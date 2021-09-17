In which the bromancer provides an exam question, and our Henry staggers towards a shot for all, or else ...

Huge news today ... see if you can pick it among all the fluff, and dross, and sub flip-flopping ...
Yes Piers is coming to town, immediately sending the pond down memory lane ...
Within Victorian British culture, a remittance man was usually the black sheep of an upper or middle-class family who was sent away (from the United Kingdom to the Empire), and paid to stay away. These men were generally of dissolute or drunken character, and may have been sent overseas after one or more disgraces at home.
Historian Monica Rico describes in Nature's Noblemen: Transatlantic Masculinities and the Nineteenth-Century American West (2013) how the figure emerged in the 1880s: "Unable to succeed in Britain [...] the remittance man represented the utter failure of elite British masculinity to function in the modern world." Where he was to go was a wide-open question. The British Empire offered wide-open spaces and possibilities of redemption in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and colonial parts of Africa; some thought the American West was also an appropriate destination. Rico concludes that "the remittance man, in his weakness, symbolized his culture's fear that British masculinity was imperiled both in Britain and abroad." (more on remittance men at their wiki here, or at any News Corp outlet)
And so to that other, more minor matter, though it sent the reptiles gaga, and here the pond would like to conduct a thought experiment, and possibly produce an exam question ...
Yesterday the reptiles were caught napping ...
... but the bromancer did his best and dipped his thumbnail in tar and turned out a response ...
It had the aura of a gazelle startled by the headlights, and the reptiles felt the need to help out by filling it with snaps ...
Talk about a rough charcoal sketch, each line done in Hemingway manner, terse and abrupt ... with the bromancer desperate to find things to praise and doing his best ...
Indeed, indeed, the bromancer has always yearned for the war with China to proceed, like yesterday man, or maybe today, come on man, but certainly no later than tomorrow ...
Meanwhile, the Nine papers took their time to adjust in a different way ...
Talk about a contrasting reaction ... but now, consider this.
The bromancer had a little time and space to adjust his response ... and so came his amended and expanded column today ... and that's where an exam question, a compare and contrast, might come in handy ...
First there was a slightly amended header ... and then a tweaking and a fiddling with the contents ...
At first blush? Oh rose thou art sick, the invisible worm of doubt that flies in the night in the howling submarine storm has found out the bromancer's bed of first blushing joy ...
And so to the rest of the amended text ... just the text please, we've already seen the snaps ...
Ah the delivery schedule ...
And so to a final rewrite of the muddled response of yesterday ...
The pond likes to think that little comparison would serve as a HSC question.
You know, "many journalists give former Washington Post president and publisher Philip L. Graham credit for being the first to describe journalism as 'the first rough draft of history.' Was the bromancer's second draft any better than his first draft, and should he keep on drafting, or will we just feel like we've been standing in a draught because someone left the drafty door open while we were imbibing a draught ..."
And while on first draughts, the pond should record Killer's first response ... and here too a lot of snaps and a video clip were pressed into service as filler ...
Yep, thus far we've pissed off the Japanese and the French, and sucked up to a Britain currently experiencing a resurgence of delusional imperial, colonial grandeur ... bring on the hagiographic video clip ...
Oh dear ... from deputy to actual sheriff, running up against the meanest hombre in town, a bit like Daffy Duck in the showdown saloon ...
Is it time for a song?
Mama take this badge from me
I can't use it anymore
It's getting dark too dark to see
Feels like I'm knockin' on heaven's door ...
No? Best to keep the illustrations flowing then, like verbal seafood extender ...
Now the pond will just pause to note how the reptiles loved that snap of a live-fire drill, because you know, subs on the surface, and admire how Killer managed to own not just the Chinese but academics before wrapping up ...
Indeed, indeed, it's not just a chance to nuke the subs, it's a chance to nuke the country ...
Well there was a lot more excitement in the reptile camp this day ... just look at all the carry-on below the fold ...
There was simplistic Simon creaming his pants, and the onion muncher was also out and about, having done such a sterling submarine job himself, and the pond can feel a late edition coming on to cope with all the excitement, but dammit, the pond insists on spending its usual quality time with our hole in the bucket man ...
Whaddya know, there's heresy afoot ... and there's also the wretched graphics department of the lizard Oz doing its thing.
Should the pond let Henry know he's been flung into the rambling Campbell category?
Only three days ago, and Campbell Newman doing the Lying Helmsman Liberal Democrat jig just barely interred in its vaccine passport grave ...
Sheesh, reptiles, sharpen the fuck up. The pond realises you think the sheeple will forget everything by noon tomorrow at the latest, but that was just too soon ... rush off to iStock and buy a few new images ...
And now back to our Henry turned government interventionist and possibly socialist ...
Hayek! Tort laws to tackle a virus! Our Henry is on fire with ideas this day ... but the pond senses that he's signalling to the feds that the reptiles might not want to go down the path of Killer DeSantis and Texas Taliban Abbott and the like ...
Meanwhile our hole in the bucket man keeps arguing with himself and for once the ancient Greeks and Romans don't seem to be much of a help ...
Sadly our Henry didn't quite manage a transformation ...
On the strength of our Henry's dithering, it seems reasonable to ask just how soon it will be, before vaccine passports or similar, are rolled out?
Meanwhile, the pond can end up with a relaxing Rowe, knowing that the country is now safe from all possible threats, thanks be unto the dude from down under, whatever his name is, our Henry and all the reptiles anxious to nuke the country, and possibly the world... with more sailors ahoy and relaxing Rowe here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.