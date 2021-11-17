The visit to planet Janet cancelled? Shut up, and enjoy the world of nattering "Ned" and the grave Sexton ...

It reminded the pond of a yarn in The Conversation not so long ago that ran ...
...Like they did in the 19th century, evangelicals who refuse to get vaccinated today tend to follow the spiritual leaders who have built followings by baptizing political or cultural propaganda in a sea of Bible verses.
Megachurch pastors, televangelists, conservative media commentators and social media influencers have far more power over ordinary evangelical Christians than those local pastors who encourage their congregations to consider that God works through science.
When I ask those evangelicals who oppose vaccines how they come to their conclusions, they all seem to cite the same sources: Fox News, or a host of fringe media personalities whom they watch on cable television or Facebook. Some others they cite include Salem Radio host and author Eric Metaxas, the Liberty Counsel and Tennessee megachurch leader Greg Locke, to name a few.
The pond was shocked that the lizard Oz failed to score a mention. There was Faux Noise, but where was Killer's fear of masks? Where was the Caterist sighing over the vaccine hesitant?
What else, before beginning the daily reptile survey?
... but was even more pleased at the text, which advised he wouldn’t “be speaking on this further.”
Not speaking on this further? He totally cancelled himself until the twelfth of never, which is a very long time?
By golly, this University of Austin is a miracle in the making. Why if the Pinker can lift a pinky to completely cancel himself, there must be something to be said for cancellations… almost up there with a cancelled inner west light rail service ...
Or Dame Slap. It seems the lazy loafer and occasional scribbler for a crust has cancelled herself this day, so there'll be no visit to Planet Janet for the pond ...
Instead, speaking of wafers, this day offered up some rather desiccated texts, which is to say dry as copra on a sunny day …
Yes, with Dame Slap cancelled, the pond was left with nattering "Ned", which is to say nothing much at all ...
Of course the pond could have gone the freedumb route, haring off in a old but new again reptile direction ...
It was freedumb in the tree killer edition too ...
... but as the pond has seen the godly take to the streets of Melbourne - oh Melbourne, Melbourne, what a heartbreak town you are - the pond had had enough of freedumb, and so nattering "Ned" it was ...
Perhaps "Ned" lives on Planet Janet for most of the year? How else to explain that line "for the first time"?
Why it was only this very year for the very first time that the reptiles discovered that climate science was a thing.
That's progress? Imagine where the world will be after another 30 years of such progress. Australia and the reptiles will no doubt be demonised for their ongoing, neverending love of clean, dinkum, innocent virginal Oz coal, but guess what? SloMo really loves his coal ... and so do the reptiles ...
And dammit keeping those video clips in and avoiding all the reptile links is making life hard for the pond ... here, have a very short gobbet ...
Sheesh, reptile climate rhetoric has become insufferable, deeply hypocritical, as if past activities and the scribbled slate can be wiped clean, cancelled with a Pinkerish flourish in a trice, and surely futile, but then appeals to humanity's mutual interest has never swayed the reptiles from their devotion to innocent, dinkum, clean, pure Oz coal ... so why would the pond expect anything to change?
Now please, whatever you do, don't mention Australia's ongoing devotion to coal ... remember it's all the fault of India and China ...
And damn it, Australia still has much clean, innocent, virginal coal in the ground. Are we to give all that up? Why the thought is simply intolerable ...
Time for another click bait video showing a coal lover in action? Sure thing ...
If only those myths about lemmings marching to a cliff, or a frog stuck in warming water heading to boiling point happened to be true ...
... and yet is there anything more tiresome or dispiriting than listening to "Ned" explain how it's all pointless and the planet is fucked, when for decades News Corp cheerfully helped with the fucking, and still, thanks to Faux Noise in particular, are busy with the fucking ...
Thankfully there's only one gobbet of "Ned's" mind and planet fucking defeatism to go ...
Or prepare yourself for more sanctimonious, righteous ratbaggery from the reptiles, arriving late to a crime scene so they can pretend they weren't involved in the crime ...
Truth to tell, the pond only endured all this knowing that the infallible Pope would come along to lighten the pond's mood ...
By golly that pencil nose seems to have grown a little longer than when the pond first saw it ...
And so to a bonus, and with Dame Slap cancelled, what a dispiriting assortment of wretches were on offer ...
Give a pig's arse about rats packed into a mobile sea-going apartment block?
Sorry, not the pond's thing, and so, more out of habit than interest, the pond turned to the grave Sexton, no doubt with a book to mention ...
Sheesh, the pond woke up to the sounds of a couple of stories on the BBC world service. One noted that parts of Europe were on something like a fifth wave ... the Netherlands, and Austria forced to adopt "stricter measures" before the hospital system imploded ... apparently vaccine rates are still low, and the government announced it was party time, and the pond was left wondering why the Caterist hadn't fixed it by explaining how the vaccine hesitant deserved the deepest sympathy ...
The other featured a Syrian man who'd landed in Lebanon thinking he might live there, only to discover he'd jumped from the frying pan to the fire ... and so he'd ended up in Belarus, where, to make mischief, the police and the army are actively cutting wires and herding refugees into Poland or Lithuania or wherever there's a chink to be found...
Of course the pandemic has been just as bad in Lebanon and Syria as anywhere else, so that note "pandemic or not" is entirely gratuitous and meaningless, so on we go ...
Hmm, merely economic immigrants? The pond invites the grave Sexton to experience the political climate in Syria, Lebanon, or even Belarus ...
Perhaps a year in each, and then a report back, no doubt celebrating the human rights that he enjoyed ... so much so that he might even prefer to stay in Belarus and move the family there ...
Luckily there's only one gobbet of preening self-congratulation, and blather about the unendurable suffering of the West to go, as if the west's noble deeds in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and such like are just distant, long-faded memories ...
Ah, the latest book did score a mention ... and China again, it's always China ... which is as rough a segue as the pond can manage to end with an offering from the immortal Rowe, with more offerings here ...
Sky after dark ran a program on China last night I stayed and watched it.ReplyDelete
All I can say about the program is they have shown a bias against China I would ask if the government of Australia see China as such a threat then don't sell our goods to them.
I am sure that as is happening now America will take up the trade with China as quick as a blink. There is to be follow up edition tonight I believe.
Nullius Ned hastens to tell us that "Climate rhetoric has become insufferable and surely futile but will only be extended." And who better to tell us this than the old voiceless Noodlehead Ned himself.ReplyDelete
So: "Climate champions denounce leaders who won't commit to radical action and sign their political death warrants." Ok, so they'll sign real deal warrants for hundreds of millions (eventually maybe billions) of real people rather than maybe lose an election. And why is this so ? Does it owe anything to the raucous performances of Barnaby Joyces around the world ? Does Barnaby even begin to have the faintest notion of what he's sentencing his children and later grandchildren to ? Would he care ?
Anyway, we're all going to be rescued by this man:
https://thenewdaily.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/2021/11/14/jeff-bezos-space-humans-born/
Upwards of 1 trillion of us and no coal or methane ? Just few thousand space paradises made out of trillions of tons of metal and other material that they'll get from where ?
Anyway, if you're the least bit curious, this is the O'Neill Cylinders man's explanation:
https://www.scienceabc.com/nature/universe/what-is-oneill-cylinder.html
Madness is rampant: if not the madness of "living" with a 3C or higher average global heating, then the madness of making enough O'Neill cylinders for 1 trllion or more of us to live in.
So Ned cushions us with typical reptile optimism: "The UN system is not going to solve this problem. But it seems to be the only system we have." Sic transit gloria mundi, eh Ned ?