In which the pond joins political criminal "Ned" beforer turning to the dire suffering of white blonde women ...

Call it out?
The pond woke up to the demented blah, blah, blah from nattering "Ned" and felt the need for some horse paste to help control the horse laugh.
But okay, the pond will help "Ned" call it out. Chairman Rupert, in aiding and abetting the mango Mussolini, is a political criminal. News Corp is a criminal company. Nattering "Ned" works for News Corp and Chairman Rupert and thereby fellow travels with political criminal Donald. Ergo, and don't cogito too long on the sum, "Ned" is himself a political criminal ... well, you certainly couldn't call him a populist, because droning has never been that popular, except among bagpipe lovers ...
The ironies came thick and fast. That caption for that snap of the political criminal should have read "Former president and aspirational mango Mussolini has Faux Noise and News Corp trapped - the company, like its base of lickspittle Republicans, is chained to a renegade figure yet cannot find the means to liberate itself" ..
And the notion that a little blah, blah, blah from nattering "Ned" will see Chairman Rupert leap free in a single bound is beyond delusional, but never mind, on with the blah, blah, blah ...
It's good that "Ned" can construct a column by reading Peril, but where was he when it came to constructing columns out of other texts?
Even CNN? Come on "Ned", get down wit it ...
Suddenly he's also caught up with Kagan? Might be paywalled here, but really it should have been headed Our Fox Chairman Rupert constitutional and media crisis is already here ... because the two things go together, like peas and pod ...
As if to emphasize the point, the reptiles chose this moment to interrupt "Ned" with a click bait video, without even the wit to show the mango Mussolini as a Joker, instead deciding to give him the status of an ace in a royal flush ...
It must be buried deep in the reptile genes, but look on the bright side ...at least there was no sign of "Ned's" infamous podcast, nor any sense of history ...
Ah, the good old days when fascists might congregate together ...
Yes, the pond remembers it well, as recorded in the Graudian here ... way back in 2017 ...
And so the criminal dance began, and it's been a "They shoot horses, don't they? " marathon dance event ever since ...
Ever since the criminal enterprise has played a key role in the work and deeds of the political criminal, ever fearful of being outflanked by even more extreme right networks, and so driving itself and the Republican party towards complete madness and criminality and coups ... and yet "Ned" ignores all the history, the complicity, the criminality, and just plows on with the blah, blah, blah ...
Having tried it once, does anyone doubt that chairman Rupert and Faux Noise won't be beside him when he tries it again?
Sure, they banned Rudy except they say they didn't, except they did, to the delight of Seth Meyers, but let's face it, Rudy was only ever the clown at the Faux Noise tea party ...
The Chairman doesn't have the guts to turn on the Donald - he values his precious and his cash and power too much - and in any case are the monsters in Faux Noise for changing?
Could the lizard Oz be any more pathetic? Yes, they could, because they decided to dance away, and they wrapped up "Ned's" piece with a clickbait video about Angela Merkel ...
So it's farewell to the podcast? Or are millions so hooked on "Ned" that the reptiles no longer need to promote it?
Never mind, speaking of blah, blah, blah ...
Come on down Greta, join the Canavan caravan of coal ...
Oh that has to be a worth a Rowe, with more roweing to be done here ...
Not that the pond is averse to a bit of banjo picking and blue grass ... it comes with the Tamworth heritage ...
I didn't think too much about books and schoolin'
'Cause there are more important things to do
I'd just sit out in the yard and pick my ol' banjo and hump a little coal
Tryin' to do what the big coal humpin' hillbillies do
I would sit there by the hour pickin' Wildwood Flower or Dinkum Oz Coal
Wore my little fingers to the bone
I said I'll never rest till I am the very best
The best coal humping banjo picker in this whole coal humpin' Canavan caravan country
And so to a look at the rest and what a wretched bunch ...
Gra Gra, the Swiss bank account man doing a little blah blah, and a piece singing Josh's praises and doing the investment blah, blah, blah? Oh, that has to be worth a tweet ...
So it's not just the pond that remembers ... Prof Hughes is on the twitter case ...
But that was all just a detour, just a way to explain how the pond ended up with Dame Slap yet again ...
Apropos of "Ned" and his natter, might the pond propose that actually it's Faux Noise that showcases the retrograde politics of race and replacement theory and Tucker and blah, blah, blah ...
Google as you will and as depression allows.
It's just a way of getting prepared for Dame Slap's version of white rage down under, the thunder that might make you chunder ...
Ever since a correspondent mentioned it, the pond is haunted by images of Michael Kroger, and reading Dame Slap can never be the same again ...
But we've already heard Dame Slap peddle the Bettina Arndt line ... what about the channeling of Tucker?
You'll find those and more here, but can Dame Slap match it with major white supremacists ... because, you know, pretty for a certain age and style white blonde woman being Krogered and getting agitated about it ...
As an aside, the pond was reminded of this note in Crikey (possible paywall) the other day ...
Indeed, indeed, and dammit, thanks to Dame Slap getting another Faux Noise bee in her bonnet, the pond couldn't recall or celebrate other Slappian moments of triumph ... or help the reptiles with the blah, blah, blah ...
Never mind, time to wrap up the current thinking of an overly sensitive, vastly privileged blonde white woman ...
One of the most generous, open and equal places on the planet? Well you would think that if you happened to be a blonde vastly privileged white woman scribbling for the lizard Oz ...
And now, quickly, before the pond thinks of getting Krogered, an infallible Pope to wrap up the day ... because you've got to laugh, if only to hide the tears ...
