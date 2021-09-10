In which the Bjorn-again one is Bjorn yet again, and the hole in the bucket man celebrates the ascendancy of the Taliban in Texas ...

Lately the pond has taken to scouring the digital front page of the lizard Oz, looking for the newly announced and hailed by idiots Murdochian approach to climate science ...
And yet there, right below the lizard Oz contributor who occasionally moonlights in a political role, right in plain sight, was the joyous news that fraudulent climate denialists could keep on keeping on, and the Bjorn-again one was once again slouching towards Surry Hills ...
As if in the new utopian world where the Murdochians allegedly went with the science, there could never again be room for Bjorn-again moments assuring the readership that all was well with the planet, things were getting safer, and never you worry about any of that ... and done, it has to be said, with remarkable brevity and the aid of a few snaps of the disaster porn kind...
Oh the pond can match that snap with a cartoon ...
But back to Bjorn, and, it has to be noted, another snap offering comfort and reassurance ...
Indeed, indeed, people die in their basements in New York, but it's all good. Everything's business as usual folks, nothing to see here, move along, just some faux Bjorn statistics ... it's just New York wanting to prove yet again that it's the biggest and the best and way ahead of everywhere else ...
Always with the firsts New York? The biggest and the best? Nathan's as an example of fine cuisine? It really can get a little tiresome ...
Phew, talk about an urgent need for soothing words from the Bjorn-again one ... but what was remarkable was how feeble was the effort, and the way that this time the reptiles used disaster porn photos to bolster the piece, and even more bizarrely imported it from the WSJ ...
That's it? That's all the Bjorn-again wrote?
And somebody should have spoken to the lizard Oz editor. Why all that disaster porn, when surely we should have seen sunny skies and smiling people? Because everything's for the best in the best of all possible worlds, and trust the Bjorn-again one to explain everything ...
Of course even those few words and faux data sent the lizard Oz readership into a barking mad frenzy in the usual way, howling at the climate denialist moon, and as a pond reader said they rarely saw this action in nonsense, not being a subscriber and not having downloaded a paywall breaker app, the pond decided it would append a few examples at the bottom of this post ...
Meanwhile, it was time to go off with the doddering hole in the bucket man ...
What rambling nonsense is this? Where to start? The notion that Rome at any point resembled a democracy? Machiavelli as an astute observer of the dangers of tyranny, when his very name is used to evoke the most cynical behaviour of apparatchiks ...
And what's the bet, coming as it does from a complacent elderly gentleman, that not a word will be said about the way that the Taliban is alive and well in the United States, and there's not much room between a fundamentalist Xian and a fundamentalist Islamic?
Never mind, on with our Henry ...
Oh yes, it's been a splendid triumph, and happily it turns out that the Islamist talking points have recently been defeated in Mexico by its Supreme Court.
But across the border? What of the Islamic creed in the United States? Why, it's flourishing ... and the pond hasn't even got on to the gerrymandering, voter suppression, fake audits and the rampant abuses offered by billionaires ...
The pond realises that cartoons aren't much of an argument up against the astonishing learning and erudite references of our Henry in peak form, but then whenever the pond reads our Henry it has the curious sensation of watching that yarn about blind men discussing an elephant being acted out ...
Luckily that curious sensation has just a short gobbet to go ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and the lizard Oz may go on publishing the Bjorn-again one, and science might flourish up against the benighted Islamics, and science is certainly at a peak in the United States ...
And so to another curious sensation ...
Reading the lizard Oz editorialist this day, the pond thought it finally had discovered what it must have been like to read Pravda in its hey day ...
It's gold standard Gladys, bjorn yet again in the reptile mind ... and there's just time to slip in a celebratory Rowe, with more Rowe celebrations here ...
It's always the detail that gets the pond ...
But back to the finishing off of that read of Pravda in its hey day ...
Yes, once the reptile killing fields have put the health systems under the hammer, the BAPH states are sure to want to follow ...
And so to that promised reptile reader response to the Bjorn-again one.
A few words of warning, as these are only offered to readers who refuse to get the app that breaks the lizard Oz paywall ... and rightly refuses to pay for the pleasure of reptile company.
The pond capped the comments as they came. There are a few heretics amongst the Bjorn-again lovers, but the pond didn't attempt to tamper with the phenomenon, just set it down, knowing that there was an almost endless supply of this madness available on a daily basis for anyone wanting to howl at the moon with your average reptile climate denialist ...
Oh there'll be talk of hoaxes and denialism thick on the ground ...
Weird shit huh, and so the pond reached for a final cartoon, even if it's the usual masculine image of men in white coats ... the pond will allow it, because the bible ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.