In which the pond maintains its petulant Peta ban and so is left with the usual Murdochian dregs ...

The pond hasn't been lonely during gold standard Gladys's lockdown.
Monsieur le Rat moved in a week or so ago. While Monsieur le Rat is shy, the pond has lavished food on him, and he has eaten mightily, but the pond fears that the last after dinner mint might have an adverse affect, and Monsieur le Rat might pass away under the pond's study floorboards. If that happens, the pond might be taking an early spring break away from its reptile studies ...
... a bit like the break the pond will take today, because, callooh, callay, the pond chortled in its joy, today is petulant Peta day, and so the pond can take a pass ...
Of course there's an irony in petulant Peta's remarks, as the Texas Taliban follow the Afghan Taliban and paint women out of the picture, but what else is happening in reptile la la land?
Well there's extraordinary delight at having played gold standard Gladys's game and won ...
All the pond could think of was its theme in recent weeks ...
Still the pond felt free, free of petulant Peta and free to wander, and wonder what else the 'roaches were cooking up for the country ... and sure enough ...
The pond immediately broke into a cold sweat. Not clean, dinkum, innocent, virginal Oz coal and its plants under threat ...
The pond, in its silliness, had fears for the planet, and failed to understand that the real fear should be for coal ...
Yes, there's NSW's great environmentalist greatly concerned about the early exit of coal ... oh and remember to play the Covid Risk game NSW style while you're at it ... so many winners ...
Now back to the raising of fears ...
Indeed, indeed, how could the pond have an anxiety attack about the planet when we should be fearing for dear, sweet innocent coal ...
Meanwhile, Bernard Keane has been having a whale of a time whaling away in Crikey ...
A kavalcade of koal! KoalKeeper keeps Koal thriving!
But that's another rag, and the pond must finish off the reptiles, deep in fear ...
Ah good old SloMo and his target ...
And so Monsieur le Rat, to the feast for the day, the bromancer in top form ...
Indeed, indeed. Should the pond ever err, please remind the pond not to boast about the amazing success of Dunkirk and the triumph of Churchill, and should the pond ever be tempted to make yet another really bad movie about it, kindly feed the pond a goodly dose of what Monsieur le Rat has been devouring, so that in the next life, the pond might return as a rat ...
And as for the evacuation of Gallipoli, and celebrating defeat, what the fuck, what sort of country would indulge in such stupid nonsense?
And so to the shocking discovery that the bromancer fancies himself as a liberal and as a meaningful supporter of liberalism ...
Ah, the pond gets it now. The bromancer doesn't really care that much about Afghan human rights.
After all, the orange one sold them down the river with his "negotiations", what the bromancer is concerned about is what happens if the reptile war on China happens to go pear shaped ... talk about bad karma ... or talk about a sudden weird concern for liberalism being defeated ...
And so to boasting about sharing a very small lunch with Henry Kissinger.
Henry Kissinger! The original human rights bomb everything in sight rat fucker and war criminal himself ...
Yet more blather about liberalism, and the reptiles clearly felt that the bromancer needed some help, with a picture at regular intervals, including that snap of booty ...
Okay, the pond could take all that blather only for so long before snapping.
You see the Texas Taliban has already shown to the world that the notion of liberalism is now stone cold dead in certain parts of the United States ...
Well you can google those stories about the Texas Taliban - sorry, it's only a screen cap, but there are many more, including stories of the quisling Supreme Court, now dominated by fundamentalist Catholics acting like legalistic Taliban ...
The pond was reminded of a weird phenomenon thrown up by its YouTube logarithms in recent times ... the sight of all those bizarre first amendment rights "auditors" and "sovereign" citizens, going about filming things, challenging cops and authorities, and making a total nuisance of themselves, not to mention proving that amateur dickheads purporting a knowledge of the law should be shot on sight.
The pond will bet a biscuit for a loaf of bread that they're all Fox viewers, stout-hearted Murdochians, though perhaps the likes of OAN should take a share of the credit.
What struck the pond was the forbearance of the cops, perhaps knowing that they were being filmed, and there was no point losing a job while dealing with loons who would go to water, and whine and yelp when they felt the cold steel of the cuffs going on ...
The pond immediately adjusted its logarithms, by clicking on clips about playful, cute cats, and so could return to the bromancer for a final gobbet about liberalism ... and what do you know, what should come into the picture but that liberalism is conditional, and should only have a transcendent purpose ... and suddenly the pond knew that the Taliban and Taliban tykes were, not so far under the surface, at one in their purpose when it came to minorities, the different and the other ...
Indeed, indeed. The bromancer has delivered an historic column about liberalism. It's not clear he understands all the ways in which it is really historic.
But that's to be expected from a Taliban tyke blathering about transcendence, while happy to join with the Taliban in putting the boot into the different and the other ....
Perhaps a little time with the Texas Taliban would help the bromancer understand a little more ... how else might he come to understand that fundamentalist Catholics have nothing to offer liberalism or a liberal way of life, where women might control their bodies, and the denial of the right to vote and gerrymandering and so on and so forth isn't a bug but is built into the Faux Noise GOP Taliban version 1.0 ....
And so to the bonus ... and what a dismal offering yet again ...
There's simplistic Simon blaming the states again, and Fergo celebrating the imminent arrival of the killing fields, and the bouffant one talking of the path to freedumb, as the dumb are inclined to do, but the pond is aware that Dame Groan has her supporters and devotees, so it was time for some Groaning ...
With Dame Groan preferring her handouts to come from the Chairman - oh they were generous handouts in their day, and all for scribbling a few columns - the pond knows where this is heading, what with the Groaning about school funding in the headlines ...
Yes, dammit, Hardly Normal needs to be kept in the style that Gerry's accustomed to ... but the pond didn't mean to pre-empt the entire Groanian point with a cartoon ... please, do go on, and go on at the usual Groaning length ...
Now here the pond should note some ancient history. The pond luckily transferred to a state school, thereby escaping the nuns, because this was back in the days when state schools were in better shape than rural Catholic schools, and scoring a gig at a private school was left to the children of squatters ... and then the pond scored a scholarship, established way back by the Labor party, though Ming the Merciless took the credit for the idea ...
So the pond doesn't mind a little government funding, even if the food in the "dining hall" was a little hard to swallow - so much rhubarb pie, so little time - and even if there's some other waste in the system, because what the hell, it's not as if private and Catholic schools don't also have their snouts deep in the government trough ...
Uh huh. Socialism in the United States. Furrin ideas from cheese eating surrender monkeys?
Well that's sure to set up a groaning of the first water ...
Indeed, indeed, but would you rather live in Denmark or with the Taliban in Texas? (Or come to think of it, the Taliban elsewhere?)
For the pond it's an easy call ... the pond would prefer decadent Europe to almost any part of the States, with the exception of the big cities, and only then provided it was filthy rich, or at least independently wealthy, and could afford medical insurance...have you ever seen a hospital bill in the US?
Otherwise forget it, give the pond a country where the government understands its duty is to help and to care for its citizens ...
Trust the pond. When you're living in a dirt poor family, there are limits to what the family can achieve, even with the best of intentions and the best will in the world ...
But never mind, all that Groaning was just a way of allowing the pond to end in its preferred way, with an infallible Pope ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.