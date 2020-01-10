In which the pond finally manages to be absolutely about nothing ...

Yesterday the reptiles had a nightmare … the Catholic Boys' (and occasionally girls') Daily fell into a fainting fit at the prospect of a poofter-loving, climate science accepting Catholic getting a job in the Vatican …
The pond merely mentions the hysteria and the beat-up as an example of the lack of depth in the reptile pages during January …
There's no point in actually wading through the piece, because by the end, it concludes that the chance of the offender actually becoming the next Pope is simply a chance, and the use of the term "red Pope" is just a way of inducing a flashback to the 1950s in the geriatric readership.
But it does illustrate a deeper problem … because the pond this day anxiously looked around for examples of distilled essence of loonery, and had to give up.
Oh dashing Donners, in the pond's deepest, darkest hour of need, why have you forsaken it? Surely there was time to warn of the long march through the institutions before schools returned?
Instead there was Gra Gra being completely useless in the gra-gra way …
That meandering tour through a fading mind ended up with the hapless old SloMo lover blathering about not being able to park in his driveway …
There would have been more point to clipping a tram ticket than cutting and pasting the piece ...
There was also Karl Rove, who seems to have become the holiday season cockroach infesting the lizard Oz …but the pond refuses to rove with Karl.
It got so bizarre that the pond wondered why on earth the reptiles had decided to get one of the Craven mob to scribble in a cultural way about matters he might only know at third hand …
Ah, it's because the reptiles wanted a man with a gift for cliché of the "blut und eisen" kind, with a bonus of "dark warrior", seemingly put into inverted commas to avoid suggesting it was about a video game, a movie or, gasp, people of a swarthy complexion …because here no racism, no racism here, dark warrior of the swarthy kind.
Sadly, even before it began, the pond knew with absolute certainty that there would be nothing to see here ...
Phew, time for a cartoon already?
Never mind, the Craven stood for an infinite capacity for cliché, and he stood for it like a cultural colossus ...
Yep, this is a man with nothing to say and no insight to offer, and endless words with which to say it, but plenty of what was once termed "colour", with colourful use of words such as "bizarrely" and "man of flint" and "aftershock" and "dark brows under the white hair raised", and there's little doubting that this "old dear" is a complete waste of time, which is why the pond apologetically offers another cartoon …
And so to some rhetorical flourishes. Will the pond bash its brains out? Will the pond learn anything at all? Has the pond lured stray readers down the garden path? Is there any meaning to life, apart from a Monty Python sketch about the salmon mousse?
Who knows, but indications are that the level of brain damage is incalculable …
Oh for fuck's sake, Goering? What's he got to do with it? Everyone knows the classic sci-fi question involved Adolf, and such a devotee of the art of the cliché should have gone with his first instinct.
True, we have "flaming bloody horror" and "creepier aspects" and "supreme prize" and "dark warrior" yet again, and the "crown of martyrdom" and the beseeching of an imaginary friend, naturally the god who is likely to be on the reptiles' side, rather than all the other gods that litter the planet …
But please, look on the upside. At least the pond and innocent stray readers now know the answer to the useless question, what happens when you let loose a 'culture critic' to deal with a world at war?
The pond should have known the answer was 'stuff and nonsense', and yet all the pond can offer in compensation for this meaningless assault on the senses is another cartoon …
Not content to reduce stray readers to a meaningless pulp, there's another matter that's been tormenting the reptiles … why, it even took up the right hand side of the page in the lizard Oz …
So how did the reptiles cope?
Why the """ for contributor Gay? Why no thumb portrait in the reptile way?
Well spoiler alert, it's January and hes' from the WSJ, as so much of the lizard Oz has been this month.
They really are scraping the bottom of the holiday season barrel … and there seems to be no succession plan, no attempt to bring on bright young local things, but instead we have imported attempts at gaiety by gay blades…
They wasted the Lobbecke of the day on this? The master satirist, the awesome illustrator usually assigned to the likes of the bromancer and nattering "Ned"? Now reduced to a tiresome background drone?
The pond couldn't believe that the reptiles, and so perforce the pond, had suddenly turned into the Daily Beast, and was transfixed by an attempt at levity about minor royals …
Here, have another cartoon as compensation …
Such terrible food, and in such small servings ...
Sweet long absent Jesus, the reptiles are reduced to recycling this sort of stuff? Ross Campbell would be rolling in his grave, and for those who can't remember old Ross, what about Lennie Lower rolling in his grave?
Well here's luck to you, and another cartoon …
By now it should become clear that the pond is just putting up the gobbets and the cartoons in a desperate attempt to be done with it all ...
Sheesh, Karl Rove and the WSJ? And that's the reptile reader's lot in life?
Why the pond might just as well take to recycling the Borowitz Report that pops up in its mailbox every so often …
Well there's always the Betoota Advocate … and back to weekend ponding … or as a last desperate gesture, another cartoon offering a strategic response, though the pond realises that nothing can compensate for the mind parasites already devouring stray readers' brains …
