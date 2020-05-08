In which our Henry worships the onion muncher's wisdom, and the pond must turn to the Pellists ...

The pond knew it was going to be a tough time at the Catholic Boys' Daily when it took this snap yesterday just as a keepsake, as a memento for all the times that the pond scribbled about the frock-lover and his columns in the Daily Terror …
But the world moves on, and our Henry, it turns out, is even better at dragging lost, bedraggled corpses out of the bushes …
Say what? It's all thanks to the onion muncher waving a pamphlet in the air back in 2006?
For a minute, the pond thought that our Henry was part of a devious plan, but the Bolter himself had dismissed the possibility …
Well if the onion muncher himself pout it that way, how could the pond pout it out that our Henry was pouting out his column as part of the very same devious plot?
Instead the pond would just have to pout it to readers that our Henry should be given his usual hearing ...
Indeed, indeed, the perfidious useless French, what an angle they make. It was good of our Henry not to compare the French with the impeccable planning on view in the USA. How that would have shown up the cheese-eating surrender monkeys …
It struck the pond that our Henry was taking a long time socking it to the perfidious French, and a singularly short time explaining how it was all to the greater glory of the onion muncher, but please give him time ...
Strange, it wasn't so long ago that our Henry was raging at economists …
And urging people to think about getting back to work … you know, in the usual style …
Yes, back then it was analysing trade-offs and counting the allowable number of courses …
And at another time only a week ago, our Henry was bust trying to protect the bottom line, and saving the unhappy rich from a fate worse than death… paying taxes …
But it seems these sorts of duties have proven too strenuous for him and our Adam, so it was simplistic Simon's turn this day …
You know ...
But all this might suggest that the pond isn't taking our Henry seriously, or his love of the far-sighted onion muncher, and the pond apologises if it seems to have pout it that way ...
So the onion muncher waved a pamphlet, in 2006, and then we forgot about it, with the only war gaming done in 2008, and by 2020, there were many critical weaknesses in the system, and yet it's all thanks to the onion muncher …
A masterly exegesis … worthy of a cartoon …
At least with Henry duty over, the pond could turn to the ritual hunt for signs of the cult master …
Vlad the impaler is in trouble? He might not be the only one ...
Funnily enough, the pond couldn't give a tinker's curse toss if Vlad's plans to turn himself into a lifetime dictator had hit a few rocks, and so the pond inevitably had to turn to the Pellists …
The reptiles were surprisingly subdued yesterday in their response, at least in the lizard Oz. Oh the chief Pellist himself was surprised, but higher up the page, the reptiles pout out a different angle …
It was left to Fergo to command the commentary section this day … and he was surprisingly subdued, it being the findings of a Royal Commission after all …
Only bail? Well at least his reputation must have taken some sort of a pummelling if this was the best the reptiles could off ...
Oh sure in Murdochian tabloid trash land, the Bolter was pouting things differently ...
But the pond would rather pull out rotting teeth with a pair of rusty pliers, as its uncle was wont to do, rather than read the Bolter.
The Fergo defence, the best the lizard of Oz could offer, it must be ...
Hmm, some nice deflecting and attempts to shift the blame, and some classic reptile distractions in there … but the pond couldn't help wondering what an infallible Pope might make of it …
And what of the lizard Oz editorialist, following in Fergo's footsteps?
Could they summon up the old defiant Bolter Pellist spirit?
Sheesh, we're back with Fergo again?
Oh well, might as well knock off the final gobbet …which alarmingly begins with a "but" and everyone knows that the hairs on the pond's neck tremble when a billy goat butt rumbles over the bridge of sorrowful sighs ...
So that's the best the lizard Oz can offer by way of defence? No righteous craven Craven? No blathering Brennan? No one else from the Catholic Boys' Daily doing a Bolter?
Never mind, as usual, the pond prefers the way the immortal Rowe pout it, with more immortality to hand with a click here …
Since I wasn't educated by the papists, it all came as a big surprise when the kiddy fiddling allegations started coming to light. It wasn't a surprise to the catholic kids I knew. They all seem to have a list of which brothers were intent on buggering and which ones were simply intent on beating the students. This was the Diocese of Maitland after all.ReplyDelete
David Marr's comment in the Graudian yesterday "Mighty ecclesiastical careers aren’t often made by men with slipshod memories who don’t know what’s going on around them. But that was the picture of himself Pell painted to the commission: a priest who didn’t gossip and didn’t keep his ear to the ground, and a bishop who didn’t ask hard questions and compel investigation."
Given that everyone seemed to know, it seems incredible that the RWFWs thought they could tough this one out. It now seems that a lot have quietly snuck out of the camp, but I do expect that Polonius will be unable to remain silent, so I await his ramblings.