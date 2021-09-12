In which the pond relaxes with a Sunday spread that includes prattling Polonius, Dame Slap and dog botherer lite Gemma ...

Ah yes, it's odd to find Polonius in the same bed as crazy Cory, but that's the way of things if you happen to fall into the Sky News after dark mob, and so for Polonius form part of the "every sperm is sacred" crowd ...
But as Polonius is speaking of corrections, the pond is moved to recall a moment which first turned up in the pond's comments section, with link (thanks to the reader), and which then could be found at the venerable Meade's essential Friday survey of reptile follies... How the Australian and the IPA's attack on the ABC went horribly wrong ...
Inter alia ...
That link to the original ABC story, Correcting Sophie Elsworth, The Australian and the IPA, is well worth following ...
What's even more amazing is that, at time of writing, you could click on the venerable Meade's link and find the nonsensical story still online ...
Speaking of ABC derangement syndrome, which afflicts Polonius more than most reptiles, back for another gobbet ...
Polonius's scribbling provides a convenient case study of a man so blinded by the faults and failings of the ABC that he pays not the slightest whit or jot of attention to the reptile follies which provide so much comic relief for the pond ...
Is it too late for a career in law Sophie?
But back to Polonius for a final gobbet, still struggling to note the mote in the reptile eye ...
Well the pond has already covered the way that the reptiles themselves covered the Ghost Train saga, with photos and such like linking Nifty, 'Spud' Murphy, and all the rest who wandered around the sleazy Sydney scene at the time (remembering that Sydney has always been sleazy since the great days of the Rum rebellion).
But it's a Sunday, so why not celebrate ... the pond has no dog in this fight, except to wonder why prattling Polonius didn't deplore the outrageous behaviour of the reptiles ...
And so on, because there are many more examples of the reptile at work, but now for something different.
Well reptile same, but reptile different.
Come on down Dame Slap to tickle the pond's Sunday fancy ...
Why is the IPA chairman so keen on Lorraine?
Well likely enough for starters Lorraine wouldn't be so uncool as to start talking about chairwomen or even chairpersons.
And besides, as a Crikey story noted ...
Yes, the reptiles and the IPA have always loathed the AHRC, and set about degutting it in fine style. Who can forget Tim "freedom boy" Wilson?
See how Dame Slap sets about her business, with a knife sharp enough to match Todd's cutthroat razor ...
Now there are many wondrous notions in Slappian logic - it comes from a devotion to MAGA hats - but talk of diversity is always the one to get the pond laughing loud and hard ...
Well the pond supposes they had to ask the question, but they should hardly have expected a response, since everyone knows the answer to 2 + 2 is 5 (you forget to include the Liberal party links, you goose, in your calculations as to how to get the right numbers) ...
Yes, it's diversity in action, if you take Amanda Stoker as Ms Diversity ...
It seems only fair to link to Huntley's piece in the Graudian, which set the right tone in the header, Lorraine Finlay's appointment as human rights commissioner is a gobsmacking choice ...
But to be fair, if she thinks that's gobsmacking, then she hasn't been smacked in the gob by Dame Slap, a true expert in gobsmacking nonsense ...
Indeed, indeed, and who said smoking cigarettes might lead to cancer? We must remember that in the robust marketplace of ideas, the IPA has always known how to put a price on its goods ...
Actually the inverted commas should have been around "research", but see what fun it is to have a leisurely cruise through the back catalogue of the IPA's greatest hits and memories, with Dame Slap now the chairman of this august "research" body ...
Oh and before we finish up with Dame Slap, did anyone notice that Freedom Boy was at it long ago? As noted in Media Watch here ...
Hasn't Freedom Boy gone on?
Shameless really, but not to worry Dame Slap and the IPA have succeeded in degutting the AHRC, and perhaps might even have succeeded in turning it from toothless to malicious and malevolent ...
As soon as Dame Slap gets excited - when she dons the MAGA hat and slips out into the New York night to celebrate, or recyles with baited breath (sic) news that the UN is using climate science to introduce world government by Xmas - you may rest assured that whatever has caused the excitement will be comprehensively fucked and IPA degutted ...
And so to a bonus ...
The pond has already gone on more than long enough, but hey it's Sunday, so why not a treat, and yesterday the pond dismissed Gemma, a tad cruelly, as dog botherer lite.
Well, so she is, so there's no harm being cruel, and there's no point in trying to argue the toss of the coin with her... but that said, how about a little light dog bothering of the Gemma kind?
After all, it can't be worse than a whole stick of fairy floss saturated with Covid ...
Okay it's time to fess up.
The pond was in need for a coathanger, a bit of padding and stuffing to slip between its ongoing celebration of contenders for the Herman Cain award ...
That story goes on to list any number of Herman Cain contenders, though the pond should warn that the story is at news.com.au under the header Countless anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 hoax believers dying from the virus ...
So it's not just the pond, it turns out that there are many others on the hunt for Herman Cain devotees, what with the Darwin awards not really to the point when it comes to the virus.
But before setting off on the hunt, the pond should pretend to care about the dog botherer lite ... perhaps with a lurking hope that Gemma herself might one day become a contender ...
Ah, gold standard Gladys again.
But how about some contenders? Sure some have been in the pond before, but what about a few hits and memories?
You see the HUN also did a survey and while it only went up to the end of last month and there have been many contenders since then, it was still a handy listing ...
At this point the pond should note that the reptiles inserted a completely meaningless and gratuitous snap to break up the dog botherer lite ...
The pond seized on the chance of slipping in another contender or two...
And so back to dog botherer lite, assuring us there's nothing to be afraid of ...
The Stasi! Why that sounds like the Texas Taliban ... but never mind, here's a few more contenders ...
The pond has noted before how it finds all this a bit eerie and weird, and looking at the posts and those who've moved on a bit like looking at the book of the dead in The Others ...
In fact The Victorian Book of the Dead goes on at length about Victorian attitudes to death ...
Suffice to say that our dog botherer lite Gemma shows a fearless desire to prove she's not afraid of a little dying ...
How to put a price on every bit of dying? Every embrace disallowed by ward sterility requirements? What about a tender goodbye ICU denied? Every moment and milestone stolen by virus overreach?
Be still beating heart, she might still be a contender ... she might still rise to the challenge ... and so to end the Sunday with a couple of cartoon celebrations of compensatory forward thinking ...
