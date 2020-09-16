In which "Ned" starts the day, and not even Dame Groan or an independent scientist can alleviate the tedium and ennui ...

The pond has had to explain many times that its job is to see the world as it exists in the minds of the reptiles, but not to fall victim to that phantom reality.
Applied to nattering "Ned", this is a herculean task requiring the brutal recognition that the silly old possum still spends words freely, but they rarely make sense, making it impossible for the pond to purge the pessimistic notion that we're comprehensively fucked ...
And with that introduction, which might be read as an apology, on we go ...
Now around this point, it is obvious that "Ned" doesn't have the foggiest, and quite possibly neither does SloMo, and "Ned" might have been better off contemplating SloMo's latest bright idea ... you know, Scott Morrison's power plan is nothing but a gas-fuelled calamity ...
The pond was astonished to see that the reptiles gave up without a fight, no, without even a whimper, as the black coal man went from this ...
... to gas, apparently abandoning clean, dinkum, pure, brave, bold, honest, valiant Oz coal for an attack of the gas vapours. Where are the reptiles storming the citadels to restore dinkum digger coal to its central place in the known reptile universe?
Meanwhile, "Ned" ploughs on, under the apparent delusion that he and SloMo can somehow fix things in the ongoing war with China ...
Completely clueless, and the pond won't waste any more time by rambling on about the rambling "Ned". Let's just get the last gobbet done and mythologically dusted ...
Already there are new scandals and new points of conflict, as the war the reptiles began so blithely with SloMo now lurches off into the distance, and "Ned" pisses into the wind, and what a feeble, wretched pissing it is ...
And so on, and so to an infallible Pope on the latest comedy, even though a tad mangled by the gallery format ...
And so to the pond's explanation of why "Ned" ended up at top of page. Look at the rubbish the reptiles are serving up these days ...
Servile Shanners? The venerable Sexton trying to sort out Boris?
Yet again, with the greatest reluctance and trepidation, the pond had to turn to Dame Groan, blathering on about the tyranny of distance and experts, as if stuck with Geoffrey Blainey back in 1966 ...
Yes, it's just another part of the reptiles' war on comrade Dan, but it raised an ontological question for the pond.
Dame Groan's topic is the tyranny of experts (apparently we're just getting over the tyranny of distance, with long haul jets just a dream in the year 2000), but is Dame Groan herself posing as an expert on experts?
And if she is, does that mean that the pond is exposing itself to the tyranny of an expert on tyrannical experts?
It all got terribly confusing and Alice in Wonderland for the pond, and the old noggin began to hurt, but at least the question had been asked ...
Hmm, don't get the pond wrong, but it sure sounds like Dame Groan is posing as an expert on experts, in a tyrannical way, and even has the cheek to slap down an economist on the basis that he's not an epidemiologist, and yet the pond isn't certain what epidemiological expertise Dame Groan brings to her expert attack on experts ...
The virus isn't very lethal?
"Bob, it's so easily transmissible, you wouldn't believe it ... I mean you could, you could be in the room ... I was in the White House a couple of days ago, meeting with 10 people in the Oval Office and a guy sneezed — innocently. Not a horrible ... you know, just a sneeze. The entire room bailed out, OK? Including me, by the way."
“This thing is a killer if it gets you. If you’re the wrong person, you don’t have a chance.”
“So this rips you apart,” Trump added. “It is the plague.” (Vox)
Oh that was just for the comedy of the killing fields ... is it wrong to nominate Dame Groan for a job in the White House? She might find soul mates ...
And there could be plenty of laughs ...
Yep, that's the expert way to deal with experts. Put a loon in charge, and put them on a leash.
What's that, the White House is already well stocked with loons? Never mind, back to Dame Groan, struggling with the comorbidity of stupidity ...
Oh fucketty fuck, "as it is with climate change..."
She really is a silly old chook, headless most of the time ... and her tyranny must be resisted, but don't bother to have a contest with her. Instead, here, have a cartoon to celebrate ...
And so to the bonus of the day, and once again the reptiles forced the pond's hand. The pond has not the slightest interest in Peter Ridd, who jumped the shark and nuked the reef fridge some time ago, but look who the reptiles lined up to make him seem more palatable ...
A visit from the cult master! And in climate science denialist mode too! It seems so unfair that the cult master landed with Ridd when Dame Groan so badly needed his services, but that's the way it goes with the reptiles ...dinkum coal one day, and an attack of the gases the next ...
The good news is that the Riddster can be done and dusted in just two gobbets, which allows the pond room to slip in a joke ...
And some cartoons on a related theme ...
The pond feels that meme most days reading the reptiles ...
Look, the pond could go on and on about assorted matters, and try to help Ridd get his head out of the unfortunate position of being deeply stuck up his reef arse ... point out perhaps that it's a big, wide world, and things are going down that have implications even for north Queensland ...
But what's the point? People can google and it's better just to get through the next gobbet and get to the punchline ...
He's posing as an "independent scientist"? What the fuck does that mean? Is there such a thing as a
"dependent scientist"? Has the pond lost what little grasp of the English language it once held? Does tautology and redundancy have any meaning these days?
Never mind - and there has been a lot of never minding today - it's on with the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe always here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.