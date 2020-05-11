In which the pond begins Monday with some cheerful news before wandering off with the Major and the Caterist ...

It's always good to start a Monday with an up angle.
Not that the pond is celebrating potential losses of jobs, but rather the potential freedom of more than 100 community and regional newspapers, released from the yoke of Murdochian tyranny …run wild and free, my pretties ...
And with that out of the way, on with the Major …
Now the pond isn't an expert in reptile speak, but loosely translated, in a Google translation way, the Major is saying, everybody else has personal biases, but as the sun shines out of my arse, please allow me to describe the situation with my own personal bias, while pretending I'm a glorious font of solemn objectivity …
Not many reptiles can accomplish this level of hypocrisy, but the Major Mitchell, who still hasn't found that Order of Lenin medal, is an expert in the art …especially when it happens to involve one of the recidivists, one of the wretches who fled the lizard Oz and gasp, joined the ABC …
Look at the double-dealing hussy, still to be found in the reptile archives …
And now on to the Major giving her a sound spanking for her treacherous, traitorous ways ...
It takes some major Major Mitchell skill to defend the fuckwitted Tehan, who left the reservation in a big way, and of course the easiest way is to blame the interviewer … yes, he too is a rat fink, lickspittle treacherous traitorous lackey of the first water …
With some the power of the kool aid has always been strong, and the Major is addicted to the stuff, which produces a potent brand of inherent political bias ...
As always with Majors, the Major is keen, in a major way, for others to step into the front line … because after all, those who type columns from the safety of a Murdochian bunker also serve ...
Does the pond have a bone to pick with the Major?
Well he could have mentioned the stunning success of the USA running pell mell back to work, urged on by the Donald, backed by the Chairman and Fox News, so that the pond could run an immortal Rowe …
What the heck, where's the harm in running it anyway, with more Row always here …
And so the next item on the Monday agenda, and here the pond must report a failing, because it simply refuses to deal with the dog botherer this day …
You see it's just a spiteful assault on a journalist, bitchy and sour and jaundiced, and all because, likely enough, before making a fateful mistake, the journalist upset the dog botherer by being younger and more successful …
The dog botherer's complaints could be distilled down to a couple of pars …
Of course the dog botherer had to give up on Twitter because he kept on revealing he was a fuckwitted fool, to the point where he couldn't stand his own stupidity being regularly commented on … and as for that mattering of hacking?
Why the pond has been going quite biblical in recent times, and that line once again brought out the pond's ancient reading of the bible from cover to cover …
What did it say in John?
Well the sex might not be quite right, but the sentiment could be found all over the place back in the day ...
The pond supposes it could also have quoted the biblical stuff about the mote in eye, and many more verses, but enough already. So much for the dog botherer lathering himself up over Twitter and hacking …
And so on to the next pond regret … the discovery that the cult master this day was attached to a piece by George ...
Not only is it a minor piece by the cult master, but George is not a reptile of the pond kind.
George does himself a disservice by attempting to bring civilisation and logic to the reptiles - breaking Godwin's Law, there have been quislings in every era who don't help by propping up that which should be destroyed - and it left the pond nowhere to turn but the Caterist to fill up the day's reptile droppings … (not even useful for growing larger watermelons) …
Fuck, are they still going on about comrade Bill? It's like the Donald returning to the glory days of 2016 over and over again, and the size of his inaugural crowd, and all the other malarkey …
Why doesn't the Caterist revert to other golden times, like his expertise, hallowed in legal history, regarding the movement of flood waters in quarries?
Well there's nothing to do but apologise in advance, and put newspaper over the gaps in the wall, as the pond's grandparents were wont to do, in the hope that it will cut down on the noises, the windy whining and the airy snivelling at the feet of S loMo …
Oh did the pond mention another reptile phobia, one that the Caterist shares in a major way with the Major and all other reptiles? A hatred, a fear and loathing of Jacinda Ardern …
It might seem irrational, but it's simple enough … she's a woman and she's been successful … and that's more than enough. The fact that it's hard to crack jokes about her and sheep must be considered secondary …
But whenever the reptiles hold up Ardern as symbolising everything that's wrong in the world, the pond always remembers that the chairman and Fox News have their own champion … and hasn't he handled matters in a way that makes Ardern look like a wretched failure ...
But back to the Caterist and a noble pond tradition.
For years whenever the Caterist turned up to explain how others should be short-changed, the pond would note that the Caterist somehow still seemed to have a snout in the trough, a paw out for a little cash in the hand …
Then the Department of Finance cunningly changed its reporting method so researching the results became tiresome and tedious …
But the Caterist is still there with his Research centre, his snout in the trough, his paw out for a tickle of the cash, guvnor, don't you worry about that ….
The pond doesn't really need to know the details, but for those who can't be bothered looking up the site, the excuse - would you believe it? - is "cultural heritage" - as if the Caterists were ancient monuments of the Easter island kind, or perhaps the rocks at Stonehenge, and the Menzies Research Centre a sacred site …
That's "cultural heritage"?!
Now on with blather about not racking up debt, and making sure the poor stay poor, while the Caterist orders a goat milk bath of government-funded delights ...
Shouldn't he be busy writing an application for next year's government funding, instead of slacking off and scribbling for the lizard Oz?
The pond was so bored at the thought of doing the Caterist again that it was delighted to stumble across this ancient infallible Pope on Reddit …
Sure it has nothing directly to do with the Caterist, though that last line could have read "Ms Ardern … is this just Kiwi socialism dressed up as 'existential survival' - Ms Ardern, Ms Ardern, have you considered a grant for the Menzies Research Centre?'"
But at least the pond has filibustered its way to a final Caterist gobbet, in which he announces he's foolhardy ...
And so to another cartoon that caught the pond's eye. This hasn't got anything to do with the reptiles either … the pond found it in the Graudian here …
And it swept the pond back to the days when it had ancient books of collected Punches featuring Tenniel and the like, and many a rainy day in Tamworth was spent dreaming of empire, and the way the British viewed those crafty Europeans, while the world was its oyster, and Brexit just a gleam in future Boris's eye …
