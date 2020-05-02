In which the pond discovers the best cure is the reptiles boring the virus to death ...

The pond was keen to set the right reptile tone before settling down to read the latest missive from the IPA, aka Gina's mob, aka Dame Slap from planet Janet … and sure enough, Dame Slap had discovered a deep and abiding concern for the youff of the day, though amazingly, their pre-virus days on New Start never seemed to be of any concern ...
Before the pond had even got started, the Dame's opening line immediately sent the pond off in search of a cartoon …
Too soon for a cartoon? Too soon for Mike Pence? Well it all depends on your IPA taste … some might say it's always too soon for a sweet-smelling whiff of Dame Slap ..
Oh it's a classic Dame Slap, that's what it is, the IPA with its strong focus on young people and its deep care about the fate of casuals and no doubt the impact of the gig economy and the suffering of the poor.
Those with time on their hands could waste it by trawling through Dame Slap's ancient history to find references to indolent and useless youff, but please, be fair, the good Dame has always had a soft spot for stimulating young 'uns …
Sheesh, that tweet is a tad hard to find these days, but the pond can't imagine why. Look at Dame Slap, in young company, hip and swinging … but now back to the official organ of the IPA, the lizard Oz, busy offering a platform for its chair ...
The dignity of work?
It's clear that the IPA and Dame Slap have never done a day's manual labour in their life, nor are they ever likely to, it being the business of those with legal training to develop a burdensome set of bone spurs … before ordering others out to celebrate the dignity of work …
Dame Slap does her best to keep her tongue in cheek, but then she has to give the game away, by explaining the best way to employ the young is by setting up the circumstances whereby they might be ripped off … as if we haven't already moved well down that path, with certain sectors stripped of all rights and entitlements …
The pond sees them every day in Newtown, out and about, scraping for a living, sick pay and super a mere dream in the distance …
But now it's back for a last gobbet of IPA propaganda from the reptiles at the lizard Oz, mouthpiece for the comfortably rich ...
What, still no mention in the visible section of the potted bio that she's an IPA flunkey, and that there might be a little conflict of interest in being a propagandist and a columnist?
It leaves the pond with only one response.
Oh just fuck off with that blather that suggests that the IPA is a pro-youth gathering in love with jobs and entrepreneurship … we know what you really mean, being a lickspittle lackey spokesperson for Gina's mob …
Besides, the pond has a bigger mission, and that's to bore the bejaysus out of anyone unaware of "Ned's" notorious capacity to drive anyone mental enough to head out into the fields to do some strawberry-picking, with or without Dame Slap for company …
First an ironic juxtaposition ...
But what about "Ned's" long and extensive record of politically partisan columns, which would be controversial if they didn't lull people to sleep?
See how at the top of the page there's a hagiographic snap of the fearless leader, to whom all reptiles and "Ned" owe allegiance ...
The pond makes no apologies. It's got to be done, and it's no worse than doing a little thistle-chipping up in the back paddock with Dame Slap, or perhaps being anaesthetised upon a table, as a fog settles around the mind ...
Phew, it's come to a pretty pass when "Ned" must defend Scotty from marketing against the populist right, which is to say the likes of Dame Slap and the dog botherer … and even hint that the Donald might be out of his tree …when really he's just a playful puppy ...
Okay, the pond freely admits it went the cartoon early, when there are many gobbets to go, and words like leaves to be trodden black, so dark the pond always doubts if it will ever come back ...
It has to be said that "Ned" is good at hagiography, and like most, he manages to forget the early days …
That was in the Daily Snail, a paper the pond usually refuses to visit, on 13th March, which seems like an eternity ago, and when the only advisories out there were not to shake hands and be cautious with kissing …
It seems like aeons ago, and SloMo andy his mob were only prompted into more urgent action by the steps taken by a couple of the bigger states …
But never mind, the fog is enveloping the pond as "Ned" natters on … with grave remarks about the astonishing decision-making process of great minds ...
Moral? Never give a Kiwi an even break, because of the funny way they say fush and chups … and let's ignore the way that the lizard Oz pack of IPA flunkies, doing a Fox News down under, have been howling for restrictions to be limited …
Let's instead slip in a suggestion that it was the ABC, and that dreadful Norman Swan, that stopped SloMo heading off to watch the Sharkies ...
The core lesson cannot be avoided. Once in the "Ned" vortex, there is no way out … it is simply necessary to plough on, with not even a cartoon to help … because d'oh, if the world's economy is in trouble, then who the fuck gives a stuff about running out and stocking up on goods from Ikea?
It's not like you can't buy a jigsaw puzzle for half the price of trying to put together an Ikea bookshelf …and have the same endless hours of amusement, or perhaps a domestic ...
Only three pillars of self-congratulation?
The pond always thought it was seven …
… but the good news is that this is the seventh and last gobbet of "Ned", and enough is more than enough ...
And so is history rewritten by the reptiles …
Please pardon the pond if it does a flashback to the 15th March, and the wretched ABC …
This is why the Prime Minister's insistence on Friday afternoon that he would still go to the footy the next day, as he announced he was advising against such gatherings from Monday, was such a strange look. Technically, he was acting in line with the chief medical officer's advice and there's no doubt he doesn't want to stir up too much unnecessary panic. But it appears to have misread the public mood.
Not because he considers himself to be at risk, but because some media outlets might "misinterpret" his appearance.
People are deeply worried, particularly the elderly. They are scrambling for basic information as well as toilet paper and canned goods. Is it now safe to go to the movies, to the gym, to aqua-therapy? What are the symptoms to really worry about? And how will millions of casuals pay the rent when there's no work? Newstart payments won't be enough for many.
All of these groups are likely to feel that the public information campaign, which starts this weekend, is well overdue.
Thank the long absent lord for the public health officials, the state premiers, the ABC and the mutton Dutton copping a dose, for bringing the realities a little closer to home for Scotty from marketing … and no thanks to the Murdochians.
Oh so long ago, and now on with the dog botherer, though only for gluttons for punishment … because naturally the dog botherer hasn't read a word of what "Ned" scribbled, and he's keen to do a Dame Slap and get everybody out there ...
No, the dog botherer isn't offering to get out in the field and doing it himself. He's volunteering teachers … in the Donald way …
Oh yes, it's the teachers … while the reptiles themselves stay safely bunkered down with their social distancing measures ...
Indeed, indeed … we shouldn't be afraid of a deadly threat. The dog botherer is our guide …
Of course by the same logic, the media rooms of Sky News, and News Corp generally, should return to usual work practices, with just a little more washing of the hands and a little social distancing (no masks, remember Mike Pence please), and perhaps putting "Ned" in a special room for old farts …
Why not have the dog botherer show the way? Why not liberate the Murdochians? Why don't they shame the teachers with their selfless leadership?
Donald Trump has done better? But we all know the reason for that. It was the sound medical cures he offered the citizenry …
Well, there's more TT here, and the pond thanks the dog botherer for the opportunity to celebrate the infinite wisdom of the Donald, but now we're winding down the reptile virus coverage for the day...
Oh it's a tragedy when the dog botherer starts to quote himself.
Shouldn't he be off with SloMo at the footy? Or perhaps he should take in a dose of satire …
And so to a final word ...
Lordy, lordy, is it still not clear?
Getting the editorial offices of the Murdochians back to usual work practices would be by far the best start of all.
Who knows how many of the old farts who run around inside might still manage to catch a dose? Not that the pond wishes them ill, just the amount of ill that they've routinely wished on and offered to, others …thanks to their many efforts around the world, including, but not limited to, Fox News ...
And that's the reptile virus news done for the day. Thank the long absent lord the pond can turn to prattling Polonius for a Sunday meditation …
Meanwhile, on another planet …
