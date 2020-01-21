In which the pond turns to Dame Groan for a little postmodernist uncertainty, saucy doubts and climate denialist fears ...

The reptiles had a neat trifecta of stories the other day - what, say it ain't so, the world's finest, Cory and Harry gone, while "vocal critics" vocalise at the Court - and then along came the ice …
As if to make a point about barking mad Court's talk of fundamentalist damnation and hellfire, pundits rushed off to their Robert Frost …
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.
Meanwhile, as the reptiles, with great fanfare and nauseating self-serving self-promotion, spent this tabloid day promoting their devotion to community, Scotty from marketing was conducting internal warfare on heresy …
Sheesh, talk about mixed messaging, with the hapless Keen sent to coventry and Tasmania's leader showing he doesn't have a clue as to how to fit in …
The pond regrets not mentioning his name, but frankly the pond doesn't even know who he is, which it seems is a common political ailment these days …
It was left to Crikey to ask, and answer in the very same breath, a rather naive question …
But there was the hint of a tremor on the front page of the digital reptile rag this day …
Uh huh, and as for that Crikey 'pivot', the pond will admit to being unsettled for a nanosecond, but then turned to a safe pair of hands …
Good old Dame Groan, steadfast and true, and a reliable stocking filler for climate denialists, even in January, long after the stockings have been tucked away …
It's a novel approach, as far as climate science denialism goes, but the pond is up to the task, and keen to show how it works in many areas …
You see, what you do is cherry pick, and nag away, and soon enough you're in a post-modernist relativist state where you can't be certain about anything …a kind of post-scientific world where the Donald rules, and Dame Groan scribbles ...
The pond understands this scientific method, and is keen to show how it can apply to journalism as much as psychology, medical sciences and climate science …
A few examples, both as it happens from the New York Times, which recently did their best to guarantee that Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are out of the race …
The first can be found in full here, though paywall affected ...
And the second could be found in full here …
The conclusion is obvious.
Two journalists proved to be singular misleading wretches, so QED, every reptile, including Dame Groan, can't be trusted …not a word they scribble, not a thought they utter, can really be trusted, because … Blair and Miller …
It's Dame Groan's unique scientific method, as applied to journalism.
Now let's see Dame Groan prove this thesis …
Yes, let Dame Groan and the pond remind everyone that climate science simply can't be trusted, which at least is different from the usual response, as outlined by Wilcox …
But back to Dame Groan's scientific method in full featherless flight in a final gobbet …
Ah, but see how Dame Groan realises that, thanks to her scientific study, the policy journey is the same.
With all climate science in doubt thanks to Dame Groan's intrepid logic, it follows that policy makers should be extremely cautious about using any science whatsoever …
Better to exist in a vacuum, a policy void, than make a false move based on science which is likely to be wrong, wait, will undoubtedly be wrong, because … clownfish ...
Cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh the reptile reporting, though the pond hastens to add that this reptile piece simply can't be trusted. It might change with the wind, or a Canberra gale, or a breeze, or a zephyr …
And with that, the pond turns to the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
And now the pond realises that it proposed never speaking of the Devine again, but let's face it, the Dame Groan piece was short weight, and as the pond's summer holyday season is almost over, where's the harm in a few more period Devine pieces …
This one was in the Sydney Morning Herald on 2nd October 2003 … masochists will click on to enlarge, and discover that the Bjorn truth was being heiled long ago …
And this one was inn the Sydney Morning Herald on 13th November 2003 …
And with all that, a final thought from the infallible Pope …
