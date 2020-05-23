In which the bromancer runs up the white flag in the war on China, and sssh, don't mention Hong Kong ...

The pond is well over the reptile war on China, and so it seems are the reptiles.
Just as Xi made his move on Hong Kong, the bromancer simply ran up the white flag, announcing before he even started that that there is little Australia can do about anything to do with China …
So why does the pond bother? Why not just sink into the vast morass of existential reptile despair?
Well it's always nice to see the the bromancer perform his famous version of that song, Fuck Hong Kong, what about me, it isn't fair, we're just a little corner store with some iron ore to flog and coal, oh please, not clean dinkum pure Oz coal, we have so much to share ...
What's that about Hong Kong? No, a second verse please, what about us, it isn't fair, the bromancer's had enough, he wants his share, can't you see, he wants to deal in iron ore and dinkum clean pure Oz coal, but Xi, you just take more than you give ...
And thar she blows, still with no mention of Hong Kong, up goes the white flag, and the pond's existential sense of the futility of reptile scribblings, or even reading their output, goes up the flag pole with it, as the pond discovers a hard truth "There is nothing we can do to solve the China problem", and so there is absolutely no point to the reptile war on China.
It's meaningless impotent gibberish, of the kind reserved for kids in the playground, thinking about the school bully, wandering away saying to oneself "I'll get you back someday…"
A bit like poor old Kayla (a nice Elsie Fisher) in Eighth Grade having to wait until the end to race down the school hall to shout at the mean girl …
So what to do? Well in sublime reptile impotence and teen unhappiness, there's only one thing left. Attack Labor, it's all their fault ...
Yes, yes, yes, Xi rampant, and it's all the fault of Labor, why didn't the reptiles think of this before? It's their natural turf. The Liberal party has done nothing to prostrate itself before Xi and China, it's all the fault of the Labor party and comrade Dan ...
There you do, problem solved. Don't mention Hong Kong, or impotence, or perhaps the reptile need for a goodly dose of Viagra, at least when it comes to Xi … do they only sell the drug in a form that provides a giant, intimidating erection when confronted by the sight of Labor comrades?
Knowing that the war had already been lost, the pond looked at other reptile offerings askance. No, the pond simply couldn't do Dame Slap carrying on about comrade, correction, chairman Dan, and it would take some solid prep before the pond could bug out with "Ned", as he natters away at his usual interminable length ...
The pond couldn't help what followed.
It cast the runes, it inspected the entrails, and the cult master pointed the way on the Ouija board of reptile offerings ...
Talk about a rabbit 'roo in the glare of the Xi headlights. The pond rarely indulges in the oscillating fan, and yet the cult master had spoken, and so it must be … though for once, it might be better spending time on the meaning of the cult master than on diving into the deep end of the pool of academic despair ...
Sheesh, that's depressing, but thanks to the oscillating fan's US cousins, things have been going swimmingly …
Was it wrong for the pond to break early and go the cartoon solution to this reptile-induced crisis?
Surely not, because the oscillating fan was just shifting into full ancient mariner Times Thunderer mode ...
Oh dear, how the pond yearned to wander back to past Thunderers …
But no, we're stuck in the present, with Ayn Rand, Atlas and the oscillating fan …
By golly, it must be bleak in the university sector, what with all those Chinese students disappearing, but sssh, don't you worry about Hong Kong ...
Hang on a mo, half a nervous tic. We have pollies who can misplace a lazy $60 billion. A trifling accounting error. Why the pond is accustomed to misplacing the odd billion, and misplacing $60 billion while boasting about $130 billion every day of the week is just the sort of thing that makes the pond feel confident ...
Surely we're in safe hands!? Surely everything is going to be alright? Can't we just give a little to academics shouting at clouds, and have a little presiding by expert money counters, and perhaps Angus "sublime pork belly rorting beef" Taylor, and then the glass will be half full again.
No such luck, because for the final outing of the day, again the cult master trapped the pond with his steely vision ...
Oh no, not two cult masters in one day, which is way worse than that brave little tailor killing seven flies with one blow, and even worse, it led to nattering "Ned", which meant endless portentous verbiage, enough to drive the few stray pond readers left at this point off the cliff of despair, or perhaps, coyote style, into the fake tunnel painted on the side of the cliff...
Hang on, hang on … before we get down to "Ned" endlessly parroting the thoughts of Alan Dupont, what's this talk of an "alarmingly erratic Trump"?
Has "Ned" completely forgotten that Trump is a creature of the Murdochians, that "Ned" himself is kissing cousin to Fox News, and that all that's alarmingly erratic has a source … the Chairman himself? Does it take a Rowe to remind "Ned"? With many other reminders here …
Can we just remember who's at fault here, as it might be the only way to endure "Ned's" endless natter, and his relentless regurgitation of Dupont, sounding as baldly uninspiring as the re-treaded rubber on the pond's FX tyres back in Tamworth days ...
The outlook is grim? Surely not, surely there are ways to get the Donald re-elected, with the help of Fox News and the chairman …
Not to worry, in his best Chicken Little, worry wart, hand wringing, anxiety attack style, it's on with global anarchy and the war on China, and for that we need former chairman Rudd … because fucking the Labor party and Julia Gillard was just the start of the end of everything ...
And there you have it, two loons nattering away together, and managing to produce an epic proposition, "his core position is correct."
As if the Donald ever had a core position, as if he doesn't change like any snake oil selling con artist huckster and hustler, blowing bullshit and effrontery in every direction, according to the prevailing wind …
Just what is his core position? What was this on April Fool's Day?
Yes, it was really good in April, and really bad in May, and maybe really good if there's a good result in November, thanks to a little expert help from abroad …
So it's time for the pond to move on from 15 times the Donald has praised China to The many times Trump has praised China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic ...
Or should that be 15 ways the Donald has said quack like a duck, and they'll love it in Murdoch la la land?
By now, the pond is well past weary with "Ned" and Dupont, even if "Ned" occasionally turns to the former chairman for a little variation, because there's still endless gobbets to go.
Will Hong Kong get a mention? Don't hold your breath because remember, right at the start of proceedings, the bromancer hung out the white flag ...
How many times must the pond say it? Trump's folly is chairman Rupert's folly is Fox News' folly is News Corp's folly is nattering "Ned's" folly is the folly of all the reptiles gathered together to fight the chairman's fight for the Donald … just own it, just pay up for the in-store breakages, due to sending a bull into the China shop ...
And what precise instrument have the reptiles deployed against the United States, the pandemic and the world? Yep …
Blather away about Trump has much as you like … the pond remembers, and so does Rowe …
Why repeat it? Why go back to that delicious well again?
Because "Ned" and his little rubberised mate are tone deaf, and need constant reminding of what the Chairman has given unto the world, and still relentlessly supports, because it's not just Xi who wants the Donald back, so does the Chairman, so that he and the GOP can keep on making out like bandits ...
Mike Pence sounding like Churchill? What fucking planet is the pond on, what alternative reality has the pandemic produced in fevered reptile brains? The lap dog has suddenly gone full Churchill? In your garbage, shit-collecting dreams …
As for the right decisions? What, like boycott all things Murdochian?
Sorry, Hong Kongers, nary a a mention, but then that was always going to be the way it went down.
You see, we really don't give a flying fuck about your predicament, the reptiles are just little boys in the corner store yowling away ... the bromancer has put up the white flag, the oscillating fan is lost without adoring students from abroad, "Ned" thinks Pence is Churchill in drag, and so the pond has decided its best option is to go on a treasure hunt, like all the other pirates in world-looting mode ...
