In which the pond shakes things up a little by starting with a lizard Oz editorialist cry of pain ...

Alas, the Peta bump proved to be an illusion - putting her in a late arvo slot took the wind from her and the pond's sails - and so the pond thought what the hell, Archie toujours gai, why not start with an existential shriek of pain from the lizard Oz editorialist, just to mix things up a little and avoid starting with that valiant warrior, the hole in the bucket man ...
Oh indeed, indeed, the shameful, shameless bludgers.
And yet the reptiles have a devoted, fearless leader, and here the pond must toss in an immortal Rowe right away, though really it's tossing a great image into a sea of tedious tosh ...
As usual there's more here but back to that reptile howl of pain ...
Oh indeed, indeed, it's truly shocking and the pond is appalled, and hasn't the foggiest idea why indecency has been redefined. Perhaps a Golding to help the lizard editorialist deal with the pain?
And with that comedy out of the way, back to the usual, which is to say the hole in the bucket man in full flight and handing out white feathers in style...
Better still, there's nothing like starting a history lesson, Henry style ...
Why, in his own humble way, our Henry is sounding very Douglas Macgregor, which is why the reptile decision to insert a cartoon as a distraction at this point should be noted ...
The pond hates the thought of this sort of cartoon leaking out from behind the paywall, but there it is, as our Henry carried on ...
Indeed, indeed, meanwhile, back to that popular show, Cucker Tarlson and the Colonel ...
And so on, but then the reptiles decided to insert a click bait video which will surely strike terror into the eyes, hearts and minds of everyone within a thousand mile radius ...
By golly, Henry was in top notch form this day, what with von Clausewitz, stygian gloom and Thucydides, but how lucky he could ignore the way the calls were coming from inside the house ...
Funny really when you think of Israel's convoluted position at the moment, almost as convoluted as that of the Hindu fundamentalists and crypto fascists currently in charge of India, which leads to a pond bonus ...
Hmm, but the bromancer was all in on the Quad and not so long ago ... back on 9th February scribbling Quad democratic bloc most powerful alliance in decades (for those who can bypass the paywall). The bromancer's celebratory piece began ...
Why all the blather about Lithuania? Well there's more to say about that than India's response to the current situation ...
The Spirit of the Quad? Just like the Ghost of Kyiv?
Is that like believing in the Holy Ghost, cuckolding Mary, or perhaps Father Xmas?
Truly the reptiles manage to dish up some astonishing metaphysics on a daily basis ...
And so to the infallible Pope of the day, with the Pope also looking a little unnerved ...
