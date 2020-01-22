In which the pond reheats some stale Oreo, because, as everyone knows, the Oreo is best left with the chewing gum on the bedpost overnight ...

The pond makes no apology for its taste, or its intent.
The Oreo turned up yesterday, and the pond will now serve up the reheated thoughts of the day-old reformed feminist, on the basis that on any day, the Oreo is reliably stale even before it's baked … you know, rather like …
Besides, a curious thing happened last night with the Oreo splash …
See there, the link from SloMo to a caring, helpful coaching by the redeemed feminist … which, bizarrely, in today's digital rag turned into a link to an ancient dog botherer column featured in the pond …
It reminded the pond of that curiously incestuous reptile world to be found on another continent …
Well with all that reptilian magic established - is there anything wrong with nepotism or incest? just ask the president's daughter - please brush off the mould, and enjoy your stale Oreo …
Now one of the bizarre things when reading the reptiles on climate science is the notion that talk of internationalist positions or globalism is somehow inherently offensive … as if all we need to do is tend our own patch, and all will be well …but talking of internationalism …
But more to the point perhaps was the way that the reptiles were trying to help out SloMo by offering him a position in relation to climate science, where he could talk up the issue, while at the same time downplaying any attempt to do anything meaningful about emissions … and who better than the Oreo, who has, in even staler times, suggested everything could be sorted out by planting a few trees …
It's sublime, the art of distraction taken to a new level, the blather about national interest instead of globalist aims reduced to the child-like talk of the Donald …
Read that key paragraph again and weep …
In short, forget about emissions, it's all too hard, just talk, Donald style, about clean air, and right on cue, SloMo turned up in the lizard Oz blathering about bushfire fuel … sssh, not a mention of dinkum clean coal, oi, oi, oi …
Now at one point, the pond did think of re-heating an even staler Oreo …
But that would distract from the message that the Oreo was sending, in such a helpful way, to SloMo …
Ah, it's back to planting a few trees to sort things out, because, you know, it seems things are a little fraught in the Amazon, so why not turn the Simpson desert into the new Amazon?
You know, at around this point, the pond thought, why not serve up some more of that even staler Oreo, doing a Thatcher, as befits a recovering feminist …
Se how it all begins to blur, but see how the science is less certain and less reliable?
Well, the pond has just one gobbet to go of the currently stale Oreo …and what do you know, the Scruton who turned up in the pond's comments section has come to life yet again ...
Oh fucketty fuck, the urge to go all Chance the Gardener is irresistible …
You knowhow it goes …
Do you think we can sort out climate change through local incentives, Oreo Chance?
Everyday people planting seeds, conserving nature and giving shelter to native life and all will be well in the garden, so long as the roots are not severed, because there will be growth in the spring …and so on and so forth, and almost unendurably silly, but all that can be expected from a recovering feminist.
Well, it's unfair to those still munching on the even staler Thatcherite Oreo not to wrap it up, even if it means gorging on two gobbets in a row …
Indeed, indeed, Chance the Oreo gardener would have lots of harsh words about that sort of thinking … when just a few trees, and a few people out in the garden would fix everything ...
The pond almost regrets this extensive re-heating of stale Oreos from the recovering feminist, but only because there was another piece in today's digital rag, which was imported from the US in a way which was suspiciously globalist and internationalist, as might be expected from a corporation with tentacles in all sorts of places …
Indeed, indeed, there's a lot of white noise in the thin air of Davos …
And so on with it, this reheated piece from the WSJ by the venerable Mead…
Now it's not the pond's business to defend the filthy rich, but surely there's something richly comical about an American berating others for having luxury resorts and making out like bandits. Mar-a-Lago, muchly, bigly, hugely?
But really the pond went there so it could slip in a few cartoons …
Now back to the ranting at the excesses of capitalism, and the uselessness of international cooperation and the futility of doing anything about climate change ...
Indeed, indeed … and when it comes to matters of law and order and morality, it's certainly a new world …
And so back to a final gobbet, with the recovering feminist's mouldy talk of doomsaying prophets still ringing in the pond's ears … because, if nothing else, the venerable Mead loves to do a little doomsaying ...
Never mind, we know who's driving the train …
… and we know the track, or at least the absence of one …
Yes, there's nothing like reheated Oreo, coal-loving SloMo, imported reheated WSJ, and a Donald off the tracks to remind the pond that the planet is comprehensively fucked …
Or is it? Perhaps a miracle can occur, perhaps the immortal Rowe offered a sign of hope and wonder this day, with more wondrous signs here …
Sadly, this trick is as ancient as Addams, and is as implausible now in this post-truth, recovering feminist world, as it was way back when …even as the startled world now watches, where once it was just a bemused, befuddled skier ...
Looks like the Oreo's views are evolving, Dorothy.ReplyDelete