In which the Major does his duty, and the Caterist nukes the subs, and our Gracie and Garves nuke the state Libs ...

As always, the bane of the Major's life are that strange horde the paranoid delusional sees called "left-wing journalists". always acting as a cohort, and the bane of the Major's life when he's allowed out of his attic to have a rant ...
Glenn Greenwald? Something very strange happened to Greenwald, that he should be press-ganged into the Major's service, but there you go and here we are, and of course the Major's war isn't just with the NY Times, but the usual suspects, the fiendish former Chairman Rudd and the odious Malware ... who, it goes without saying, are anti-democratic, as opposed to the astonishingly democratic ways of Chairman Rupert, Fox News and the Donald ...
There is, of course, more than a hint of sour grapes here, of the usual kind the Major presses to make his vinegar, because Fox News made out like a bandit during the Donald years ... but the Major only tilts one way ... and naturally thinks that a call to arms is the best way forward in these difficult times when insurrection, treason and rioting is all the go ...
In the end, it turned out better to send in the mob ...
Yes, Greenwald has got so weird that he left the site he helped found, though isn't it strange that post the election, no one seems to write that much any more about Hunter Biden's computer ... still, what did happen to the lad?
“Glenn Greenwald’s decision to resign from the Intercept stems from a fundamental disagreement over the role of editors in the production of journalism and the nature of censorship,” Reed wrote. “Glenn demands the absolute right to determine what he will publish. He believes that anyone who disagrees with him is corrupt, and anyone who presumes to edit his words is a censor.”
“The narrative he presents about his departure is teeming with distortions and inaccuracies – all of them designed to make him appear a victim, rather than a grown person throwing a tantrum,” she added.
Never mind, the pond must press on with the Major rather than waste time at the Graudian here ...
The pond isn't sure about this. Surely it's no smear to call the Major a climate science denialist, because that's a badge of honour he would wear with pride, and as for peddlar of lies, well he never did find that long lost Order of Lenin medal ...
But the pond is reassured that thanks to the Murdochian paywall, the Major is just a small voice bleating, and sometimes farting, into the all-devouring wind ...
And so to a survey of the reptiles other offerings this day ...
Ah it fell to simplistic Simon to do the SloMo suck-up duties this day - what an excellent suck he is, up there with his tag team mate, Shanners - and how strange to see the Oreo scribble on feminist issues, when the pond thought that the recovered, reformed feminist had long got over such matters ...
Still, banning all bonking will surely see an end to rape, and with that thought the pond turned to the most reliable option for the day, though the pond realises that some will point out with indignation that Jimbo Molan surely should have had attention paid.
But when it comes to matters of national defence, the pond's money is on the Caterist, who can divine many things, and not just the movement of flood waters in quarries ... why the Caterist can smell a bureaucrat with cash in the paw at a greater distance than Swedish dogs trained to track human flesh in water ...
Yes, it's part of the nuclear option blather that has been all the go of late in the reptile rag ... where climate denialists of all persuasions have suddenly discovered that we must be serious about eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions, and the only mechanism available is to nuke the country ...
At this point, the pond can only roll its eyes, and issue a Chernobyl sigh, and keep on keeping on ...
Highlighting Caterist stupidity is an amusing pastime, and the pond has no doubt that there will be some in the comments section who will seize on some error, but the pond is overwhelmed by the sublime notion of a climate denialist lecturing the world about the way forward in relation to handling climate change.
The Caterist was much more fun back in those wild Bjorn-again days, celebrated in 2015 at the Graudian ...
Those were the blithe spirits Bjorn-again days ... now all we have to do is nuke the never-arriving submarine fleet ...
It's a rich fantasy life, and the pond is glad that it's the Caterist has chosen to have it, but now for a quick make over and re-do, because the pond missed out on our Gracie over the weekend, and as usual, our Gracie is quite the contrarian ...
Ask the silent majority? Why bother? Only the reptiles know the thoughts of the silent majority, and inevitably it involves sneering at comrade Dan.
Today at the top of the page, the reptiles were gloating about comrade Dan losing programs of the masked singer kind, which is a bit like gloating about Blithe Spirits ...
You see, Gracie, the calls are coming from inside the house ... the house you still scribble for ...
At this point, the pond should really invite our Gracie to wash out her mouth. How dare she speak of the devout Andrews in this potty mouth way, and in the lizard Oz of all places ...
The pond appreciates it could have gone with comedy of a higher order ... because Sharri is always on hand with some wild Donald scheme ...
But the pond has made its bed, and must finish off our Gracie ...
Say what? The best on offer is not to give over total control? But what of all the reptile scheming and slandering and outrage at uppity state premiers? Luckily Garvey kept it short ...
Sheesh first our Gracie and et tu Garves?
The pond should have stuck with the war on Facebook, though strangely enough it seems to have gone silent for the moment, with only a small note just in, but now, in the way of things, some time ago ...
Still, that's a good enough cue for the pond to end with the immortal Rowe giving SloMo a shot in the arm ... just be careful of the needle you choose, with more needling, as always, here ...
