In which the reptiles offer a sedate Emperor Donald Tuesday ...

The pond decided to spare passing stray readers an encounter with Killer Creighton. This wasn't out of kindness, the pond is keen that the killing begin as soon as possible, hopefully with a hot spot in Surry Hills ... but rather a sense of tedium and ennui, as even the reptiles begin to slow down. There's only so much viral virus rage even a reptile can bear ...
Scan the digital edition and you won't find much news about the reptiles' favourite radical, left of centre government imposing a lockdown ...
That's what happens when you have a comrade Benjamin at the helm.
And of course all over Europe there are other comrades grappling with spikes - comrade Macron, comrade Sánchez, and lots of other comrades of all kinds of political hues and colours - but why look to Killer Creighton for either that news or an intelligent response?
And so the pond reverted to the reptiles trying to get the Donald re-elected ... but with the bromancer MIA, the pond had to turn to a straight Cameron report ...
Oh well, it's still a chance to run a cartoon ...
Yes, the pond is feeling slack. How to tell Victorians the weather in Sydney is nice, and so there'll be a nice walk some time in the day, and meanwhile, Cameron is reading the runes, hoping against hope that the Donald might yet surge ...
Indeed, indeed, and of course the reptiles are in favour of spikes and superspreader events, because either the virus is a hoax, went away in April, is not as bad as has been made out, or the bleach offered at the door of the rallies works a treat ...
Have another cartoon ...
And so to a final insubstantial gobbet, with the chicken livers and the tea leaves inconclusive ...
Yes, we're turning the corner on the virus, it will be easily defeated, in fact it went away like magic in April, in the those hot summer days all to do with forest management, and there'll certainly be no shutdown of the kind offered by that dangerous radical leftist comrade Benjamin, taking his marching orders from well-known Orwellian big brother, comrade Dan ...
Here have another cartoon ...
Any sympathetic, understanding reader must understand the pond's dilemma. How can you curate the best loons, when the loons have flown away?
Sure, simplistic Simon leads the way, but the pond has already acknowledged many times his wondrous hagiographic capacity for kissing SloMo's arse, so there's nothing novel there ...
And that's why the pond stayed with reptile reporting on the Donald ...
Now right from the get go, the pond must apologise for the reptiles, and apologise to readers, for presenting the thoughts of one of a bunch of suckers and leftist losers, who rightly roused the lizard Oz readership to a storm of protest ...
The pond can't imagine why the reptiles ran this sad sorry excuse for a loser, sucker insight.
But the reptile dereliction of dusty doesn't excuse the pond for also being a sad excuse, because everyone knows that Emperor Trump should be re-elected, though the folly of needing to elect an emperor will soon be exposed. Let them have their Vlad rule them for a lifetime!
But given we'd ended up here, there was nothing to do but to go from here to there ...
Fortunately the readership was standing by to correct this dismal ponce, and shout out for the Donald ...
Oh indeed, indeed ...
Judge a rag by its readership the pond always says, and what a pretty readership the reptiles have. Of course there's the old internet saw that you should never read the comments, but the pond reckons its readership rises above reptile moron level, and might even enjoy a cartoon ...
Of course poor old Simon doesn't seem to have the first clue about the contempt, fear and loathing that the reptile readership has for his mob, and so he went on analysing, and carefully calibrating, and holding out a little statistical hope that the Donald might still get across the line ...
One in three? Oh come now ...
You see Simon, all your talk is helping the Donald loose the election, when really he shouldn't be loosing at all ... please imbibe this cartoon, and then offer due and considered hope ...
There, have you taken a good look at your leftist ways? Realised it's time to exercise a little caution, a little quisling equivocation? Remember who you're scribbling for, remember there's a baying horde at the gate lusting for your blood ...
Ah, at last, a moment of sanity. His chances of re-election are considerably higher than suggested by polling to date.
Better, almost a justification for the reptiles running your piece ...
And yet even with that quisling equivocation, Simon couldn't satiate the bloodlust of the reptile readership mob ...
Back in your clueless cave, mindless equivocating quisling ...
Ah well, never mind, have another cartoon ...
And so to a bonus for the day, and it's such desperate times at the lizard Oz, when just a few star players leave the field, that the pond was forced to resort to the lizard Oz editorialist, doing a follow-up ...
What were the odds that "white blokes, take a bow" was in fact written by a post-ironic, post-modernist lizard Oz white bloke, taking a bow? You know, like nattering grand old fart "Ned", as one pond reader noted, trying to pretend he could do a Dame Slap or an Oreo ...
Could anyone other than a white bloke, after contemplating the pussy-grabbing, racist, confederate flag and statue loving Donald, blather how the Donald must be the solution, able to solve US problems, so that it might spiral upwards ...
Well, even the white bloke steered clear of that in his final gobbet ...
Say what? Did the taking a bow white bloke just scribble it's important because it's the idiot's guide to woke ideology? Did the bowing white bloke just propose that the lizard Oz readership is a bunch of idiots in need of an idiot's guide?
Idiots?! Oh well, fair cop ...idiot lizard editorialists scribbling for their idiot emperor-worshipping readership.
By the way, does anyone at the lizard Oz understand the ideological goals that lie beneath the wretched reporting and commentaries that produced a seething mass of fanatical Trumpians full of emperor worship, or the desire for Killer Creighton to bring back the killing fields asap? Just asking for a friend ...
What? It's all just so the Murdochians can keep on enriching themselves? Who'd have guessed?
Meanwhile, that same asking friend would appreciate a reptile idiot's guide to these cartoons by the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe.
For the life of the pond, the pond can't make head or tail of them ... something about a snake devouring itself, an arcane reference to Ouroboros ...
The pond is loosing it, yes, the reptiles have helped the pond loose its mind ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.