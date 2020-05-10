In which Polonius bitterly disappoints his fans, but at least the bromancer is here to do a compleat Chicken Little impression ...

The pond is aware some readers were keen to see prattling Polonius's response to Pellist matters, and the pond has done its best to keep track of reptile coverage.
Jack the Insider was the latest reptile to distance himself from the Catholic Boys' Daily coverage, but what of Polonius this weekend?
Alas and alack, the poor old thing has had to resort to the most preposterous angle known to any scribbler alive, as his weekend distraction, and as a way of avoiding the Pellist matter …
Yes, when given the chance to scribble on Pellist matters and the state and reputation of the Catholic church, Polonius fudged it. He went to water, or under water, what with his new love for SloMo and his discarding of his tattered Pellist rags … and and yes, we'll start with a tedious piece of history ...
Fancy that. But what then to make of nattering "Ned" explaining in the very same edition of the reptile rag that it was nothing to do with SloMo, it was all up to the devious, deviant state premiers?
But didn't Polonius just scribble that the Australian approach is sound, or at least appears to be? If you read nattering "Ned", it's chaotic, confused, conflicted, and the federation is no more …why the lizard Oz editorialist was pleased to announce it officially …
Yes, the federation is no more, and it seems it's nothing to do with SloMo, it's those bloody states, the unions, the Labor party, and being Polonius, no doubt the ABC is at the heart of the problem … oh please, be still, when he sobs from his pleasant North Shore eerie ...
It might be observed that at his age, if Polonius happened to be a teacher, entering a classroom might not be the wisest career move, unless he was determined to die in a heroic fashion for the good of the economy …
It's strange how selfish people can be, valuing their life over their death for the common good, and yet nattering "Ned", who is in the same bracket, and can churn in his copy from anyone isolated place with an internet connection, is determined that it's nothing to do with SloMo, and it's up to the premiers to make people die for the good of the cause ...
As always, the pond looks to Polonius and "Ned" to set the pace, to get out and about, and to show that if an aged person catches a dose, it's all for the good, and economic and social life can gather pace without them.
Why think of the economic benefits of funeral services for both "Ned" and Polonius, and think of the large crowds gathered to send them off …has someone got an economic multiplier handy so that the pond can calculate the benefits that might arise?
And so to the final gobbet, and Polonius bringing a tear to the pond's eye at the wickedness of the naughty ABC, and especially those vile renegades, Speers and Karvelas, with their treachery and betrayal of the reptile empire ...
Um, perhaps Polonius missed a dastardly union press release, Morrison abandons casual and contract workers ...
There's nothing like a dose of Polonial "fuck you Jack and Jill, I'm alright" to make the pond's weekend meditation a pleasant one … especially when there's an infallible Pope to remind the pond that Polonius fudged his chance to write about the infallible Pell …
And so to the difficult editorial decisions the pond must make as it curates the best of reptile thinking. These days all the best stories seem to be elsewhere …
Why even Barners is at the Nine newspapers …
And you have to read Crikey to get the best of pure Angus "beef" Taylor …
Sorry, it's just a screen cap, you need to head off for the original for the links …
Meanwhile, back with the reptiles, it's true that the cult master Lobbecke tugged at the pond's heart …
But no, there's something really weird about the way that the reptiles keep on trying to prop up the oscillating fan by assigning him the cult master, and with such a breathtakingly bleeding obvious observation as that headline about the jobless rate…
Strangle the pond in the shallow waters before it gets too deep.
The pond simply couldn't go there, cult master or no.
And sadly just those short gobbets of "Ned" were more than enough for the day, and the pond couldn't go here …
So what to do, what to do?
Well there's always the bromancer, preferably paranoid, rising to the level of blind panic, sometimes going over the top into distilled essence of hysteria … and teaching nattering "Ned" a little what for in the process about how to be a cowboy … because nobody mixes a metaphor or a shrimp cocktail better than the bromancer …
Was this not a wise choice, oh master? Who wouldn't want a plate of poisoned shrimp bromancer to round out a Sunday meditation? Especially when the bromancer knows how to please by doing a fridge door reminder list with handy numbering ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, it's the apocalypse. It's the end of the world, and suddenly the Donald, once the reptiles' best friend, is at the heart of it …though surely he's doing his very best …
Sorry, it was wrong of the pond to interrupt with that echo of "Ned" and Polonius. The bromancer is only just getting wound up, and the foaming and the frothing is truly terrifying, and he still hasn't finished his fridge list ...
Oh not the Donald again, the reptiles' friend. He's always willing to do a deal …
Now at this point the pond will probably be reminded that it chose the bromancer path when it might have chose "Ned" …
But the pond grew up in Tamworth and always liked cowboys and always attended the rodeos they put on at the show ground … and in his own humble way, the bromancer is a bit of a midnight cowboy, all glitter and flash and fear, burrowing into the underbelly …
Sheesh, there's a movie the pond hasn't thought about in a while … a bit like the pond forgot we were the deputy sheriff …or mebbe even the sheriff hisself …
16 years ago? Back in the days when reptiles knew where they stood, and manly men patrolled the borders, rather than a potato head in disguise. Why back then, we could teach the Iraqis a lesson or two, and tame Afghanistan, just like we tamed Vietnam and won the war ...
How time flies when you're a sheriff ...
Not with the poison shrimp again …when we all know how to make a country look as unattractive as possible, aided and abetted by the chairman and Fox News …
But the pond as usual digresses when the bromancer is in the middle of strategic hysteria, though he even he has to wonder about a poisoned kanga, or an emu dipped in bleach.
Let nothing stop this proud warrior, not even bone spurs, from putting the nation on a war footing, ready to apply deadline kinetic energy, close and capture and destroy, like one of those Hemsworths …
You think the pond's brain got addled by too much Netflix and John Wick movies?
Just read on, and see if the pond managed to get remotely close to the weird world of the bromancer's gung ho brain ...
Sea mines? What, we block off Sydney harbour because the Russians might be coming, and Pinchgut no longer does the job?
Say what you will, but reading the bromancer is better than a Mark Felton YouTube show about Nazi tanks, or some first person shooter video game, or almost anything else that punks with a yearning for violence might drum up …
High adventure, and conflict and bravery, preferably from the Space Force, with sea mines in space, is what we need …
But all good paranoid outbursts, all joyous fear-mongering, must eventually come to an end, and so it is with the bromancer ...
Actually, with the Donald and the reptiles as friends, who needs enemies. The pond never forgets this, and never looks for an excuse to try to forget ...
As for the rest of the hysteria, personally the pond has a few things closer to home to fear, as evoked by the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
It seems it's a dance being done elsewhere too …but the pond does appreciate the bromancer's valiant attempt to distract the attention from the waltz at end, with thoughts of a future tango with imminent invasion and complete catastrophe …
