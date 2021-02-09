In which denialism and coal-loving is all the go, but spare a thought for the return of the bromancer ...

After beginning the week with the Major, Tuesday is always something of a let down, but perhaps bulk can make up for lack of quality, and luckily there was something that triggered the reptiles.
Admittedly they're easily triggered, but adverse talk of poor, innocent, sweet, pure, long suffering dinkum Oz coal always sends them into a frenzy ...
The reptiles purport to see a need for cool heads, so what better way to begin than to call in an indignant Barners and an outraged Canavan caravan, because what's needed is a united howl of pain ...
Yes, yes, all that, but the pond wonders if it misled by talking of a Barners uniting with the Canavan caravan, when Barners took sole credit at the top of the page.
No, not really, there it was in the splash, with """ used, because who could find a snap to unite this unhappy pair?
The pond isn't certain that the question of authorship has been resolved - it's like some of Shakespeare's murkier plays - but still there's only a gobbet to go ...
Indeed, indeed, fuck climate science. If the Chinese can fuck climate science and Hong Kong and sundry minority groups, what a splendid example to follow ... and look, there's the Canavan caravan magically restored to authorship, and what a relief that we can completely ignore climate science ...
Strangely, the lizard Oz editorialist kept on being naive and felt so outraged it joined in, being a cool head and all, and so we had another bout of refusing to focus on the real issues ...
Yes, there it is in the final par, the lizard Oz editorialist, acting in the usual way, as a Little Sir Echo, delivering the goods for Barners and the Canavan caravan ... thank the long absent lord, they know how to stand up for mining while ignoring dangerous radicalised lefties of the NFF kind ...
Being a climate science day, naturally the reptiles also wheeled out Dame Groan, famous for her climate science credentials, impeccable field research and many published (and peer reviewed) findings ...
Indeed, indeed. Speaking of epidemiology, another famous Dame Groan skill set, it's interesting to see what happened when countries failed to take appropriate precautions, or failed to benefit from being an island. When the pond last checked, the United States was 463k plus and well on its way to 500k, while the UK had managed to reach 112k, plus ...
But of course if you do something because the doomsayers warn there might be doom ahead, you can mock them for false prophecies, and never mind the hapless lemmings that fell over the cliff elsewhere, thanks in part to mass delusions encouraged by the likes of Fox News ... and Dame Groan.
Much the same might be said of the precautionary principle when it comes to climate science, but Dame Groan has been a denialist for such a long time ... though strangely, she never admits to outright denial, she's just content to ignore the science and mock those who accept it ...
Of course, being a denialist, it turns out that the insurance companies are just involved in a scam, though the pond isn't quite sure how the scam also operates for banks and businesses ... and even, lord help the pond, the NFF...
Damned bunch of pinko pervert leftists, issuing outrageous press releases last year here ... what would they know, compared to Barners and the Canavan caravan, with their deep love of coal and big mining?
A global leader in low emissions agriculture?
To what avail? Back to Dame Groan for a final denialist gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, "not trained in science." Of course such rapscallions are easy to detect by the Dame's impeccable scientific mind.
Please nota bene Dame Groan's astonishing training in science, with particular attention to her exceptional work in climate science, which naturally she boasts of in her CV ...
Scour her wiki here for impressive links to her many scientific publications ... (we keed, we keed, but at least it's short).
Mind you, there has never been a better time for unelected, superannuated News Corp activist denialists to do their thing, even as net zero hovers in the air ...
And so to a bonus, because what a relief it is to see the return of the long-lost bromancer, and what a fine fury he's in ...
Um, once Nixon was pardoned, there was no point to carry on carrying on? And silly lad, impeachment isn't just about removing an unfit president from office. But why let a cool head get in the way of bromancer hysteria.
You see, deep down the bromancer has always been a Trumpist, though he does his best to disguise it with a bit of both siderism, the sort of thin veneer you put over chipboard to give it respectability.
If the pond was being honest, the real reason it welcomes the return of the bromancer is that for a while now the pond had been thinking it might never again have a chance to run a few American cartoons celebrating American loonacy ... and yet, thanks to the bromancer, here we are ...
By golly, it's been entertaining ... and the pond must endure another bout of bromancer indignation before returning to the game ...
Brown? Oh well, the pond understands that brown is made up by combining red and greene in monitors, so the pond gets the bromancer's both sides point ...
And now back to the main game, which remarkably even includes a Ramirez ...
Talking about "a technology-led unofficial net-zero emissions target" as the Editorialist was, and deeply concerned about rural emissions of methane, as Barnaby-Canavan were, then how about this:ReplyDelete
"Neat Burger is flavour-filled fun. Serving a limited plant-based menu of all the right things, we will have a positive impact on both your stomach and the environment.
Neat Burger works in association with Beyond Meat and The Eden Projects. For every product sold, a tree is planted - so your positive impact is doubled with every purchase!"
https://neat-burger.com/
Yep, that's technology ! From London, BOC, but I'm sure a Brexited Britain will be only too happy to export it.
Don't tell Barnaby that there are companies in the US making ice cream -"children's ice cream, Mandrake" - in factories, using milk the same as cow's milk, made in stainless steel vats, no cows involved. No methane either.ReplyDelete