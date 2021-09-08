In which the pond starts with wild-eyed hope, gets a Dame Slap lashing and drones off to world war three with the bromancer ...

The pond woke up today wildly excited.
Today there would be acts of contrition in abundance in the lizard Oz ...
The reptiles would make a mockery of Cam Wilson's shockingly cynical piece for Crikey a few days ago, News Corp's net zero by 2050 push is what climate change denial looks like in 2021 (might be paywall affected).
...The details of the campaign show it is even smaller than it first appears. News Corp papers and Sky will campaign for two weeks in October. The Australian will be excluded from the campaign, and “dissenting voices” — a euphemism for the staunchest climate change denialists who inhabit many of its top perches — will be expected to “reframe” their arguments. (It remains to be seen how figures such as Rowan Dean will reframe their complete denial of man-made climate change.) Sky’s participation will be limited to a documentary exploring the idea of net zero carbon emissions.
The choice of Joe Hildebrand as the face of the campaign provides some insight into the direction of the campaign, says writer and consultant Ketan Joshi.
“His previous work on climate change does exactly what a centre-right campaign like this would be best at: decrying both sides as ‘hysterical’ while failing to propose anything meaningful or substantial,” he wrote in RenewEconomy.
During the bushfires of December 2019, the News Corp columnist warned against discussing climate change in the midst of a climate emergency. While Australians were fleeing for their lives, Hildebrand argued that they shouldn’t have to concede much to battle climate change: “We need to find an economic path for Australia that can give working people the same quality of life — or just the capacity to survive day to day — that our abundance of fossil fuels currently offers.”
The announcement also makes clear that when it comes to climate change News Corp continues to act as more of a player than an impartial observer.
Nine’s Zoe Samios and Rob Harris report that its management briefed the government about the campaign, much like how a government would usually brief a publication about its campaign.
Foolishly, stupidly optimistic pond.
The lizard Oz will be excluded from the "campaign"?
But surely first up would be Lloydie, the most expert and cunning climate science denialist of them all, celebrated by Roger Beale in Climate Change and 'The Australian's' Graham Lloyd ...
Alas and alack, Lloydie was silent this day.
But this is Wednesday, Dame Slap day. Surely Dame Slap would begin the day with an act of atonement, and she has much to atone for, including her fellow travelling with "Lord" Monckton, and his nonsense about the UN using climate science to establish a world government by Xmas ...
She might also apologise for donning the MAGA cap and heading out to celebrate the victory of the mango Mussolini, and climate denialist clown in chief ...
Foolish, naïve pond ... today Dame Slap preferred to join Killer Creighton and other reptiles urging on the killing fields ...
Santa Claus? How silly is that? Everyone knows that SloMo speaks in tongues to an imaginary friend, and it certainly isn't Santa Claus - anyone who talks of that pagan bearded loon is surely a heretic destined for an eternity in hellfire - and besides instead of the reptiles wanting to raid the AAP's picture library for a completely out of season reference - surely Xmas needn't come in September? - they could have gone with that most recent and affecting offering ...
Dame Slap could have followed up with a joke ... borrowing from Crikey here ...
…we’re not sure what the following illustrates: the family pic that Morrison used to mark Father’s Day — the Morrison clan gathered around a dove — was cropped from a picture taken at the “i4give Day” remembrance service for four young people — Antony, Angelina and Sienna Abdallah, and their cousin Veronique Sakr — killed by a car. Another choice rendered all the more creepy by Morrison’s decision to conceal it.
How creepy, downright sick and cynical, and weird and wonderful is that?
But no, Dame Slap is perhaps the most IPA schooled and recalcitrant of the reptiles, and once she gets an idea in her bonnet - bring on the killing fields - there's no stopping her ...
At this point the reptiles decided to interrupt Dame Slap just as she was warming up, with a clickbait video of a beaming SloMo ...
The pond defanged that, and turned to the next short gobbet, before the reptiles flung all sorts of irrelevant story links in as a distraction ...
North Korea? Oh surely not, surely he's been a brave and capable leader, front and centre in everything, as celebrated by Wilcox ...
Sorry, sorry, back to Dame Slap, padding out her column with a tweet ... and beginning with the startling news that the deluded one, speaking in tongues to a bewildered country, is apparently talking a good game ...
Of course there were other stats and stories the Sharmanic one excluded from his tweet ...
5,000 dead? A half a million saved the pleasure of knowing if they might suffer from the effects of long Covid?
Phsaw, gad sir or IPA chairman madam, these are nothing, not when it comes to the reptile killing fields ...
Of course there are heretics who will head off to the Graudian for alternative views ...
NSW emergency departments face a crisis? Health workers under stress? Phsaw, gad sir or IPA chairman madam, mere trivia, up against the clarion call of Dame Slap to crank up the killing fields. After all, if she can help kill the planet, where's the harm in a few thousand bodies?
The pond left in that click bait video clip - rendered harmless and unplayable by screen cap - because it features Comrade Dan, close kissing cousin of Satan herself, and everyone knows the reptiles' Saturday matinee rules. When the chief villain turns up, he must be hissed ... oh, and Stasi ...
Indeed, indeed, let the wretches explain why they didn't want the killing fields in their state. Let the secessionist explain why people roam wild and free and might even get to see a footy grand final. And please let this be the last short Dame Slap gobbet, because surely she's established her Killer Creighton credentials. She might not bang on in a Freudian way about her fear of masks, but in every other way she's in tune with the reptiles' hive mind blood lust ...
And with that done the pond turned to survey the rest of the reptile offerings this day ...
Talk about dismal offerings, and the pond knew it had only one choice, it must join the armchair warrior in his endless search for a war ...
Well the pond sent another message to the furniture salesman's office phone after yet another spamming, and decided that war with China by Xmas would provide even more novelty and distraction ... bring it on, bromancer, make it so ...
Ah indeed, indeed. Luckily the perfidious Chinese haven't the first clue about drones and missiles and such like and wouldn't have the first notion about imposing heavy costs over the horizon, and for some obscure, unrelated reason, the pond had just recently watched the first ten minutes of Dr Strangelove, thanks to Sony putting it up on YouTube.
Of course the pond has the full movie on the Plex, but sometimes the pond is lazy and goes with what is put in front of it, including ...
Ripper: Very well, now, listen to me carefully. The base is being put on condition red. I want this flashed to all sections immediately.
Mandrake: Condition red, sir. Yes. Jolly good idea, keeps the men on their toes.
Ripper: Group Captain, I'm afraid this is not a exercise.
Mandrake: Not an exercise, sir?
Ripper: I shouldn't tell you this, Mandrake, but you're a good officer and you have a right to know. It looks like we're in a shooting war.
Mandrake: Oh, hell. Are the Russians involved sir?
Ripper: Mandrake, that's all I've been told. It just came in on the Red Phone. My orders are for this base to be sealed tight, and that's what I mean to do: seal it tight. Now, I want you to transmit plan R, R for Robert, to the wing. Plan R for Robert.
Mandrake:
Is it that bad sir?
Ripper: It looks like it's pretty hairy.
Mandrake: Yes sir. Plan R for Robert, sir.
Ripper: Now, last, and possibly most important, I want all privately owned radios to be immediately impounded.
Mandrake: Yes sir.
Ripper: They might be used to issue instructions to saboteurs. As I have previously arranged, Air Police will have lists of all owners and I want every single one of them collected without exception.
Pretty hairy?
Well the pond must confess to being disappointed with the bromancer. Talk about bringing on the third world war, and then somehow expecting it to be done in a couple of gobbets? Why he hasn't even arranged for the confiscation of radios ... which the perfidious Chinese will certainly use to spread fear and uncertainty, what with their love of ancient technologies ...
Yes, we need frank action, with the bromancer ready to lead the way ... why settle for a few trifling Covid deaths, when we can really get into the killing fields in a big way?
Gad sir, they just need a way for him to drone into action while strapped to his armchair, and a very dry sherry at the ready ...
Gad sir, and now it's time to turn to the immortal Rowe celebrating the fearless leader who will take us into battle, with more celebratory Rowe here ...
Slappy is so far down the lockdown rabbit hole that she's quoting Lord Downer, always and forever the loon who opined that COVID was naught but a common flu, and recommended that the community jolly toughen up.ReplyDelete
The circularity that regurgitates these numbskulls over and over is dizzying. Dolly is somewhat of a gaseous punching back on the old social media, as witnessed here when a punter asks why he needs to be partisan about everything: "You're new to the Downer family aren't you?" replies a sage soul.
https://twitter.com/AlexanderDowner/status/1432986891117268993
I thought we - taxpayers (and I am one still) - maintained one Adam Taylor to be the PM's 'Official Photographer'. It is unlikely to be result of an economy drive by the Feds that the ScoMo family choose to recycle photographs of family 'occasions' to satisfy the millions of avid fans out there. Could we be due a spread in 'Women's Weekly' of the family that is saving Australia?ReplyDelete