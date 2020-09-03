In which Dame Slap Donalds at last, and the savvy Savva does local ...

That was Jim Berryman way back on 14th October 1963, and if that isn't the best segue to Dame Slap, it's pretty close ...
Finally.
After all this time, Dame Slap has got around to the Donald, and she's been blessed by the presence of the cult master, though the pond feels compelled to note that there seems to be some dissonance between Dame Slap's header and the cult master's image ... and anyway, what's this 'outlive his presidency' talk? Surely as monarch he will be able to appoint his heirs and successors, though the pond anticipates a fierce battle between Ivanka and Don Jr. when it comes to who should ascend to the throne ...
Never mind, at last Dame Slap has again slipped on the MAGA hat and wandered out on the streets of New York to celebrate ... though there seems to be a surly tone of resentment in the air ...
Indeed, indeed, though it's a pity that Dame Slap didn't mention these were alleged young white protestors, with one commentary drily observing “The first time in my life I’ve seen riots against white people by white people, America never stops innovating”.
And isn't the Donald's United States all about innovation? There have been especially rich innovations regarding conspiracy theories in recent times. (the pond scribbles in fluent American).
Dame Slap, herself, is a lover of conspiracy theories, stout, valiant warner of the world that the UN would use climate science to establish a world government by Xmas 2010, but it seems she has missed the juiciest of the horror tales, recycled by her beloved Donald ...
The pond went with the NBC version here ...
Of course the pond was going to find it hard getting through all this without a few cartoons …
And having slaked the cartoon thirst, how about a bit more Donald doing conspiracy?
There, that's the way, and so back to Dame Slap, doing her best to maintain the rage …because you see it's nothing to do with the Donald, or Fox News in its short, ugly life, or the dirty digger, or the GOP in lockstep, or even Dame Slap herself, donning the MAGA cap and stepping out into the New York streets to celebrate ...
Of course Dame Slap herself knows nothing of hypocrisy or stupidity … she just loves the IPA, and certainly tobacco, and perhaps asbestos, which was tremendously useful in brakes …
And now back to Dame Slap, though it has to be noted that nobody seems to have cancelled either the Donald or Dame Slap, and indeed they seem to enjoy setting off rockets ...
Well there's a rich Jerry Falwell Jr line if the pond has ever heard one ...
... but the pond does truly hope that the Donald gets back in for four more years, and the line of royal succession is established, and with God and Jerry's humble will, America will triumph, and slide into the backwaters, to the greater glory of Vlad the impaler ...
And so to local matters, and the reptiles have been in a state of consternation ...
Fortunately Josh is working on a plan, though the pond did think it might have been a tad wiser to announce he was slogging away a little earlier, as if those numbers weren't going to drop from the sky some day ...
All the same, it sent the reptiles into a tizz ...
Yes, apparently simplistic Simon has never heard of shopping via the intertubes, and therefore hasn't been able to drop a penny in recent months ...
But back to the tizz, and it just wasn't Killer Creighton ... yesterday they were all in a state of alarm ...
Luckily there was one moron on hand and ready to explain that things were pretty relaxed and comfortable, especially if you'd tucked away a little of the readies in a Swiss bank account ...
And indeed the toads were in a state of high excitement, gloating at the suffering of the Mexicans to the south ...
In these troubled times, the pond always turns to the savvy Savva on a Thursday to help sort things out ...
At last a decent SloMo illustration ... looking up into the sky for the signs of the impending rapture ...
What, has thy god forsaken thee?
Sorry, the pond is taking an unseemly time to get to the savvy Savva, and the sufferings of SloMo ...
Oh sweet long absent lord, not the splendid Angus "beef" Taylor?! How will the media get all those great stories, explaining how the dog ate the statistics on the internet that turned up in Clover Moore's office?
How will we ever get water scamming to even greater heights in this wonderful country?
The savvy Savva had achieved her aim, and plunged the pond, as well as the country, into depression ... and the mutton Dutton still looms ... and things got worse from there ...
Tim 'freedom boy' Wilson and Jimbo Paterson are bright young things? We truly are doomed ...
More at the Graudian here, and just a reminder that freedom boy has the ethics of a self-serving snake in the IPA grass ... and so to the last gobbet of the savvy Savva, sounding a tad nervous about future times ...
Indeed, indeed, the rapture might still come, even as the toads celebrate their sweet victory and swarm across the land, and as often happens, the pond has left it to the infallible Pope to offer the final guidance of the day ...
That new desk will take some planning ... pity there's no way to shop for it on the internet? Will someone devise internet shopping some time in the future? You know, because the big problem is the spending of money ... as opposed to the getting of it ... unless you happen to have a Swiss bank account or a reptile income ...
