the pond sounding too Dame Slap ...
Okay, okay, it always shows, the pond is bored with Dame Slap, and would like to draw attention to the way that the reptiles still gather and hunt in packs, as was the way of certain of their dinosaur forebears … because what do you know, this was the Cut and Paste for the weekend ...
What's interesting about this? No, it's not that talk about an insidious virus. The pond has already made a joke about the reptile virus being contained.
What's compelling is that the piece has no author, there's no name attached. There wasn't a name on the splash, and there isn't a name on this feeble assembly of cuttings.
Could the slash and burn be already having an impact? Remember the halcyon days when a Rebecca Weisser was proud to assemble this sort of nonsense?
Here have a cartoon …
And so to a little burst of anonymous xenophobia, though without in any way being xenophobic ...
Impeccable logic. Useless foreigners should rack off, but useless locals who don't make the cut should be cut a little slack and embraced, as a certain way of lifting standards …
When did Dame Slap's school above the faraway tree go so soft? Surely it's right to don the MAGA cap and follow in the footsteps of the greatest university of all?
But that brings the pond back to that Cut and Paste pursuing the same theme as Dame Slap in this weekend edition, and a final gobbet of same …
Dear sweet long absent lord …the Oreo, dashing Donners, and bald recyclings of headlines? That's the best the reptiles can do?
Oh it's not the reptile rag it once was …
Indeed, indeed …but an even bigger disgrace is that the reptiles still refuse to acknowledge at the bottom of her columns that Dame Slap is actually a shill for the IPA, and Gina, and the rest of the far right mob that love the freedom to smoke tobacco and inhale asbestos and such like …while doing a MAGA cap wearing dance with the Donald.
Luckily the pond has learned a few lessons about what that means ...
