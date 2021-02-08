In which the Major proves he's a splendid parrot, and the Oreo provides her usual succulent treat ...

Not good old Lou? What did he do wrong? Sure he told lies and promoted conspiracy theories, but that's just the reptile way ...
A shiver went through the pond. What if the Major was given the same treatment as poor old Lou? After all, the Major just tells lies and promotes conspiracy theories in the reptile way, and where's the harm in that?
Naturally birds of a feather flock together, so the Major Mitchell flocked to galah Kelly this day to offer him support on drugs and climate denialism.
It's just another day at the pond, another start to the week, and as familiar as a pair of old slippers, and whenever anyone attempts to tell the pond that climate denialism has disappeared from the reptile stew, the pond always responds with a hollow, post-ironic Treasure of Sierra Madre laugh ...
For starters, what a stupid headline. Not everybody piling on the galah has been a lazy journo, unless SloMo has started moonlighting. And not everyone piling on the galah has been parroting left-wing opinions. Unless SloMo has suddenly become a left-wing parrot. Some are parroting climate scientists or medical experts, politics unknown, but then the Major is a lazy parrot himself, as we shall see when he has a Bjorn-again moment ...
The Major gets his science from a climate denialist blog? Now there's a worry. Next the Major will be quoting the pond quoting the reptiles as convincing proof that the loons are right.
As for the rest, poor old prime beef Angus and SloMo are realising that there's a new force at work in the United States, but it seems that the Major has yet to catch up.
Aspirational blather doesn't cut it, and using a wretched blog as evidence is something lazy parroting reptiles can do, but is trickier for politicians ... and so on to more meaningless data in the pursuit of meaningless climate denialism ... oh, and of course, a dash of Bjorn blathering about the need to spend more money on research - a line only a Major parrot of the Mitchell kind could screech out yet again ...
What a lazy parrot he is, with that lengthy parroting of Bjorn ...
Meanwhile, as the pond mentioned that galah, it should follow up with the text ... just to reassure everyone that nothing has changed ...
Yes, the defiance is there, as well as the stupidity ...
Ah the old hydroxy rag, he just can't help himself, in the way most loons and obsessives can't, and what surprised the pond most was that a First Dog cartoon should still be relevant ...
Ah, that lukewarm wet lettuce leaf must have worked a treat ...
And speaking of treats, so to the pond's usual Monday treat ...
Probably beyond the pail too, but the pond was disappointed that the reptiles didn't link Bill with the finest flowing of western civilisation ...
Yes, Bill and the Oreo are one, but now on with the recovering, reformed feminist ...
What to say about all this? The pond wishes it had a million Oreos?
And so to a harrowing story of the recovering, reformed feminist recalling her time amongst the feminists ... with a discreet veil drawn over the word "cunt", because that's how the reptiles roll ...
Black people are reduced to their skin colour by many modern race activists?
So the Oreo and the Klu Klux Klan are one?
But enough of this gibberish, which is all you can expect from the Oreo any day of the year.
The Oreo should remember that these days, in the shocking world of right
wing cancel culture, anyone can be cancelled, including poor old Lou.
The pond will leave it to others to marvel at the talk of violent puritanism, as if somehow Martin Luther and Lex Luthor should be removed from the canon for having an attitude problem ...
Instead, with that talk of a black Shakespeare hanging in the racist air - no, the pond isn't going to list black or Asian authors in tune with humanity, because that's playing the racist game - the pond will turn to a recent Rowe for its wrap up this day, with Rowe doing more wrapping here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.