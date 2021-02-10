In which the pond struggles to find an interesting reptile ...

The pond took it as a bad omen, and knew that getting through the lizard Oz this day would be a struggle.
Frankly the pond doesn't give a toss about gambling and giant erections - if all the casinos and poker machines and horse races disappeared overnight, the pond would be blissfully unaware - and when the pond turned to the commentary section, the reptiles also seemed uninspired.
How bad did it get? Well the pond had to settle for listening to that interminable bore, ponderous, pontificating nattering "Ned" rehearse the war with China yet again ...
"Ned" was always inclined to hand-wringing and nervous Nelly attitudes, but here in the war on China, he turns full Chicken Little.
For all the talk of the war on China, there's precious little thought of holding the dragon accountable, though Rowe has been on something of a campaign of late ...
Well there's more Rowe here, but it's back to nattering "Ned" lathering himself up into a sweat ...
Yes, but what would Australia do? Given all the threats? Given what's at stake?
At the very end, "Ned" reveals his gambit ...
More tensions between our strategic and economic needs?
Tough cheddar, Taiwan. Oh it's all very well, this talk of the war with China, but when it comes to selling iron ore, and dearly beloved sweet dinkum Oz coal, let us pause for a moment to reflect ... on the urgent need to bring back pig iron Bob, so he can make sure that a proper stand is taken, and trade maintained ...
Sleep well, comrade Xi. "Ned" is but a quivering jelly ...
But enough of the war on China and principled stands, what of the other reptiles?
Well Dame Slap doesn't like SloMo, not one little bit, and she launched an epic spray ...
However the pond could only take so much of it ...
Scotty from marketing is a buck-passing incompetent? Who knew? What an astonishing insight ...
After that Dame Slap got into harrowing tales and making suggestions, but as these were aimed at a man best suited to holidays in Hawaii, the footy, photos from the marketing department, and speaking in tongues to imaginary friends, the pond decided to move on, even if Killer Creighton was also down on his form ...
Yes, just exactly what is reform? Here the pond must preempt Killer a little by suggesting the sort of sweeping tax reforms that gets him excited, much better than anything Australia has managed since 2000 ...
Yes, that'd be about right ... plenty of chances to search out stories of the Donald's lavishing largesse on the already filthy rich... but wait, does that mean the pond can slip in another Rowe?
And so to Killer talking up sweeping, significant tax reform in the US, for blessed are the rich, and more should be bestowed on them ... weep not, bit coin Elon, Killer has your back ...
The good thing about Killer is that he has no time for grandmas ... let them sell up and move to back of Bourke, it'll be good for them ... and so to a final flourish, in which Killer explains that voters are simpletons, and simpletons elect simpletons, and so here we are, at least when it comes to Killer's epic visions for the country ...
Yes, he didn't have the courage to say that voters were simpletons, rather that they were incapable of complexity of language and preferred basic, moronic speeches from their politicians. And so we ended up with SloMo ... and Killer blaming the punters, though as the punters seem a little wised up when it comes to the US's idea of tax reform, trickle down bullshit, and assorted inequities, between simpleton voters and Killer, the pond will stand with the simpletons ...
In any case, what need of reform, as the infallible Pope reminds us, when the system is working so smoothly ...
And that sadly is that for the day, but perhaps a reptile or two will return to form on the next day ...
