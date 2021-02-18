In which the bromancer helps make Australia safe for nukes ...

... it occurred to the pond that the last the lizard Oz saw of the savvy Savva on a Thursday came way back when, on 28th December last year. Where is she, what's she up to? She was always a pond oasis on a Thursday ...
Yet here we are, with Fergo doing over comrade Dan yet again, the wrong sort of Mead to sip, and the bromancer frothing and foaming in the usual way ... with the other Costello tipped in to show the newly formed reptile desire for diversity in the opinion page...
Well the pond has never been for diversity, not in reptile la la land, and so settled for the bromancer ... because who else could start off in a ludicrous, irresponsible, culpable, mad use of assorted words to set the tone for his piece?
Say what? Has the bromancer gone bolshie? He's sounding just like an MUA submission back on 26th July 2019 ...
Sorry, it's a direct pdf download, but it can be easily googled under Rebuilding Victoria's Coastal Shipping. But now that the Maritime Union of Australia and the bromancer are at one, it's back to the bromancer to sort out his other concerns ...
Fuel security? But that's all been sorted this very day ... thanks to a plucky band of intrepid government stooges who'd do anything rather than resort to renewables ...
The pond envisages nuclear powered shipping and nuclear powered cars in every home - yes, why not, what have you got against nuclear powered toasters? - and nuclear energy everywhere else in this fair land ...
Really up against the bromancer, the pond and National party MPs feel like they come from the Land of Know-Alls above the Faraway tree.
Remember we've had the mad Monk, Malware, SloMo and all the follies and mayhem attendant, and yet the bromancer still dares to ask a teaser question? Straight to the shipping and nuclear node, the pond is inclined to answer.
Not surprisingly, it's not much of an answer to the lathered-up hysteria of the bromancer ... who wants the country on a war footing forthwith ...
And yet he spares the beefy doofus pure beef Angus, and lets go by the strange notion of storing oil on water (when it's the bouffant one's job to pour oil on SloMo's waters), and still says not a word about the real emergency, which happens to involve climate science?
Unfortunately the pond has been waking up at night and listening to assorted ABC programs, the most recent one being at Big Ideas, Three writers discuss the climate emergency ...
Well you won't find any of that idle chatter at reptile HQ or in the coalition government. What to do about polluting the planet for the generations who (hopefully) might come? Why, pollute the planet even more ... make sure there's an afterlife of thousands of years ... it's the perfect solution ...
Thankfully there's an infallible Pope to hand which might be applied to almost any situation involving the current government ...
And so to the wrong sort of Mead, sure to create a hangover ...
The sniping has already started, but again the pond was lying awake at night contemplating the recent rift between the turtle and the orange one, and a dire comparison took hold.
Yes, Yes, Godwin and all that, but the pond was reminded of all the conservatives, right wingers, industrialists and controlling 'leets who thought they might manage Herr Adolf and get what they wanted - say judges of the right kind, and a bloody big tax concession for the filthy rich - and yet when it came time to put said Adolf back in the box, it turned mighty tricky.
Now the best the turtle can hope for is legal action by others, or perhaps a pay-off as a result of a bad diet ... come on down, cholesterol, and save the turtle ...
Meanwhile, the wrong sort of Mead will do their best to pretend that the Donald never happened, and it's all the fault of Joe ...
Apparently there's not a clue at the WSJ how comprehensively the Donald and their chairman collectively fucked the United States in the world's eye ... and yet Joe is supposed to fix it all in a month?
Naturally there's an immortal Rowe to hand to remind the pond of what it was thinking last night, with more Rowe reminders here ...
And so back for another reluctant tipple of mead of the wrong sort, the kind that sticks to the tongue and fogs the brain ...
So soon after the Donald and a riot and an insurrection, and the deluded Mead thinks Americans can proselytise about democracy? We're still fascinated by the ongoing, never ending fallout, though with a bit of luck, thanks to the Nationals we might soon have our own form of fallout ...
Oh okay, the pond only ran with this kind of mead as a way of having a cartoon binge for a closer ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.