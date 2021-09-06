In which the pond is shattered by the absence of the Oreo and so consumes too many reptiles in pursuit of that pie in the sky ...

Meanwhile, for anyone still stuck up the faraway tree with the reptiles in the land of pie in the sky, both dominant football codes will have their grand finals played outside NSW and Victoria ... which led the pond to observe this coverage in the lizard Oz yesterday ...
Yes, in reptile maths, 40% is the half way mark, because 80%, and lest that talk of Covid-19 hitting under 40s in Victoria seemed too gloomy, the reptiles quickly updated with splendid news that the recalcitrant renegade Comrade Dan was on board for a happy Xmas ...
And so to today's reptile observations, and naturally the Major was there at the front line ... though strangely talk of it not being a race seemed to have disappeared ...
Indeed, indeed, but huzzah, triumph, the beer will flow and what an Oktoberfest it will be ... and no doubt health services around the country will be celebrating the defeat of the virus ...
But at this point the pond must interrupt to note that for whatever reason the reptiles decided to insert an out of date video in the Major's screed ...
Oh yes, the reptiles have been exceptionally tough on gold standard Gladys. Just look at the reptiles dancing in the streets in Oktoberfest, celebrating the defeat of the wicked virus by a triumphant Gladys, leading the 'roaches out of the wilderness ...
On that note of triumph, with Gladys rampant and comrade Dan forced to toe the line - thanks to Gladys exporting the virus all over the place - the reptiles decided the moment was right to sneak in another click bait video ... forcing the pond to render it harmless and unplayable ...
Oh dear ... there's an unfortunate reminder ...
Say what? The ABC couldn't have done that, could they? But they did, they did ...
Sorry, the pond lives in a glass house and avoids stones and in any case shouldn't be worrying about 'i' before 'e' except after 'c', when there's a splendid vision of motorhome prisons on view, a testament to the vision of gold standard Gladys and SloMo ...
Come on Major, work to do explaining how nobody really cares about the back blocks ...
Ah, of course, it's all the fault of political correctness ... or perhaps black folk themselves ...
And there you have it. Everything's ship shape and hunky dory, Oktoberfest on the way, and what pleasure it will bring the reptiles to see the mighty toads and the secessionist sandgropers brought down to the gold standard ...
And so to an entirely different matter, in which the pond is brought up to date by gold standard climate scientist Lloydie on sundry dire threats to beloved, clean, virginal, innocent and sweet Oz coal ...
But, billy goat, butt the Chinese. What's that? the Chinese are fully on board with the reptile war on effeminate men and the TG plague that is ruining the planet?
Oh well, never mind, quick, a click bait video of the precious black stuff, enough to make manly reptiles come in their pants ... see how it glistens in its dark Sauron way, what a lure it is for reptiles ...
Hah, as if that idle talk will scare the reptiles and make them abandon their true love ...
Indeed, indeed, but at least their assault on video games and effeminancy is a step in the right reptile direction ...
But the pond will admit to some small concern ... you see the reptiles, gasp, decided to end with a click bait video that showed the most terrible future of all ... solar panels ...
Luckily it came with a warning that we must make sure the grid is for the future, the splendid future we will enjoy thanks to warm, caring, loving, dinkum clean Oz coal ...
And so to the search for a bonus ...
Talk about aghast ... no sigh of the Oreo. Oh sure there was a sign that Hope had finally landed, even as the lizard Oz editorialist worried that Covid cost the Japanese PM his job, but mother of mercy, must the pond come to the swishing Switzer, sounding a note of triumph ...
Indeed, indeed, but times change, and so do opinions ...
Sorry, sorry, back to the present cogitations ...
Sorry, sorry, what were we thinking back in 2009?
And now back on the magic carpet for a final gobbet in the present moment ...
Does Switzer swish in the wind like a two dollar flag? What a pity people won't acknowledge the pleasure of seeing a flag flutter in the breeze ...
And so to a bonus for the bonus, seeing as how the bonus was so unsatisfactory ... and the pond looked up at the top of the page, and lo ...
Now the pond has an excuse for overlooking the Caterist.
The pond was distracted by that EXCLUSIVE from Sophie ... and no doubt the reptiles are still agitated that the first episode had garnered some 856k+ views on YouTube, with the sequel already up to 800k+, no doubt helped by Sidney Powell spitting the dummy and turning into a meme ... (and just who does get a share of the advertising revenue, advertising free ABC?)
Besides, it sounded like the Caterist was just doing a Major and extolling gold standard Gladys and the coming Oktobfest, and so it turned out, but at least there's a pleasure in knowing that the Caterist always knows how to sing for his government grant cash in the paw supper ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, he's predictable, what with "Compass Polling" trotted out yet again, a reminder that government grants are in safe hands when they land in the hands of a polling Caterist ...
By golly, it must be time for a new grant, or otherwise how will Compass Polling be able to deliver the good news?
At this point, the pond thought that the Caterist had missed a trick. Surely he should have noted, in sociopathic dog botherer style, that in any case, old farts were expendable, and talk of such deaths as tragic was best left to the few loved ones that might miss them ...
And now, on with Oktoberfest, and if you can't afford the pie in the sky to go with the beer, have you though about applying to the Department of Finance for a grant?
Ah yes, the life of normality under SloMo, with coal still the go, the planet in good shape, floodwaters in quarries moving in very predictable ways, at at last the immortal Rowe returned from his break to offer more Rowe here ...
Another typical Maj. Mitch. day. He really does specialise in something that, IIRC, Bef said a while ago: "replacing a complex concept by a simple expression". Yes, all the reptiles do it, but few quite so frequently and simplistically as Mitch. So, some thinking, and (hopefully) remembering and maybe even a little bit of fact checking if I can get up some enthusiasm before addressing his "simple expressions".ReplyDelete
But his last para about how "More interesting will be watching the health systems cope in WA and Queensland when Delta inevitably hits the way it did in New Zealand." And how did it hit in NZ ? Wasn't that another case of gold standard Gladys exporting a Covid spreader, just as it was in Victoria and the ACT ? And by refusing to have anything to do with a "ring of steel" exporting Covid all over NSW and especially to Wilcannia ?