In which the pond does its duty by prattling Polonius, then gets down with Dame Slap and Lord Downer ...

There you go ... if only the pond had its own weight in Dogecoin for the number of times Polonius has scribbled furiously about the ABC being a conservative-free zone.
What a tedious drone he is, what a boring old fart, and yet at last he seems to have realised the real problem ... the ABC is full of women ... recalcitrant, difficult, perverse, uppity women, who dare to have a mind, when poor old Polonius can't even get a gig on The Insiders. How fair is that?
What can the pond say that it hasn't already said? Perhaps call him a pedantic, tedious old fart? Nope, been there, done that, for as many years as Polonius has moaned about the ABC.
What's worse, apparently Polonius is slow to read the news, even in a Murdochian publication here ...
Scott Morrison’s claim that no one in his office knew about the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has been undermined by new text messages revealing his staffer was “mortified” by the story and had pledged to take action.
The text messages were exchanged between Ms Higgins and another Liberal staffer in April, 2019, after she had confided that she had been sexually assaulted but had got “jack-sh*t” support from the Liberal party.
Outraged, the man asked if he could take the matter to a friend who worked for the Prime Minister and ask for help on her behalf.
The man said he did so and on April 3, 2019, just 11 days after the alleged rape in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ office, he reported back to Ms Higgins what happened in a text message.
“Spoke to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). He was mortified to hear about it and how things have been handled,” the text reads.
“He’s going to discuss with COS (Chief of Staff) — no one else. I flagged need for councillor (sic) and desire to be closer to home during election.”
But then we really know what it's all about.
Polonius really doesn't care about the woman or her plight, Polonius doesn't care about a cover up, Polonius doesn't wonder why the news reached the PMO, and yet the man from marketing remained blissfully unaware, presumably operating the office on the basis of a "don't ask, don't tell" rule.
In reallity, Polonius is routinely hostile to anyone who dares to discuss Scotty from marketing's behaviour, and like the ancient masters of the Inquisition, is standing by to sniff out any form of heresy at the ABC, no matter how small ... because that's what he does, because he's a Baskerville hound who can only sniff the wind coming from one direction ...
Could it be that conservatives are as dour and as humourless as Polonius? The pond knows that he pretends to be a dog on occasions, but what he serves up there is sarcasm, rather than humour. Reading Polonius in all his ponderous, pontificating solemnity is a bit like stepping into a cow pat in a field out of Tamworth ... a bit of a stench, and really only funny back in silent movie days ...
And so to another delight, and this time the pond realised it must deal with Dame Slap, having slipped up last time, and with the reptiles putting her at the centre of a delightful trio of stories ...
What a line up, and then what a downer ...
Dame Slap does Lord Downer? Even Bill Leak had fun with Lord Downer ...
Those were the days ... but the reptiles promise it's only a six minute read, so how hard can that be?
Hmm, might be harder than the pond realised. Perhaps a cartoon as a reminder of the days that Lord Downer tried to pretend he was dinkum?
And now it's back to an apocalyptic vision from the Lord, one which suits Dame Slap's own taste for the apocalypse ...
But hey ho, on we go ...
Why are Australians more fearful?
Oh please Dame Slap, can the pond answer that one?
Would it have to do with an ancient irrelevant loon announcing in a grumpy old man way ... "the collapse of the economy, massive social dislocation, depression, educational setbacks and the collapse of small businesses left, right and centre" (though that will be news to the plumber who turned up at the pond's house yesterday, announcing that his business has never been better, with a boom in renovations and building in the past year).
Or could it be that we have had stupid leaders doing stupid things, and not just Ted Cruze in Texas ...
Never mind, there's nothing like an irrelevant old failure pontificating away ...
Did anyone else note that blithe Downerism? The distortion of history whereby if your marble came up in the conscription ballot, never mind, it wasn't too bad, "you didn't have to go."
You could have gone to jail or gone on the run again, or you could have a handily placed pater who would make sure your bone spurs got you off ...
As for leadership, yes, there's a cartoon for that ...
As for caring about human rights, there will be many who remember Lord Downer's contributions in many areas ...
And in the last gobbet, Lord Downer shows he still knows how to jump through the hoops, with his praise of Gladys (remember that triptych of yarns above, also featuring our Gladys), and his talk of Little Australia ...
Why does the pond think the fear of Little Australia so funny? Well once upon a time Dame Slap was furiously in favour of Little Britain ...
Well we know how all that blather ended up, but the pond has done enough of a build-up, it's time for the final gobbet where these issues are canvassed in a Lord Downer and Dame Slap way ...
Uh huh, shut down the borders, keep control, do a Brexit, and at the same time open up to the world, except for all those damned funny furriners in Europe ...
So it goes, and maybe a few pond readers would like a few more Lord Downer cartoons, just to remember the good times ...
Polonius: "But not one prominent conservative on a high-rating mainstream outlet."ReplyDelete
After all this time Polonius still can't get it - put a "prominent conservative" onto a "high-rating mainstream outlet" and it very rapidly ceases to be high rating and is no longer "mainstream". Just take a good look at all those "mainstream high raters" on Sky After Dark, for instance.