In which the reptiles mischievously mislead the pond, but lying for a good cause is a reptile thing ...

The pond is getting straight into it today, with nattering "Ned" nedsplaining how being a liar is a good, necessary and supremely professional way to do business.
Of course "Ned" in his nedsplaining avoids the ugly necessity of using the word "liar", because "misled" is so much more genteel ...
It's still lying of course, to lead someone in a wrong direction or into a mistaken action or belief by deliberate deceit, but it softens the blow, at least in "Ned's" nedsplaining world ...
The reptiles naturally took this as a chance to slip in any number of pointless illustrations and click bait videos, and while the pond has included them for the record, it has had to mark them down or render them inert ...
Now back to the nedsplaining, as to why the lying, or if you will, the misleading, was a good and necessary thing ...
Ah, how silly of the pond, it wasn't just lying for a good, just and professional cause. It was lying because of "misjudgement", a decent, dinkum and honest mistake, and let who hasn't made a dinkum mistake be the first to throw a stone ...
Oh, and did you like that snap, three happy warriors laughing at the demise of the planet? Sorry, on with the nedsplaining ...
Meanwhile, on another reptile planet, the bromancer has spent endless columns railing at the wretched new submarine deal.
Apparently all this was lost on "Ned" ... and the pond apologises for that click bait video, but clearly the reptiles felt the need to pad out "Ned", and there's more padding to come ...
Now back to the lying, or if you will, and are a sensitive reptile type, the "misleading" ...
You see?Another click bait video rammed home, and the need for lying nedsplained ... because lying is a good and necessary thing, and the reptiles are adept and practised in the art, and so fully support a liar of the SloMo kind ...
Yes, you can trust a natural born liar ... why you can trust anything a liar says. You can also trust "Ned" and his nedsplaining ... though the pond draws attention to the pond's fine print, which says if you trust the pond trusting the reptiles, you're badly in need of a harbour bridge... send cash or a nuclear submarine by 2040 and if you're lucky, you'll give China a jolly good thrashing in world war III ...
Well the bromancer's name was mentioned by the pond, so it's only fair to turn to the bromancer, who seems not to have caught up on the nedsplaining truth of the matter ...
He's no liar?
But "Ned" just spent all that time nedsplaining how being a leaking, misleading liar was a good thing!
Sheesh, can't the reptiles get their story straight? After all, as "Ned" has nedsplained, there's nothing like being a crooked lair to get ahead ...
There was a crooked PM, and he went a crooked mile to Glasgow,
He found a crooked sixpence against a crooked stile
He cooked a crooked frog, and roped in a crooked yank
And they all lived together in a little crooked nuke sub …
Or some such thing, the pond can never get There was a Crooked Man quite right ...the pond seems to recollect there was a crooked, misleading rhyme ...
Now on with the bromancer being misled ...
Indeed, indeed, it's all the fault of the perfidious French in aid of a splendid submarine deal about which the bromancer has waxed enthusiastic ...
And so on and on, but that was then and this is now, and it's all reptile hands to the deck to carry on misleading ...
Indeed, indeed, and let us pass on from the grotesque sight of two reptiles trying to describe the shape of a camel, because, speaking of climate change fanatics, as the reptiles are wont to do, the pond has great news to announce ... the return of Lloydie of the Amazon ...
Here have an immortal Rowe to help with the celebrations ...
Hmm, so many Landseers in that one, from Queen Vic on horsie and the monarch of the glen, do ye ken ...
Well that was a good break, but oh how the pond has yearned and hungered for the good oil, the Amazon drum so to speak, from Lloydie, and here it is ...
Yes, yes, the planet's fucked, and the reptiles know who to blame, and it's nothing to do with dinkum lovers of clean, pure, decent, virginal Oz coal ...
It's them ...the pond read it in the lizard Oz ...
But back to Lloydie ... and a group hug ...
Hmm, this doesn't seem to have quite the substance the pond was expecting from Lloydie of the Amazon. A group hug, and suddenly we're into the final gobbet?
Business is going to have to show the way? What like News Corp? Then the planet is truly baked, roasted, boiled and fucked ...
Let's see how the reptiles led the way today in their pointless tree killer edition ...
Yep, News Corp is still taking cash in the reptile claw from Clive ... now that'll help fix the planet.
And so to a little bonus, because when we're talking greedy, we're always talking Nats ... and Barners ... and the whole darn thing ...
Remember, the reptiles are here to help ...
Indeed, indeed, fancy signing on for a climate agenda, when we all know it's a lie, told by a bunch of notorious misleaders ... and worse for such a cheap price ...
It reminds the pond of that old anecdote which has a vaguely sexist air entirely suited to Barners and his motley crew ...
It seems that tale of having established what they are, and we're now just haggling over the price first came out in relation to Lord Beaverbrook ... but the pond is always pleased to hear stories of hookers haggling over the price ...
And so to the overall picture ...
Sorry, sorry, this overall ...
Yes, what joy, nothing coming out of Glasgow and the Nats could have shaken down the Libs and stayed loyal to sweet, innocent, virginal clean coal, and the planet could have gone on roasting, and none of that would have been cynical opportunism and misjudgement, not in the world of the CIS ... and so to end with an infallible Pope celebrating where we've landed ...
