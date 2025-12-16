In which the pond seeks distractions from the carnage, and settles on a different climate of fear ...

The pond was disinclined to post today, and thereby add to the wall to wall coverage of the mass murders at Bondi beach.
The aftershocks and analysis will go on for weeks; the situation so dire that the pond woke to ABC News radio discovering that attention to local matters might be a part of its duties, though it only abandoned the BBC World Service to relay a special early morning edition of ABC TV.
The pond has already developed a phobia about reporting which lumped the dead killer in with the victims in the appalling body count.
It should always be x victims and 1 dead sociopath; x wounded and 1 sociopathic fundamentalist killer waiting for a life in prison (and life should mean life).
Innocent victims of mass murder should never be co-joined with their killer.
Some good might come from the carnage, including new gun control laws, though the notion that an "only Australians can own guns" modification would help was in the land of the risible ...
As if being a citizen made anyone somehow immune from madness...though it was a reminder that the pond shouldn't give way to brooding.
Keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, sociopaths and radicalised religious lunatics is surely more to the point. (And donating blood seemed a much more positive way to respond).
It was the pond's partner who came up with a suggestion designed to cure the pond's desire not to blog for the week in memory of the massacred innocents.
"Write about the death of the planet instead. That should cheer up your correspondents."
Indeed, indeed, and WaPo helped out with a story ... (*archive link)
There were graphs too ...
And there was a big interactive, beyond the scope of the archive...
Deadly Rivers in the Sky A Washington Post investigation shows where climate forces are fueling more dangerous floods
Being parochial, the pond took an interest in the down under portion of the interactive globe...
There's a nice dose of vapour transport in the east ...
The pond felt instantly better. There's nothing like killing off an entire planet to calm the soul.
But what to do for a bonus?
The pond's partner helpfully suggested that the pond look at the matter of dictator Zi and Jimmy Lai, and again WaPo helped out ...
The verdict exemplifies the way Beijing, through Hong Kong’s national security law, has swept away any last remaining press freedoms and judicial independence in the city. (that's an archive link)
Talk about depressing.
The pond's partner might just as well have suggested that the pond look at the ongoing attempts by King Donald and his minions to sell out Ukraine ... and Europe's pathetic inability to do anything about it or find useful ways to help combat sociopathic Vlad the impaler.
What about the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, and his career celebrated in The Atlantic? the pond's partner proposed, while frantically scrolling through the headlines:
Rob Reiner Was a Quiet Titan of Storytelling.The director and actor, who died yesterday, built a remarkable career that went far beyond his comic origins?(that's an archive link)
Are you mad? the pond barked.
Killed by his son? Stabbed to death? More murder and mayhem? And vile King Donald offering this as an epitaph?
How's that helping? That's jumping out of the sociopathic pan into the sociopathic fire.
There's a man with a talent that couldn't fill a thimble taking the pond back to the heart of the problem ...
What to say when others have said it?
And next you'll be saying that the pond should look back at Phil Spector as an example of Hollywood Babylon ...
How about the emergency warning system going down in WA as the bushfire season cranked into overdrive? the pond's persistent partner suggested.
That's news, the pond replied, in reptile approved third person voice, and the pond doesn't do news. Later in the season the pond will be sure to note more bushfires and more climate science denialism in the lizard Oz.
How about a New Yorker story? the pond's partner suggested. You always like to fancy yourself as a New York sophisticate...
Why not give John Cassidy's The Year in Trump Cashing In, In 2025, the President’s family has been making bank in myriad ways, many of them involving crypto and foreign money a go? (that's an archive link).
Spoiler alert, this is the end:
There was the Financial Times (archive link):
There was David Kirkpatrick's piece from August 2025, a litany of looting with much looting done since then, The Number, How much is Trump pocking off the Presidency (that's an archive link).
Just the final words as a sample:
Sheesh, all that just made the pond feel like an American rube, ripe for the plucking.
You know, like the US rustics plucked like a chicken in a Tamworth slaughterhouse ...
Surely that could lighten the mood?
Nah, it just added to the despair, what with it being a reminder of war crimes, and piracy and murder on the high seas ... and other matters ...
"Then pick a reptile, any reptile not involved in the religious wars erupting from the massacre of the innocents", the pond's partner said. "Your correspondents will appreciate the distraction".
So the pond tried, but it was impossible.
All of them were at it, screeching away ...
The pond had no interest in relaying or amplifying the screeching ...
The best the pond could come up with was an anodyne piece by the lizard Oz editorialist ...
It wasn't much, but it was something ... as even the pond's favourite cartoonists struggled to make sense of the madness ...
"For months, Israel stitched together a sordid alliance of convicted felons, former ISIS affiliates, and opportunistic collaborators, presenting them as the embryo of a local governance alternative to Hamas in Gaza, while using them to orchestrate starvation and carry out attacks on Israel’s behalf. Now, this attempt to cultivate a network of criminal proxy gangs as subcontractors of its occupation is collapsing into paranoid infighting and bloody chaos.
https://www.972mag.com/israel-gaza-proxy-yasser-abu-shabab/