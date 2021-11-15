In which the pond starts with a Major dose of climate science denialism, and ends up crying freedumb with the Caterist ...

Ah, the Major has always been sensitive about Media Watch and loves to troll in the hope of getting a mention ... because when you've been a climate science denialist for so long, it's hard to make a U-turn of the kind that a natural born liar is comfortable making ...
In truth, whatever the backflip? In truth, there was a deep and serious backflip, more than a U-turn, more like a doughnut, as noted by the pond on the weekend as noted in the Graudian ...
But the Major is not for backflipping, nor for turning, though his chutzpah knows no bounds, and never has, not since the day he started on his endless hunt for that long lost Order of Lenin medal ...
Ah good old Bjorn again Bjorn, still at it, still hunting for technologies to save the day, still never finding one ...
The pond hates to mention it - the pond still wonders who might be getting the revenue from those ads on YouTube from a supposedly ad free service - but on the weekend there was a tidy demolition job done on why EVs have been a spectacular failure in this country ... Why Australia is lagging behind in electric vehicle take-up ...
Of course it didn't mention petrol heads of the Major and Bjorn again kind revving away, but no matter, here they are, and with just a final gobbet of doughnuts to go ...
Good old gas, good old gas guzzlers, good old Major, and how sad that he should these days be hamstrung, and must chomp away at the edges.
Where's the full-throated roar of twin carbies denialism these days? Tucked under the hood, and the Major forced to blather about transitional fuel, as if he ever gave a flying fuck about making any sort of transition ...
And so to another reptile finding it hard to transition ... Lloydie of the Amazon ...
Confronted with Glasgow, Lloydie of the Amazon reached for a bowl of haggis ...
When you've got nothing useful to say, go a bowl of tripe ...
Good old Lloydie of the Amazon, dancing on the grave of the planet, and foolish green groups.
But as for that constant pressure, we already know that the natural born liar is not for turning.
He signed up to do something more, but in the way of natural born liars, he refused immediately to do more ...
Yep, the fix is in ... and it's fixed ... and how good is that?
But that's a story outside the reptile enclave, though it does allow the pond to pick a bone with Crikey, which ran this boast recently ...
A dicey, slightly uncomfortable novelty back in May? But billy goats butt, ever since the days he spent in tourism, anyone with the slightest interest knew the natural born liar was a natural born liar ...
The pond never quotes Michael West, but will make an exception here ...
Never mind, the pond almost forgot Lloydie of the Amazon in all that fussing and feuding ... time to put the onus on the corporate world, because we all know that governments can't, especially governments led by natural born liars that can't pick up a hose ...
A set against coal? What a peculiar expression, but typical of Lloydie of the Amazon's wordsmithing at its finest ...
Fancy having a set against coal, the dear sweet innocent virginal Oz coal so loved for so long by the reptiles ...
The pond was reminded of that David Rowe mentioned on the weekend in The Insiders ...
The pond got wildly excited yet again, and felt the need to re-visit it, and when it went to link to the immortal Rowe, for the blink of an eye it found this ...
Promoted tweet?
The pond thought that Rowe was being post-modernist post-ironic ... what with Foxtel running a series showing how deeply fucked the Murdochs were, are, and will be ...
But then the pond blinked and the post-irony promoted tweet was gone, and so the pond looked around for a Monday bonus ...
Sorry, there's only so much arse-licking that the pond can take from simplistic Simon, swinging the pendulum like a reptile do, reptiles on bicycles two by two ...
And while it would be a novelty to see a reformed, recovering feminist descend down into the depths of a bitchy gossip columnist, bitching about the royals, the pond must preserve what little dignity it has when it visits the swamp to observe the reptiles at play ...
As for well-meaning Zali, well, the pond has covered Lloydie of the Amazon and the Major, and that must be it for the planet for the day, and that only left the Caterist, treating public health in much the same way as he examined the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
The pond will admit that it's not much of a bonus, in fact it's piss poor as they used to say in Tamworth, and what the pond would usually recommend for the piss weak is a dose of Ivermectin, a serve of hydroxy and a good lie down ...
Still here we are, might as well do it, and get it over with quickly ... you know, like the sex in Wake in Fright ... with the only temptation the prospect of a bonus Rowe at the end of it ...
Hmm, vaccine hesitant? The pond prefers vaccine stupid, and of course the Caterist would side with the stupid ... stupid is as stupid does, and for some reason the pond was reminded of this CandL story ...
Herman Cain? The pond hasn't thought about that name for a long time, nor hummed his tune...
Herman Cain is the name
And I served on the mango Mussolini's train
'Till the covid cavalry came
And tore up my tracks for good ...
Sorry, sorry, messed up the last line, and perhaps the pond shouldn't speak ill of the dead ...
Instead please allow it speak ill of the goose known as the Caterist, yearning to live in Florida and experience freedumb or death, or perhaps a thrill-seeking serve of both...
The mass departure of the stupid? If only it would happen at the lizard Oz ... but no such luck.
And unfortunately the chance of a mass outbreak in the Menzies Research Centre is currently limited due to public health policies ... though the Caterist has always yearned to join Killer Creighton in the killing fields ...
Ah good old freedumb ... how the reptile halls have resounded with the cry of freedumb ...
Here's some tidy company for the Caterist to keep as he takes the street crying freedumb ...
There's another par to that story, but the pond has had its serve of freedumb for the day, and now must have its serve of Rowe ... and what a fine behemoth he has conjured up ... (the wiki tells the pond that the word means unconquerable land-monster, a form of primeval chaos) ...
