In which the pond begins with a bout of IPA denialism with Dame Slap before moving on to the war on China with nattering "Ned"and the bromancer ...

Stand back, please, Dame Slap, is on the climate science case ...
The pond will get on to the latest in the war on China - it's all certain reptiles can think or talk or scribble about - but decided it would start off with the IPA chairman, demonstrating in the usual IPA way, a complete lack of regard for any duty of care for the planet ...
In the process the pond couldn't help but notice the latest reptile move. Anyone who thought it was weird to have "Ned" read his columns aloud lacked a suitable sense of the true weirdness of the reptiles. Go on Dame Slap, read yourself, and gather as much fluff from the navel as you like ...
Yes, yes, more dinkum clean innocent virginal Oz coal for the world, it's the Dame Slap lizard Oz Liberal way ...
What's that you say?
Yes, the pond woke up to sounds emanating from the radio that the world was fucked ... and what joy to know that Ley and Dame Slap and the IPA and its brave chairman were still assiduously at work helping with the fucking ... you see, it's just business as usual ...
Meanwhile, it's business as usual elsewhere, though a slightly different business...
Well you won't find any of that nonsense coming from the IPA chairman in her squeaky voice ... remember, you might as well entrust the IPA and its chairman Dame Slap to draw up the nation's climate change policy (forget policies). It's that scary ...
Yes, there's no responsibility here, and no control, and nothing to see except more dinkum clean Oz coal, innocent and virginal, wending its way into the world ... oh truly, suffer little children ...
Oh yes, let's have fun with the legalese, and let's have fun with fucking the planet, because that's what climate activists of the IPA kind love to do ...
Second thoughts, instead of just fucking with the planet, why not blow it up? And so to the reptile war on China ... and just look at this unholy trinity that confronted the pond early on a Saturday ...
Silly old Sharri, still carrying on with Mike Pompeo, as if he was still somehow in charge ... and more troops on the ground ... now there's a good omen ...
Meanwhile, came other news ...
The reptiles were a little slow on that one, and had previously featured Dan the man at the top of the page, as they had with the tree killer edition ...
We're rebooting China ties? The same way we re-booted ties with the French?
Well all that's necessary comedy background to truly appreciate today's comedy stylings, but now it's time to plunge into a surfeit of "Ned's" natter ... but the good news is that there's nary a sign of "Ned" reading his words aloud. The downside is that as a result, "Ned" in print goes on endlessly ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond couldn't help noticing. There's been much joshing about the three amigos of late - you surely know the movie. Were the lizard Oz reptiles in on the joke with that snap of the three amigos at the top of "Ned's" piece, with the most clueless amigo, the mug from down under, whatever his name is, front and centre?
Indeed, indeed ... talk about a triumph, and what a pity "Ned" was a little too early, and so not in a position to celebrate the full flavour of the triumph ..
Ah, the third amigo ... but which one is SloMo ...
Ay caramba donde esta la bibiloteca ... and so on with "Ned" and apologies for the pond's need for distractions on this long, boring as batshit journey ...
The pond couldn't help but notice that "Ned" talk of being involved in US wars ...
Indeed, indeed, and now back to Scotty from marketing ...sorry, sorry, "Ned" from the lizard Oz, he's just here to help Scotty ...
Ah yes, having poked the dragon to see if it might produce the odd flame, how handy to revert to domestic politics, because apparently that's all that matters ...
Before things go really bad? A pond correspondent recently muttered F-111 but why go that far back? Why not just celebrate with Forbes
?
Now at this point the pond should note that the reptiles inserted a click bait video featuring the onion muncher ...
The pond approached it cautiously - should it cut the red or the blue wire? - but in the end successfully disabled it ...
That left just two gobbets of "Ned" to go ...
Now the pond just wanted to highlight that truly surreal moment in "Ned's" meanderings ...
It's as if "Ned" himself didn't scribble for a rag dedicated to the populist right coalition fringe ...
Well those lines will come in handy when the pond turns to the dog botherer in due course - oh it's going to be a long weekend - but now it's time to finish up with "Ned" ...
A world of disruption? What does the man from marketing care? He's speaking in tongues to the man upstairs and knows the rapture will arrive long before the first sub ...
And so to the bonus for the day, and of course it had to be the bromancer, because the bromancer knows what's watt ... and he doesn't want the war with China at some indeterminate future, he wants a high energy set to now ...
Unfortunately that snappy shot of a sub is about as engaging as the bromancer gets ... because he's just as long as "Ned" this day ... and the pond is running out of distractions ... but all the same you have to admire the way that the Catholic crusader manages to slip a reference to "Anglophone" amigos in his very first sentence ...
That talk of loving piece always brings Dr Strangelove to mind in the pond ... and it also brings back fond memories of the Betoota Advocate piece that set the pond off in the first place ...
Sure, they repeat some of their material, but so do the reptiles, and the bromancer wants his war with China right here, right now ...
Indeed, indeed, we can do the sort of tremendous good we've done in places such as Iraq, Vietnam and Afghanistan, and in sundry other minor skirmishes around the globe ... because oh how we love peace ... and a piece of that action and a piece of this action ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the Catholic Belloc intrudes on a discussion of war and a piece of this and that action?
At this point, the pond began to wonder what had happened to the bromancer's talk of asymmetrical warfare. You know, drones, low-cost missiles, a citizen army ready to enact guerilla warfare, the shifting of News Corp to the front line at Cape York, each reptile ready for combat with basic weaponry as deployed by the Taliban, standing by, devoted to peace, but reay to enact a scorched earth policy until the invading horde can be halted at the Brisbane line ...
But no, it seems that's an idle fantasy. Somehow these days the armchair general keeps coming back to pissing money against the wall on expensive, handsome kit ...
Around this time, the pond felt the need to dig up an old Rowe, and luckily it could be found here
... (at least until the land above the faraway tree moves on) ...
Well yes indeed ...
Did anyone ever notice that the U-boat strategy deployed in the second world war turned out to be an expensive failure? ... though it did produce a good show ...
Never mind, that left just one short bromancer gobbet to go ...
And so after all that, the triumphalism died in the throat of the bromancer, with the war in China still to be fought by tomorrow, and all we can offer by way of resistance and a decent kit out at the corner store is another Rowe cartoon ...
Sheridan: “Nuclear-powered subs will arrive much too late to help us in conflict.”ReplyDelete
Aw shucks - 2040? The Bromo will be in his mid 80s by then and hopefully too wretched to join in celebrations of its launch. That’s why he wants them very, very, very soon - to get his jollies off watching a huge metal tube shaped like a dick slip forcefully into the receptive waters of Port Adelaide. But I don’t think he’s praying hard enough or maybe the Catholic faction of God Inc isn’t really into nukes that much. There are some very, very, very, important Catholics that are dead-set against nuclear weapons - and I would classify a nuclear sub as a nuclear weapon, simply because if something goes wrong they are potentially a nuclear disaster.
Revised_Catholic Church_Nuclear Weapons2015.pub (paxchristi.org.uk)
But, fair suck of the ketchup bottle; it’s not really about subs but more a chance for the reptiles to spruik nuclear energy for Oz.