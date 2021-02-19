In which the pond corrects the record before returning to reptile HQ later in the day ...

The big news yesterday was the shock, horror that greeted the news about Facebook. The reptiles were alarmed ...
And Nine was alarmed too ...
Of course Crikey could see a funny side ...
Happy days ... because the pond has never used, isn't using, and won't in the future use Facebook, and all the lazy reptiles that relied on it have now got what they deserved ...
As for ABC24's response? The pond made the mistake of catching it last night. They dragged out Mark Day from Yankalilla - so that's where the old hack retired to - and flung him up against an ingénue newsreader asking puffball questions of the feeble kind. Naturally the old instincts kicked in and Day remembered the Murdochian script as if it was only yesterday. The pond supposes they could have asked the dog botherer instead, but the result was just a morass of typical News Corp indignation - example, it would cause Facebook great harm, while at the same time Australia was just a flea on the rump of a giant, or words to that effect.
It reminded the pond why it rarely bothers with the ABC, in much the same way as it never bothered with Facebook ...
Gloating aside, the pond is off to the dentist early this morning, so this is by way of a place holder ... the pond will deal with reptile news of the day a little later than usual ...
It's also an apology, because the pond was mortified to learn that Dame Slap and Pilger were as one, and yet the pond had failed to notice the coming together ...
She was pilgered! A pilgering we will go ... and the next par was pretty rich too ...
B-grade pantywaists?
How old-fashioned the pond is ...
What happened to good, honest words amongst fascists and lickspittle stooges for the IPA? When you mean something, say it right, loud and proud. Don't bother with nancy boys, or poofs, or fairies or pansies or queens or dikes or faggots or fruits or queers or sissy boys ... or pantywaists ... surely you mean poofters, or at a pinch, pillow biters? Especially when talking about women ...
But at least the pond has now taken note, and yet somehow still thinks that it was right to pass over Dame Slap, even if the pond was scooped by the talk of her being pilgered (oh okay, fucked in the head, if we must speak plainly).
On the other hand, what joy to note that Dame Slap and Pilger are as one ... and by golly, do they deserve each other, or what ...
Oh yes, they know how to dish out the insults, they know how to pilger someone, as here ... but was he eating watermelons and wearing blackface when he scribbled it?
And Dame Slap knows how to recognise idiots, as well as quoting them ...
From socialist socialite and adoring useful idiot to sharp observer of autocracies in the making? Such transformations are always possible on Planet Janet or in her school above the Faraway tree ...
And so to another item the pond missed, though that Neil Young tune "every junkie's like a settin' sun" did run through the mind, as this junkie's sun set, and it was time for a cartoon celebration ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.