In which the reptiles call Ron down from the back paddock, and our hole in the bucket man cries freedumb ...

Imagine the pond's surprise last night to be confronted by Morning Joe, still ranting on about relationships with the perfidious French, and relieved that at least the ambassador was returning to the USA.
Not much attention was paid to the perfidious Scotty from marketing, and no mention of the missing Oz ambassador - the blunder from down under is considered an irrelevance, as is the entire country - while most seemed to regard the donnez moi un break lad as something of a clown.
What a relief to turn to the lizard Oz this morning and discover that the entire subs saga had been scrubbed, rendered invisible and the reptiles had moved on ...
But that top of the page headline reminded the pond of something else it watched last night - a line-up of US late night show hosts rabbiting on about climate science, as if it was somehow real, as if our technology neutral beefy boofhead Angus hadn't already got the matter well in hand, and the subsidies ready to keep on rolling ...
What would the likes of Kimmel and Colbert and Myer know up against the beefy boofhead, and doing dodgy figures for Clover?
And in a moment of crisis the reptiles knew what to do.
Call back Ron, thought lost somewhere out in the back paddock, but always ready for a whine ...
These days the pond thinks as long and as much about Ron as it does about the pig's arse man ... but back in the day, Ron was a proud dinkum clean Oz coal loving man terribly worried about harming a hair on its innocent virginal head and also worried about the Indians, as in this 2015 outing ...
Googling Ron and climate science will produce some wondrous inanities ...
So the pond must celebrate the reptiles' determination to prove that the dinosaurs are alive and well and living in the top paddock, ready for a recall at a moment's notice ...
Ron's return to continue the good fight moved the pond deeply ...
Of course it's just more blather and whining Ron, and amusingly it comes at a time when the coalition is deeply divided, with some realising that the dinosaurs have put them in a tricky position ... and perhaps they should pretend to be doing something about it ...
It's like the rest of that beefy Angus boofhead story, wherein Barners reminded the pond of Taminda, which reminded the pond of one of its relatives up Moonbi way, working for a company making a motza by pandering to the international greenie market for new green technologies ...
Over his dead body? No doubt it could be arranged ...
Now the pond will admit that's a long detour amongst the Barners dinosaurs, unaware of what's going down out Moonbi way, but back to a final gobbet of undiluted whine from dinosaur Ron ... recalled by the reptiles in their hour of need ...
Indeed, indeed, and dare the pond mention the exporting of coal, perhaps the ultimate outsourcing con trick, because no way should we be held accountable for what others do with our lovely dinkum Oz contribution to the woes of late night American TV hosts ...
And so to the usual Friday treat, our Henry, heralded at the top of the reptile page with this ...
Fuck they're a predictable mob, but our Henry is torn, as he does his best for the freedumb fighters.
In the old days, a mob rioting outside of a shrine of remembrance would be dismissed out of hand, all the more so when it's for a truly stupid cause ... but what if the rioters are at one with Sky after dark and Tucker and Faux Noise and all the rest of that monstrous nonsense?
Oh what turmoil that causes for the hole in the bucket man ...
Watching our Henry attempt to spin on a dime is always richly rewarding ... just cop a squiz as his "to say thats" and his "nor is it to denies" and his "where to draw the lines" and "we must protect the right to protest for the sake of being able to protest about protesting in favour of protests" ...
See how the reptiles try to have it both ways? Insert a video clip saying we should be absolutely appalled by the Melbourne protests, while comparing comrade Dan to King Kong, and running a line from the hole in the bucket man wherein he resolutely refuses to be appalled ...
Time for more cavils and caveats from our hole in the bucket man ...
What the fuck? What is this blather about putative justification and assorted forms of American nonsense?
What a fucking idiot he is, and the pond will turn its commentary over to a contributor ...
If you die we won’t cry
We’ll be cold as stone
You marched along
Singing that stupid song
When you should have stayed at home
If you get vaccinated
Your rights aren’t violated
You know your world won’t fall apart
How can it be that you are afraid
To get a covid jab?
We can’t hear you
When you shout so loud
Have those Nazis
Overtaken your crowd?
If that’s the way it’s gonna be anti-vaxxers
You could die and join the corpses yeah
Piled up to the sky anti-vaxxers
And if you do
Who gives a fuck
Who gives a fu-u-uck!
Indeed, indeed, who gives a flying fuck about our Henry's tosh in aid of a bunch of freedumb fuckwits, with his caveats of the "obviously this doesn't imply" kind ...?
In fact the reptiles felt the need to remind the readership of where they actually stood by inserting a video clip ...
Yes our Henry is blathering on about freedumb, even though the loons crying freedumb were too stupid to realise that mounting the shrine might be a freedumb too far ...
And so to a last gobbet from our ponderous, portentous pontificator, content to explore the nuances of a riot in the cause of stupidity ...
South Africa? Apartheid? Rioting to avoid a shot and instead swallow a load of horse paste is a rough equivalent?
What a fuckwit he is, and the the pond might add ...
There's a hole in the rioters' heads dear Henry, dear Henry
There's a hole in the rioters' heads dear Henry, dear Henry
So fix it dear Henry dear Henry
With what should I fix it? dear pond, dear pond
Oh you are a freedumb crying, demo loving fuckwit, dear Henry, dear Henry
Oh perhaps give them Ivermectin or hydroxy or bleach or light up the bum
Or any of the other nonsense in the wiki here
Then send them to bed with a clip over the ears, dear Henry, dear Henry ...
Well it's not as good as the pond's correspondent's effort, but then dear Henry isn't particularly inspirational, all the more so as the reptiles felt the need to end his nonsense, his jibber jabber about Lincoln and the like with a video clip ... featuring, of all people, comrade Dan ...
And so to the real tragedy of the day. The pond had assorted cartoons lined up, ready for the next stage in the reptile sub saga, and was mortified to discover that the subs had been "disappeared" ...
Of course the yarn hadn't disappeared elsewhere, and the furious French were alive and well in the Graudian ...
Whatever, that's enough of an excuse for the pond, and besides, it's a Friday ... so on with the cartoons anyway ...
And that infallible Pope deserves an explanation and a link to The Raft of the Medusa referencing the homage ... if the perfidious French ever allow perfidious Oz tourists back into the Louvre to see it ...
