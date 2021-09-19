In which the pond ruins its Sunday meditation with the dog botherer, takes public health lessons from a French and Spanish speaker, and demotes Polonius's obsession with the ABC to a bonus offering ...

As advised yesterday, "Ned's" words would come in handy for a meditative Sunday ...
The pond freely admits that starting a Sunday meditation with the dog botherer is beyond the valley of the unkind ...
It's roughly equivalent to having the bromancer's words about living in the 1930s echo in the pond's mind and recall Pigiron Bob's biggest strategic mistake ...so just when will the bromancer begin demanding that all iron ore exports to China cease, for fear that they be shipped back to us in the impending third world war?
Never mind, here we are, exporting iron ore for the Chinese to make many more subs than Australia will produce in an eternity of alliances, and the dog botherer seizing the chance to defy "Ned" and take the country full nuke ...
At the heart of the dog botherer's case for nuking the country lies a profound hypocrisy and cynicism ... some might call it disingenuous, but it's really more shameless, duplicitous, fraudulent humbug ...
More of that anon, let's get into the nuking, and with a bit of luck a half life of 250,000 years ... but then eventually the sun will devour the earth, so what does it matter? And in shorter half lives, the pond will be long gone before the first nuke sub lands in country ...
Sheesh, another tedious illustration from the useless reptile graphics department ... surely we need the odd surreal moment when dealing with the surreal dog botherer?
Ah that's better, and Rowson is easy to find here ... now back to nuking the country ...
Here's the thing. To date all the significant actions, or more precisely the fuck-ups in relation to subs (never mind recent military follies), have been undertaken by coalition governments.
Yet suddenly we're to believe the 'Utegate/fuck Iraq with Lord Downer' man and think that everything is suddenly going to get better?
As if aware this might be a dubious proposition, the useless graphics department flung in another useless illustration as a distraction ...
Well, that did nothing to help the pond with enlightenment. Back to the Utegate man explaining good policy ...
And there's where the rank dissembling and the rank hypocrisy enters the stage from loon right.
Why does the dog botherer care about net-zero emissions? The dog botherer doesn't accept the science, the dog botherer is a climate science denialist.
The dog botherer isn't committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero ... the dog botherer doesn't see the point of it ...
Oh sure, he's purported to come to terms with the human role in global warming but that's just a stage in his denialist journey ... a little window dressing, a little sheep's clothing for the road ... for a journey which included this new year's eve rant in 2008 for the 'Tiser, reproduced here ...
The dog botherer has been rabbiting on about climate alarmism for decades, so why the desire to nuke the country when he has no interest in solar or wind or batteries or other solutions that exclude finding ways to try to avoid contaminating the country for thousands of years?
In the end, it's just another way of owning the climate alarmists ... or owning the libs or the greenies if you will ... or owning the Graudian ... because the dog botherer has never been for turning ...
Emissions free? So much for nuclear waste. And what of "Ned's" pious natter about not nuking the country after yet another dose of the dog botherer?
Will "Ned" suddenly realise he's in a company assiduously running the line loved by the populist coalition right fringe?
Probably not ... "Ned" is in his own way as much a fringe dweller as the dog botherer.
And speaking of fringe dwellers, this weekend the lizard Oz turned up a beauty, a real ripper ...
Whenever the pond wants public or personal health advice, it naturally turns to the lizard Oz's commercial editor. He's studied Spanish and French at Oxford university, essential prerequisites for sounding authoritative on matters of public and personal health ... so here we go, here we go ...
There are explicit laws? What, like the one in Victoria?
Sure the other states are a little more lax, here, but is it only French and Spanish teachers that are allowed to make broad, sweeping and silly statements? Can't the pond do it in mangled French?
Here, have a Daily Beast moment ...
Now get out the twanging guitars and banjos as the French and Spanish speaker explains why the pond should keep the company of loons in public spaces ...
Actually the pond is terrified of coming into contact with a loon who thinks that it's their god-given right to wander around without taking sensible precautions. If the French and Spanish speaker came within eyeshot the pond would run a mile ... (actually the pond would have run at least a mile in pre-pandemic times because this loon has an ancient mariner glitter to the eye and the rant) ...
It turns out that the loon is apparently unaware of break through infections though if he were to get his nose out of his French and Spanish dictionaries, the information wouldn't be hard to find ...
Never mind, on with the rant ...
We're really not that far from Tucker Carlson here, but what really gets the pond's goat, billy goat butt, is the notion that those loons who refuse to take sensible precautions should be rewarded for their risky behaviour and load up the medical system and health carers as they see fit ...
The pond supposes that it deserves all this for turning to look for public and personal health advice from a commercial editor at the lizard Oz ... that the pond's stupidity might not be immediately apparent to everyone must remain a profound mystery, but to be fair there are even more monstrously stupid people at the lizard Oz in the grip of institutional stupidity which somehow deemed that the thoughts of a French and Spanish speaker might be of some use ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond accepts without hesitation that Steve Waterson is an idiot. The pond would only like to suggest that this doesn't quite sum up the level of idiocy. "Steve Waterson is a fuck-witted idiot" seems to better encompass the situation, in the grip of hysteria, or utter insanity, and is palpably absurd, and thank the long absent lord, he can't do anything about public health policies, but must be content to jump up and down on the spot and shout at the moon ...
And so to the bonus, and it's a sorry world where prattling Polonius is reduced to a bonus, but dear sweet long absent lord, his obsession with the ABC is wearying and tiresome ... and it seems to be getting worse, week by week ...
Only Polonius could take the side of Xian Porter in the latest twist of the saga. Even Scotty from marketing has ducked for cover ...
But still Polonius ploughs on, and as usual, it's all the fault of the ABC that Xian Porter decided on a blind trust solution, thereby embarking on a blind folly ...
And so to the justification of the indefensible, a Polonius speciality ...
Pure, undiluted hysteria, of a classic Polonial kind ... and the pond had to turn to First Dog for a hint of sanity ... which is rich when you think about it ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.