In which the pond wastes time with Killer and a deadly Killer variant ...

After a goodly dose of "teaching the controversy" climate science bullshit from the Major yesterday, how pleasing was it to catch up with the loonatic antics of Rowan Dean on Media Watch?
The pond only gets to hear about Sky after dark thanks to those who somehow score a subscription, and even bolder and braver, dare to watch it ... and so is always surprised to discover that such a thing as a Rowan Dean actually exists, and what's more scores screen time in Murdoch night owl la la land...
Also reassuring was the report on the brazen defiance of the Bolter, with the Mornington peninsula man indulging in one of his petulant, foot-stomping hissy fits ...
Of course they're not going to change their tunes, and the exclusion of the reptiles of the lizard Oz from the pathetic attempt at window dressing is up there with the Bolter calling it out ...
Once you've created a monster, expect it to keep on being monstrous ...
There was also much fun about the IPA data and the ABC, but that one has been done to death, and anyway it's only use for the pond will come when IPA chairman Dame Slap carries on in her usual way about the need for rigour ... or should that be rigor mortis?
Meanwhile, there's other low comedy elsewhere, with professional curmudgeon Andrew Neil resigning after barely beginning, replaced in loon affection by Nigel. Oh yes, they're making plans for Nigel ...
But enough with song references, and on with today's reptile offerings, and the pond has to report yet again it's extreme disappointment at the reptile stew.
Of all the pond favourites, only Killer Creighton was on view early in the morning ...
The notion that the Killer has learned anything about himself also gave the pond a good chortle ... the Killer has about as much capacity for introspection as the mango Mussolini ...
Surprisingly, this time Killer didn't have it all his own way. Oh there were the Killer loyalists, no doubt sharing his deeply Freudian fear of the mask and his abiding love of the killing fields, but there was also some pushback from the readership below the fold ...
The pond confesses it was a tad startled to see this kind of dissent, but thought it might seize the chance to slip in news of another anti-masker ...
Frankly there's no way that the Herman Cain awards can honour the many contenders, even those who head off to hospital for treatment, when all they needed to do was gulp down a goodly dose of horse medicine ...
But back to Killer ...
The inanity of that commentary - dragging in compulsory sterilisation, blathering on about proportion -was Killer at his mask-free finest, but still there was pushback ...
Well exquisite irony is not what the Killer does, at least consciously, and of course there was some pushback from Killer's devotees, but the pond was pleased to get the conversation over with ...
Sadly, Macquarie runs a subscription service, and must answer for its stupidity in its own way, but at least Merriam-Webster got a fair hearing at Snopes ...
Lo, behold the company that the Killer keeps when talking of dictionary definitions...
While Western Journal claimed the purported change took place “this week” — that is, the week of May 12 — several others referred to the change as “new” or as being in effect or having taken place “now” — that is, very recently.
For example, the English conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson wrote: “The full definition of ‘anti-vaxxer’ now states, ‘a person who opposes vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination.'” On Twitter, @Breaking911 wrote: “NEW: The Merriam-Webster dictionary has changed their definition of ‘anti-vaxxer’…”
On Facebook, several others claimed that Merriam-Webster had “just” updated or expanded their definition of “anti-vaxxer,” or otherwise referred to a recent change, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still others decried an update or change to the dictionary’s definition of the word, without explicitly stipulating that that change had taken place recently, though it would be perfectly reasonable for readers to presume as much. For example, English rapper and podcaster Zuby posted a widely-shared tweet which claimed that “The Merriam-Webster dictionary has changed their definition of ‘anti-vaxxer’ to include ‘people who oppose laws that mandate vaccination’. Welcome to 1984. This is The Ministry of Truth.”
Similar claims were made by the right-wing Young America’s Foundation, and in articles published by the Russian state-backed website RT.com, and the right-leaning website RedState.com.
In reality, Merriam-Webster’s definition of “anti-vaxxer” has remained unchanged since it was first introduced in 2018. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic played no role in the formulation of the dictionary’s definition of that word, and no expansion, update or alteration took place in 2021, or at any time. Thus, we are issuing a rating of “False.”
As of May 13, 2021, Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary defines “anti-vaxxer” as follows: “A person who opposes vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination.” The exact same definition was in place in April and January 2021, as well as in 2020,2019, and 2018.
Peter Sokolowski, editor at large of Merriam-Webster.com, confirmed for Snopes that the word was first added to the online dictionary in February 2018, and the wording of its definition has never been changed.
What a remarkably Freudian man Killer Creighton is, but the pond is grateful that the conversation turned to dictionaries rather than his deep and abiding fear of masks ...though the pond was reminded that masklophobia was a real word and a real condition, with its own wiki listing here ...
And so to the next loon, and how pleasing that the reptiles decided to create a space for rambling Campbell ... it was just a pity that he was doing a Killer impression ...
The rambling irrelevance, a failure at every level, but determined to keep failing upwards, was given a cruel serve by what's left of the lizard Oz graphics department ... but that blather about the flu was a sign of what was to follow ...
Why is the rambling irrelevance carrying on with this Killer impression?
Well the rambling irrelevance wants to become the next Lying hjelmsman for the Liberal Democrats, and that sort of inane libertarian carry-on is the sort of manure the rabid ratbags feed on ... cultivating hesitancy, fueling doubt and fear, and even getting off on horse cures ...
But it's getting harder for the fringe loons when the usual loon space is taken up by other loons ...
The pond appreciates the rambler's attempt at a distraction, but he really is a lightweight piece of fairy floss, and yes the pond realises it's defaming a decent showground offering if you want to rot your teeth the way the rambling irrelevance rots your mind ...
It would appear that rambling Campbell thinks he's coming to a Senate seat with the speed of a freight train with this sort of guest appearance in the lizard Oz, but all the pond could think of was children's birthday parties and the significance of Tootle ...
No doubt the rambler thinks of himself as the little Brisbane Mayor that could ...
But the world keeps turning, and people keep moving on, and was it only yesterday that jocular Joel was laughing his head off in the pond's banner?
Now he can have an immortal Rowe to pin above his desk, knowing he's done his very best for coal and for the fucking of the planet ... with more pinnable Rowe here ...
