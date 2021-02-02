In which a boa constrictor turns up, as well as the Killer ...

It was brave Ticky's turn this day to tick off Google - when she talks of a critical part of business, she means of course survival the lizard Oz and other Murdochian outlets, which provides the pond with a new notion of critical.
But no, given all the pop ups of late and the pond's overindulgence in reptile stew yesterday, the pond was seeking a quieter life than the Murdochian war for cash in the paw...
A bit of reptile hagiography of the refined bouffant kind would suit the pond down to the ground ...
Say what, boasting about a world-beating record in dealing with the virus? What on earth would Killer Creighton make of that?
And as for climate change, how reassuring that SloMo was unmoved. In fact the reptiles were so reassured that they put the promise at the top of the tree killer edition ...
You see? It would cost us nothing, but it was a hope, a dream, an aspiration, something to flirt with. the idea of it, the notion, but nothing too firm, you understand, because it is after all, just fake science, as patiently explained by many reptiles over decades.
Inspired by this, Shanners couldn't help himself and wrote a squillion more words about SloMo the visionary ...
That's it, that's enough of SloMo the visionary?
Sorry, the pond got that wrong. Shanners was remarkably brief, but that image of SloMo as a boa constrictor, was that wise? The pond simply couldn't shake the image that lurked in its head ...
Never mind, the pond was on a roll, and wanted to hear more from the coal-clutching boa ...
What? Dark satanic mills beaten at zero cost for a pledge to pledge nothing? Thank the long absent lord it was a screen cap so the pond was spared the clickbait of SloMo in action ...
And what's this, more talk of Covid triumph when each day the reptiles berate the state premiers for their assorted follies? And what of Killer Creighton?
How, now! How, now brown cow. Here, have the solution, it's right in your paw ...
Ah memories, fond 'how, now' memories, but now for the final gobbet ...
A holy grail! Well at least it made for a funny movie, which the pond has been sampling anew in recent days ... oh those wacky zany anarcho-syndicalist commune peasants ... and so the pond turned to see what else was out there in the reptile ether this day ...
Say what? Two national days. McGowan the new beast to kill? Comrade Dan fallen off the radar? But most momentous of all, pond favourite Killer Creighton is out and about?
How mortifying, how did the pond miss it?
The pond should have started with Killer instead of reading that terminal bore boasting about his work with the virus, when all he really wanted to do was go to the footy ...
Yes, there's the enemy of the day ... just look at him, why he's worse than comrade Dan, and worst of all produced a surplus ...
Of course Killer would much prefer if we'd emulated the UK and the USA, followed their tremendous policies in relation to the virus, which have been a stunning success and an economic miracle, because after all, what's a death or two, and how vulgar and demeaning it is that old folk should want to cling to life, when if they had a shred of decency, they'd just go away ...
Oh the humiliation ... it will be remembered that the Killer feels humiliated when wearing a mask ... and yes, bring on the US and the UK, because what the hell, where's the harm in a few people dying?
Oh the pond knows it's fashionable to rabbit on about more civilians dying in Britain than they did in the blitz, heck in the entire war, but what a half-arsed way to look at things. You tell 'em, Killer ...
By golly, it's splendid logic, you'd hardly think there was a pandemic out and about. Open the borders at once, we need to stand up to all those pesky variants and teach them a lesson ...
And then the pond suddenly began to have a twinge of a doubt, if only because of the opening line in the next gobbet.
Could the Killer be a smug, self-satisfied, complacent member of the urban 'leets, shopping in the Cross and with HQ in Surry Hills? Why, that would be the sort of person out of touch with the suburbs and the regions ...
Why, that would be the sort of person that prattling Polonius, nay all of the reptiles, fear, loath and despise ... could the Killer be one of them?
Fancy that, young people with a sense of community and caring for neighbours, and taking precautions, just in case a hot spot bubbles up, even as the Killer assures us it will be around for yonks, but damned if he'll wear a humiliating mask ...
Vulgar youffs, follow the Killer. Remember, the US, the UK and Europe are the way forward when it comes to pandemics. Trust in the dream, kill off the old fogeys, and you shall inherit the earth (better check the will first, there are some old farts who keep the cat shop in Enmore road running).
So it goes when you're a complacent member of the urban 'leets, and so for a final word, the pond must turn to the immortal Rowe, who seemed to catch the best of SloMo, though there's plenty more Rowe catching the best here ...
