In which nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap do their best for the Catholic Boys' Daily, while Killer cries freedumb yet again ...

Is it the right time for nattering "Ned" to indulge in a shocking dose of Vatican bashing? In the Catholic Boys' Daily of all places?
Clearly "Ned" is deeply troubled, and possibly a tad confused, in the usual "Ned" way, where dementia is always just around the corner ...
Splendid stuff, and the pond presumes that "Ned" was a little late in preparing his column, or he might have noted another issue in relation to the Vatican and the Catholic church, easily goggled or followed on Twitter - the pond regrets that, not being a user of Facebook, never having been a user of Facebook, it doesn't have the first clue about recent Facebook follies ...
200+k? 330k? Oh it's just a figure ...
Moving right along, it was with a great sigh of relief that the pond saw that "Ned's" velvet words had been turned into his dulcet tones ... though sadly the player has been emasculated in this screen cap, rendered as chaste as a priest in a tale by Boccaccio ...
The pond is left to wonder if "Ned's" voice quavered with indignation as he got agitated about "moral infamy", outraged at the behaviour of Chinese communists, yet not managing to mention the behaviour of priests in France ... or in all the other countries where the moral infamy has been notoriously infamous ...
What's so funny about this? "Ned" bleating about the authoritarianism of dictator Xi, apparently unaware that the Catholic church has always been a deeply authoritarian body, and in its day managed to find an accommodation with Mussolini, Adolf and in later times, the highly unsavory mango Mussolini, dangling the promise of control of women's bodies in front of their slavering lips ...
Of course there are more snaps than the pond could throw a stick at, but you catch the seig heiling drift and one will do, before moving on to "Ned's" last short gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, follow the reptiles instead and bung on a war with China. But what's this? "Ned" has boldly declared that Taiwan is an independent country and that, as Hong Kong demonstrated, the notion of one country, two systems is an unseemly farce, and so we must organise a defence pact with the beleaguered democratic country forthwith? Stand boldly shoulder to shoulder with them, as we did for Hong Kong folk?
Sorry, it was just a passing pond dream, but, as the Catholic church's lickspittle authoritarian ways have slouched out into the open, what better way to continue than with an indignant Dame Slap, boldy defending the Opus Dei way of life, because when you're running a Ponzi scheme, you need devoted breeders to help stack up the bodies ...
The pond should warn that the reptiles decided Dame Slap was the right forum to insert all sorts of click bait videos, featuring and celebrating the fundamentalist tyke, and they remain in situ, though carefully neutered as screen caps ...
As for the rest, the notion that the onion muncher's willingness to accept a wafer as human flesh and wine as human blood, and do the cannibal thing on a Sunday had no influence on his politics is something you might only find peddled in the lizard Oz, Catholic daily edition, or perhaps Opus Dei ... but do carry on regardless, Dame Slap ...
Actually the pond would happily stoop to attack a political leader for being a Muslim, a Sikh or a Buddhist, should their religion influence their politics, as it clearly has with the very Trumpy Dom. When you've got the reptiles turning to Mark Latham to offer a defence, your shit must seriously stink ... (though to be fair, the pond should mention that your average zen Buddhist wouldn't see the point of being a political leader and so give up the chance for self-improvement, and would never need a Mark Latham to carry on like a pork chop) ...
As for the rest, the selective blindness of Dame Slap is remarkable, and the pond has to turn to the genuinely infallible Pope for a reminder of what Dame Slap and the rest of the reptiles have turned a blind eye to ...
But that's probably too hard for Dame Slap, much more at home frothing and foaming with faux indignation ... only for a little hoppity toad to emerge in the next gobbet ...
Forget Dame Slap's attempt at a little bible bashing, Elmer Gantry will always do it better, at least if Burt has the lead role, but did you note that sublime "think climate zealots who deride as deniers people who are curious about climate..."
Suddenly her "Lord" Monckton ways and Dom's very Trumpy ways are just idle curiosity? Oh just give the pond a serve of horse paste, so it might all end now ...
And that reminds the pond it has a bone to pick with Keane of Crikey, who recently picked three who had done the most for climate science denialism in Australia. Naturally Clive made the cut, but then came these two ...
Really Keane of Crikey? No bonus points for pretending to be moving towards meaningful coverage of the need for climate action?
Really? ... while Dame Slap in her standard "Lord" Monckton, climate science will produce world government by Xmas way, blathers on about climate zealots and cancel culture and all the rest of the usual reptile talking points.
But while we're on a break, the pond does commend this Crikey note about the "Major", though the Major's piece turned to digital fish and chips wrappings last Monday ...
A nice observation, but now the pond must return to Dame Slap for a final gobbet, and (neutered) click bait video ...
Ah, the freedumb defence ... or at least freedumb to be a breeder and who knows, with any luck, a chance to let a killer virus do its thing ...
Well the pond could waste time building a Crikey-style critique, but that chant of freedumb reminded the pond that the Killer was also out and about this day ... and so room had to be made ...
Now the pond understands that Killer is haunted by Victoria, and comrade Dan, and being made to wear masks and such like, but really the pond should note that the reptiles have routinely been against a bill of rights.
The pond realises it only just left Dame Slap alone, howling at the moon, but here's a short-form howl on the matter of a bill of rights ...
Ah freedumb and activist judges and all that, but back to Killer crying for freedumb...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond should note that Killer himself was mentioned in despatches in a lizard Oz editorial on the matter ...
Yes, speaking of bricks in the wall, we don't need no lousy Bill of Rights, teachers cry freedumb and leave us alone, or not as the case may be ... just remember death is a form of freedumb, and the right to infect your neighbour and perhaps kill them is certainly more important than wearing a mask and acting like some Batman with a Freudian superhero complex ...
It so happens that a friend of the pond lost her mother last week to the virus. The infection wasn't readily verifiable, but the threat was very real for her, life-takingly real, despite being vaccinated. She was of an age, and Killer has long demonstrated that he doesn't much care if the elderly get taken out. What the fuck, just another day in the killing fields ...
But is there some good news, something to lift the spirits? Well, spoiler alert, the latest Killer outing actually comes in the form of a book, and no doubt will turn up one day, free for anyone with time to waste, in a street library.
Lately the pond's street library has been full of this kind of dangerous goods, and the pond has had to spend much time defusing them and removing them from sight, lest they create a different kind of pandemic ... (it's tricky work, this defusing of bombs, and occasionally the pond feels like it's in the opening sequences of The Hurt Locker).
This was the latest bomb ...
Now it's true that one came from Melbourne Uni press, and is the sort of tosh you might expect from a libertarian seeking a refuge from the IPA in a cushy university job ... and it's true that Berg only ended up at RMIT ... but perhaps some day, Killer's noble work for Connor Court might see him end up in the Woop Woop Institute of Technology, peddling libertarian freedumb and a bill of rights to his students ...
For now ... last gobbets, gentlemen, please ...
Ah, climate change ... and so the virtuous circle is complete, and so the pond can turn to Rowe to sum up the day's proceedings ...
And here the pond should why it always refers to Rowe's Twitter account here ...
Well the cartoons arrive a little late there, but that's fair to the AFR, which keeps him in work ... and when they arrive, there's usually a tag attached, such as "let us prey" ...
And the tag always resonates with the cartoon at hand ... because after today's proceedings, what else is there to do, but prey for a muzzled hound, while the reptiles cry freedumb?
