In which Killer is in peak Orwellian double-masked form and the Groaner carries on groaning as only the Groaner can do ...

One of the highlights of the recent comedy stylings of Sky News Paul Whittaker was to accuse YouTube of being an unaccountable foreign owned entity ... (Graudian here).
Cue a Media Watch story on the foreign owned lizard Oz reptiles determined to be unaccountable for their transphobia ... see The Australian's transgender coverage. Oh if they can't have their gay hate, they can certainly keep up their TG hate ...
It was a return to form for Media Watch, what with Hadders forced to apologise, and the dog botherer caught napping ...
The dog botherer looking like a stunned mullet? Not being a viewer of Sky News means the pond has to rely on others for such sublime moments.
The dog botherer got caught because the loon he interviewed pandered to his Covid obsessions ... and most marvelous of all, they found the loon via a social media post. Oh cruel irony, how many times have the reptiles ranted about the evils of social media, with the dog botherer always up front leading the charge ...
It's a warning to Mr Whittaker, slaving away in the bowels of a foreign owned, defiantly unaccountable entity, that he must stay sharp if his comedy stylings are going to retain an edge over the staff ... there's only so much comedy to be milked from defending the indefensible about horse wormers and climate science denialism before the laughter begins to catch in the throat.
Still, it's handy for Lachy to have a patsy down the corridor, a straw dog to cop the grilling, play a straight bat, and pretend that News Corp has always been on board with climate science, and we're only quibbling about the cost of doing something about it ...
It was hard for the pond to stop the laughter, but one sure way to sober up is to take a dose of Killer Creighton ...
The poor thing was in top form this day, confusing and conflating in a way that was both awesome and compelling ...
Now the pond can hear the odd loser bleating away, carrying on and asking why always the Killer? What's with the pond's devotion to the Killer?
Why not give some other downtrodden try hard loser aspirational reptile dropkick a go?
Yes it's wrong of the pond to ignore Mirko. After all, at a time of a pandemic, when people are losing their lives and Xians are roaming Aboriginal communities proclaiming vaccines are the work of Satan, who wouldn't admire someone moaning about the crushing of rights and freedoms ... Mirko being the sort of guy who'd rather death by virus than be crushed by the tyranny of Comrade Dan ...
But Mirko's like a lot of ambulance chasers, he hasn't caught up with the news that the reptiles have given Comrade Dan absolution, now that he's on board with gold standard Gladys ... and besides, it had to be said, with some sadness, Mirko simply doesn't hold a candle up against the practised skills of the Killer ...
Oh indeed indeed, and remarkably Killer makes no mention of the obsession with Islamic fundamentalism that has been a feature of foreign owned entity News Corp for decades ... but we were speaking of the art of confusion and conflation and outright Killer humbug, and sure enough ...
There you go, forget the future and fate of those now living under the Taliban, the pond knew it wouldn't be lone before the Killer got on to Covid ... but the pond has to confess to a niggling doubt. Was the Killer off his game a little? Surely he needed to match Mirko by mentioning the suffocation of the freedom to breathe by the insistence on masks?
The pond first really got turned on by Killer's Freudian fear of masks, the sort of deep neurosis that hinted at a time when something went badly wrong in a game of superheroes, or perhaps a moment of SM or cosplay ...
But the pond always lives in hope, and knew that Killer could return to form with just a simple flourish of Orwellian insight. There's simply no way your average try hard, struggling to sound hysterical, Mirko could possibly top a quote from George ...
Oh huzzah, not only George, but the obligatory reference to double-masked in the penultimate sentence, and once again the Killer lives to kill ...
Sorry Mirko, nothing you could possibly do could match up to the Killer, always hard at work to sustain the killing fields, because his war is never meant to be won, his war with masks is continuous and never-ending, though the pond must add that Killer's desire to travel with nail scissors as another potentially endlessly fascinating obsession and deeply weird neurosis ...
Killer looks the sort of lad who always seizes the moment to do a little grooming, preening the nails as a way of sharpening the mind ...
As for the rest of the rabble this day, it was a motley crew ...
Fergo on the Vic Libs? Well it's comedy of a kind, but then so is Benny Hill and the Carry On movies ...
As for ancient Troy offering sobering reflection on the need to maintain a rules-based order? Oh go cry a river to the Taliban.
The pond prescribes a reading of Killer Creighton as a cure for such nonsense, and if that doesn't work, then the Killer must be read again, until sanity and nail scissors rule the world, and masks are banned from every Marvel and DC movie ...
And so there was nothing for it but a dose of Dame Groan ...
Now the Groaning about Covid simply isn't up to Killer standard, but please make note of that Goaning about the obscene reliance on expensive outside consultants, because that's what will produce the payoff ...
Sure the pond could have noted the talk of wellbeing - there's nothing like the notion of people being well to send the reptiles and the Groaner into a groaning frenzy - but please, bear with the pond as we continue with a routine Groan ...
Indeed, indeed, but now to the payoff ...
You see? There is a strong case for a royal commission into JobKeeper.
In short, there's a strong case for the government to employ a bunch of remarkably expensive outside consultants - in this case most likely under-employed lawyers - to conduct an inquiry ...
Ah, the art of Groaning ... there's always a cheap laugh for the stalls to be found somewhere in the runes ...
And so to the Rowe of the day, and amazingly this was marked by Twitter as sensitive content here ...
The pond has absolutely no idea what might be sensitive about that content.
Oh wait, these notes were just handed in ...
The pond suspects they love him not ...
Yep, they love him not, and there's your sensitive content explanation ...
