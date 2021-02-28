In which the pond apologises for featuring the dog botherer and nattering "Ned" on a day designed for meditation ...

The pond must apologise at the get go ... it fired off its best shot at tedium yesterday with prattling Polonius, not realising that this would leave even more tedious reptile loonery for its Sunday meditation.
Well it can't be helped, what was done was done, and what is to be done now must be done, and so the pond is undone ... and how better to undo reality than to go where few dare to tread ...
It will be noted that immediately after this talk of enormous sympathy and respect, that the dog botherer will immediately embark on what he deplored, which is to talk of the matter in political terms and do his level best to exonerate his political friends and berate his political enemies. So it goes at Sky after dark, where the bats infest the belfry ...
Nota bene how that last gobbet was designed - how should the pond put it, delicately and discretely? - to forget the alleged crime and the victim, and instead focus on broader issues, namely partisan politicking ... and now more partisanship, if you please partisan dog botherer ...
Indeed, indeed, if a serious criminal incident took place in News Corp, who would feel an obligation to tell Chairman Rupert? Why the very thought is preposterous and ignoble ...
Sorry, the pond realises it's a serious matter, but there's only so much righteous hypocrisy and indignation from a partisan hack that the pond can take before it reaches for some cartoon relief ... but now we must get back to the partisan politicking, and forget all that talk of the vulnerability of women, the alleged crime, victim and broader issues to do with the treatment of women inside the Liberal party and in Canberra ... even though the tree killer edition this weekend contained a further ironical note at the top of the page ...
Toxic Canberra too much? Toxic dog botherer is too much too, and at the end of this gobbet he produces a toxic humdinger, a real zinger ...
Nota bene that note in the middle of a bout of victim blaming. "This is not to criticise Higgins", which is of course the clue to the way that the dog botherer implies it's all her fault ... but that's nothing compared to the way he ends the gobbet: "This is conjecture."
So why bother with it? Because that's what jaundiced, cynical, partisans do when they politick away ... but luckily there was only a further short gobbet, saving the pond from a massive overdose of nausea ...
Yep, the partisan political angle confected by the odious dog botherer is deplorable ... brutal, vicious, opportunistic politicking, based apparently on conjecture ... and only in the lizard Oz and Sky after dark would you find such a sterling example ...
And so to the bonus, though that hardly describes the offering.
The pond had thought it had done with News Corp v. the tech giants, but wouldn't you know, nattering "Ned" came out with one of his interminable triumphant natters ... and it certainly filled up the pond's remaining space, until the pond felt bloated, as full as a goog ...
Any sensible person would stop right there, sated and satisfied. Only the foolhardy will go on ...
Okay, before we go on, the pond simply has to put up a tent and rest a little and turn to a Crikey story by Bernard Keane here (paywall affected) ...
Well you won't find any of those heresies in "Ned's" triumphant tale of what is a celebration of state power i.e., pandering to the Chairman and a victory for Australia, i.e., giving yet again to the Chairman what he wants ... a free lunch, and don't forget the cash in the paw foie gras...
Of course 100 per cent success is one hundred per cent bullshit, and here the pond must again revert to the remaining bit of that Crikey yarn...
Et tu Crikey? Never mind, we all like cash in the paw, and some need it more than others.
Elsewhere in Crikey can be found a link to the actual bill.
There's also this most excellent definition:
Actually it's not the public interest that intrigued the pond, so much as the denial of any notion of professional standards ... but then where would News Corp and its gutter tabloids be if there were talk of professional standards? How to explain the Bolter, or Sky News after dark, and why that sort of disinformation should be regurgitated on Facebook?
But now back to "Ned", still tugging the forelock and the foreskin, and talking of triumphs beyond imagining ...
What a wanker, but speaking of critics, please allow the pond to link to Independent Australia here, with the news that M. David is now also on hand there ...
Phew, another sugar hit, and so back to the triumphant "Ned", still explaining that what's good for News Corp is good for everybody ...
Encourage diversity? Of course not. Where would we be without an oligopoly? At least Facebook is allegedly unhappy and spinning a story for its global audience, when in reality it got off with a pittance and is laughing all the way to its bank ... per Michael Bradley at Crikey here ... (paywall affected).
And now back to "Ned", at last showing signs of running out of energy, because how much triumphalism can a bear bear?
Didn't it say "these risible terms or nothing"?
Is there an upside? Well at least there's a new villain in the house, though how long before we get back to the old villain in the house?
Well that will help the pond make it through the next bit of "Ned" ... with the ABC now suddenly inside the tent ...
And so to the final bit of "Ned", which ends as it began, on a note of high comedy ...
Playing chess with Kasparov? So did any of the pawns make it to Queen status?
Never mind, should Pravda ever need a scribe, "Ned" might avoid retirement and get himself a new gig ... and now back to the future we go ...
