In which the pond despairs of the lizard Oz mob on a dull Tuesday ...

Oh sure Killer Creighton was out and about at the top of the section…
But these days the pond would rather drink bleach ...
How fair is that?
What have the lizard Oz reptiles got to offer by way of following the Donald line? Sucking up in a sycophantic way to conspiracy theories? A decent match for the nakedly supine Sharri, who has always struck the pond as a couple of planks short of grey matter, but big on a streak of crazed ambition? Perfect Donald fodder …and a Yankee all day sucker ...
Sadly, it's an epic fail for the lizard Oz reptiles, because the answer to all of the above is not bloody much, and the pond was plunged into despair this day by the fair lad from far off Troy …
Um, Troy, you do realise that if you look on the Donald with complete horror, you must also look on News Corp, the Chairman, Fox News, and yourself with complete horror, for all the enabling that's gone down?
What do you say when you meet Dame Slap at the water cooler.
The MAGA cap still a snug fit?
And what about the horror of scoring that dreadful Tom Jellett drawing designed for young folk and their phones, when everyone knows the reptile core demographic is 60+?
What a waste of space and the pond's time, the only upside the chance to run a couple of cartoons …
And it didn't get better anywhere else. In desperation the pond turned to the lizard Oz editorialist, and for some bizarre reason they'd decided to be inspirational …
Well it's what passes for inspiration these days, but at least it created a mood in the pond for an infallible Pope …
Oh dear, infallible Pope, surely we need more, surely we blather about core values and being ahead of the global pack, and a fresh game plan, and ignoring the Donald (Troy 101), and so on and so forth … and after the downer of those opening pars, the lizard Oz editorialist came through ...
The US maelstrom? Surely that is code for the Fox News Donald Twitter maelstrom? Troy, are you still there Troy?
The result? An immediate thirst for an immortal bubbly Rowe, which can always be quenched here …
And so to what passed for content this day, with the pond forced to celebrate the sort of humble achievement only a Dame Groan could manage …
It was a typical Dame Groan outing … her hated of renewables has been long and proud and cranky, the sort of crank you might find in an ancient vehicle, or perhaps Lloydie and Bjorn's institutes of climate science denialism ...
Now Dame Groan will perform a simple, but stunning feat in the course of her rant … but the pond will save its honourable mention of a job well done to the end …
In the meantime, have a cartoon to help you on the way …
Have you guessed it yet? Yes, the ostensible subject is reliable energy, and renewable energy, but there are a couple of large unnamed elephants in Dame Groan's living room ...
Well that talk of emissions hints at one elephant, a passing glance at climate science.
But no need to go there, because why bother with fake science, and besides, the pond was wildly excited by the prospect of an explosion in manufacturing explosives.
What better way to renew the world than blow it up? But there was still one large invisible elephant in the Dame Groan rant ...
Did you marvel at it the way that the pond did? Eternal damnation for useless renewables, and yet not a need to mention Michael Moore or coal!?
Coal! Dame Groan managed to get through her entire piece without mentioning the urgent need to deploy dinkum clean Oz coal, the only reliable way to continue to fuck up the planet and maintain Australia's proud contribution to climate science …
Okay, it's a minor achievement, a bit like Troy waking up one day and realising he's working for News Corp, but on a slow Tuesday, the pond must celebrate as best it can …
And that brings the pond to the final offering, and again the punchline is tucked right down at the bottom, because Bella is back …and the war on China continues ...
What's most praiseworthy about this?
The way that the reptiles continue to be the Pravda of the IPA? Or the ongoing war on the Chinese, which hasn't been going that well lately, what with the Chinese hinting at a war on barley … and with the singularly incompetent SloMo failing to build an alliance of interested European parties before deciding to stand alone with the Donald and attention-seeking Sharri and US conspiracy theories …
Who wouldn't want an independent investigation by WHO. And who has made the possibility of pressuring the Chinese a dead duck?
But enough of that, back to Bella's own war with China …which, for those who read the pond with any regularity, might lead them to think that Dame Slap perhaps has a case for infringement of copyright, and intellectual property, if only a Dame Slap column could pass for intellectual ...
Indeed, indeed, and all those US institutes, and a Catholic university and such like? Why they just add to Troy's rising sense of horror …
And so to the Bella punchline, a long standing favourite of the pond … and never mind the irony of Gina being busy selling iron ore to the Chinese..
Strange that Gina has rarely seemed to want a war with the Chinese, and yet is happy to fund the IPA as it goes about its war with China …is this some sort of displacement therapy?
More at the AFR here, though perhaps paywall limited …It surely makes universities seem like poor Dickensian cousins in makeshift rags, but contemplating that distraction has just slowed the pond down as it heads to its favourite punchline ...
Indeed, indeed, and we all know what a firm stand Gina has taken against the devious, deviant Chinese, enough to put UQ to eternal shame.
But what really attracts the pond to this part of the lizard Oz IPA propaganda machine is that line about Bella being "director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program".
It sounds terribly grand, and much posher than the pond's own directorate, "the Foundations of Herpetological Studies Program", targeted at students like the bewildered Troy, suddenly waking to realise he's in Apocalypse Now sounding off like Marlon Brando at the horror...
Every time the pond reads about the program and remembers the glories of Western Civilisation, and thinks of the IPA war on China, the pond wonders exactly what we should be studying?
Perhaps a few cartoons, some from that ancient treasure trove of Punch magazine and such like civilised offerings, might suggest topics for a few courses?
