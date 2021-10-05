In which the pond carries on groaning, before carrying on in a state of chaos ...

It's not often that the pond turns to Dame Groan in its hour of need, but just look at the tree killer edition of the lizard Oz this day.
There's silly Sharri still rabbiting on about Wuhan, there's simplistic Simon wanting to nuke the country, there's the Opus Dei man out for a stroll prior to taking over the state, and there's the reptiles trying to pretend a fundamentalist Catholic will end the state of chaos by offering a clear path to Opus Dei heaven ... even as, just above, the absent-minded reptiles celebrate the arrival of hospital chaos ...
Oh how the groaner has long hated renewables and all this climate science tosh ... and just look at how those ugly things ruin the hills outside Canberra ...
Say what, it's the sea? Stop being pedantic.
Stand back, make room, now please, Dame Groan, ignore hapless northwest England, and carry on groaning ... which, the pond should note, will be a splendid sequel to carry on complaining, after the smash hit carry on whining helped produce a series noted for carry on climate science bashing, followed perhaps by the series meisterwerk and climax, carry on denying, aka carry on the Nile ...
Good old coal, and silly old Boris (and hasn't Brexit turned into a raging success, but sadly the pond has recently celebrated Dame Groan's most excellent predictions concerning its excellent outcomes! Sorry, slaughtered piggies, sorry imported truckies, today is fuck the planet day!)
Of course it might not just be coal that saves the day. As noted above, the reptiles had a simplistic Simon EXCLUSIVE heralding the nuking of the country ...
And there was no push pulling in that polling. Just ask "would you rather fuck the planet or nuke the country?", and there's your answer ... but enough with the nuking, on with the groaning ...
Um, dare the pond ask how the planet's going? Should we perhaps be at least seeming to be doing something? Might the climate scientists be on to a matter of some mild concern? Oh hush your mouth, and enjoy the last of the groaning ...
Indeed, indeed, who gives a fuck about the planet, and so with all the pond's tension and stress relieved, stray readers might forgive the pond if it turns its attention to matters of state ... the state of the cockroaches, that is ...
Oh sure Killer Creighton was commendably out and about maintaining the war on China ...
... but it would have taken enormous skill for Killer to work into that key speech his fear of masks and his yearning for the Covid killing fields, and after a cursory check - there was a click bait video featuring masks as well as CPTPP talk - the pond moved up to the top of the digital page ...
Tick, there was Sharri; tick, there was the man of faith; tick, there was a bit of standard reptile "last straw" Comrade Dan bashing; tick, there was the clear path out of the state of chaos, and what's this, then there was Troy ...
Time for another tick? Or at least a nervous tic?
The pond almost never invokes the ancient wonders of Troy, but he seemed to be in a rage, and that was enough for the pond ...
Should have gone a year ago? But it was just a bit of good old fashioned New South Wales corruption. What's wrong with that?
Oh not the barrel of laughs man featured in a click bait video ... say what, he's gone too? Never mind, on with Troy's sacking ...
Phew, talk about Troy putting Gladys to the sword, but at this point the pond must pause to note that the reptiles inserted a click bait video ... and at long last, the pond realised that there was actually an opposition party in New South Wales, and it had a leader and the name was, and was he saying something sensible?
Of course, of course, reconsider. There's no need to resign for a mild case of corruption. Reconsider, it's the NSW state Labor way ...
And oh frabjous day, callooh callay, that was the last the pond needed to think about NSW state Labor.
Luckily the pond neutered that offering by way of screen cap and moved on to the last Troy gobbet ...
What a sacking by Troy! Almost as good as Brad taking down Eric ...
And in that spirit, time to pause for an infallible Pope ...
Speaking of defending the indefensible, the pond did another rare thing, and turned to Brad for word of things to come ...
Oh fucketty fuck, not another fundamentalist tyke who fancies himself as a hard man ... well, the pond rarely spends time with Brad, so must make the most of it ...
Indeed, indeed, sounds like a right royal bastard, as befits NSW 'roaches scuttling in the skirting boards, but what about his assorted pledges, celebrated yesterday by the pond?
See more, see more! Come on Brad, sock it to the pond ...
What joy, at last someone who can join Dame Groan and help her carry on groaning ... not to mention all the other things we ever so 'umble 'roaches can carry on groaning about ...
Now any last tidbit Brad? Or even an elephant?
Very messy? Sounds just like another dose of deeply corrupt NSW politics ... and who are we to complain when there's a Pandora's box of corruption out there? Surely we deserve our own little slice of corrupt conduct?
Time for the pond to move along, but not before ending with a Rowe for the day, with the standard reminder there's always more Rowe here ...
