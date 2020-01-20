In which the reptiles proffer the Caterist and our Henry to kickstart the week ...

While Monday has yet to return to 'normal' at the lizard Oz, 'normal' is in any case a postmodernist, relativist concept, and 'abnormal' is the preferred reptile mode at any time of the year, and so, the Caterist being truly abnormal, things might be said to be normal, with business as usual at the lizard Oz …
Unfortunately, as the pond recently confessed, it is now too lazy to fact check the standard lizard Oz climate science denialism, and so it turns to the comments section whenever a lizard Oz denialist turns up to do his or her thing …
Of course, of course, talkback radio as the source for your science and your climate policy and perhaps even your aspidistras on your what nots … though as Guy Rundle noted in Crikey back on 19th November 2019 (sorry, might be paywalled), reliance on any kind of meejia might be a tad fraught …
Speaking of kowtowing faithfully to the company line, it's back to the Caterist in the present, in the hope of another kind of mirabile dictu …
It goes without saying that it's all the usual greenie bashing stuff beloved by lizard Oz reptiles, and it's been refuted by people who know better than the pond, or the Caterist, who, it seems, is mainly expert in the movement of flood waters, so it's on with more guff ...
Here, the pond should pause to note the unusual, or for the reptiles, usual phrasing about "Morrison's cultural opponents."
There, that's how you talk about climate science, it's a matter of culture and cultural matters, and there's SloMo and then there are greenies, and perhaps men wearing green carnations, and philistines, or as Victor Mature used to say, Philistinians …
Is there any good news to add?
Well, yes, it seems the immortal Rowe has returned, and it seems he is intent on catching up on recent events, as can be found here …
Meanwhile, our dear hole in the bucket Henry offered an alternative delight …
Should the pond lounge about in the sauna and gorge some more on this reptile fodder?
Why, of course, though the usual lazy refusal to critique must apply … after all, the lad has been blessed by the cult art of the Lobbecke, and that's a sign of quality, and more than enough reason for the pond to pay attention...
Note how cleverly our Henry tiptoed past that talk of vigorous engagement in political controversy.
At this point, it would be remiss of the lazy pond not to insert a few quotes from Kenan Malik in The Graudian, in full here …
But back to our Henry, probably also deeply worried about furriners and poofters ...
Indeed, indeed, let us talk on, regardless of political views …and here, the pond again reverts to The Graudian ...
Well, our Henry is certainly happy to accept his station in life, because few things beat being a pompous scribe for the lizard Oz. Where would we be without a little racism and poofter bashing?
Frankly the pond's eyes misted over with that quote from The Pilgrim's Progress. Has there ever been a better time than the glorious days of Britain's empire, unless perhaps it's being a wondrous pilgrim? When will we return to decent Victorian standards of living? (and by that, the pond isn't referring to those deviants south of the NSW border).
Really our Henry could only have done better if he'd come up with something from Thomas Carlyle, or perhaps Tennyson at his grandest …
What do we have now in this age of lead?
Yes, a cheap hussy of an off-colour kind, leading Harry, neigh the country, neigh the world, astray … and didn't that keep the reptiles neighing this day …
Unprecedented, appalling? Oh for the love of Wallis Simpson and for the love of Nazis, oh for fuck's sake, is this what it has come to? The lizard Oz bids fair to turn into Woman's Day ...
How then to ignore this tosh, while doing an unseemly republican gloat quietly in the corner? Well perhaps a cartoon an entirely unrelated matter … as the United States heads pell mell towards an epic market crash …
Actually, it's leaving with a bloody huge payout, but that's another story …
